30-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested After Allegedly Stabbing a Family Member
30-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested After Allegedly Stabbing a Family Member. Caddo Parish, Louisiana – According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, an Oil City, Louisiana man was arrested after allegedly stabbing a family member. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office was called to a residence in the 14000 block...
ktoy1047.com
Shreveport PD: Man arrested after striking officer with vehicle
According to the Shreveport Police Department, Caleb Cheatham was stopped by police around 10:45 a.m. on January 20. When an officer approached the vehicle, Cheatham attempted to flee, striking the officer. A vehicle pursuit ensued with Cheatham eventually crashing into a parked vehicle in Bossier City. According to police, Cheatham...
KSLA
SPD asks for public’s help finding alleged murder suspect
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department (SPD) and Shreveport Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help locating a man wanted for alleged second-degree murder. It happened on Sept. 5, Lee Buckner, 43, allegedly committed a murder on the 4500 block of North Market. Now SPD has...
KSLA
High speed chase suspect accidentally released from hospital; police searching for him
(KSLA) - Law enforcement officials are currently searching for a suspect involved in a high speed chase through multiple parishes after he was accidentally released from the hospital before police were notified. On Thursday, Jan. 26, Robby Lerille, 33, of Monroe, was arrested after a high speed chase through Bossier...
KSLA
Woman critically injured in Sugar Lane mass shooting pronounced dead
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A woman who was shot in a mass shooting on Sugar Lane has died; seven other people were shot during the incident. Latounda Bryant, 33, died at 11:40 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26 at Ochsner LSU Health. She had been receiving treatment since the mass shooting that took place on Jan. 22.
KSLA
Shreveport man found guilty of killing brother
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport man accused of killing his brother after an argument has been found guilty. Carlin Tremell Cotton, 53, was found guilty for second-degree murder in connection to the Aug, 18, 2021 death of his brother, 45-year-old Cedric Cemoyne Fuller. [RELATED: Caddo grand jury indicts 5...
ktalnews.com
Coroner IDs slain Shreveport woman after Sugar Lane shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport woman who was injured in a Sunday shooting died Thursday morning. The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office said in a release Thursday that 33-year-old Latounda Bryant died from her injuries at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport at 11:40 a.m. Bryant was taken to the...
Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Deputies Arrest Man in Brutal Stabbing
An Oil City man was arrested after stabbing a family member. On Wednesday, January 25, at 3:33 p.m. the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office was called to the 14000 block of Hwy. 538 in reference to a stabbing. One person was transported to Ochsner’s emergency room for non-life-threatening injuries. While on scene patrol deputies saw the offender, Timothy Humphrey, 30, pass by in a vehicle, and he was detained after a traffic stop.
KSLA
Police officer hit by car during traffic stop that turned into chase; man arrested
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man is behind bars after reportedly hitting a police officer with his car. The Shreveport Police Department says on Jan. 20 around 10:45 a.m., law enforcement was trying to pull someone over in the 1500 block of Ford Street, but as officers approached the stopped car, the driver, later identified as Caleb Cheatham, put the car in gear and tried to drive away.
KTBS
Shreveport woman shot in Sunday mass shooting has died
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport woman who was wounded along with seven other people in a mass shooting earlier this week has died, according to the Caddo Coroner's Office. Latounda Bryant, 33, of North Southland Park Drive, died at 11:40 a.m. Thursday at Ochsner LSU Health hospital, where she had been taken following the shooting.
ktalnews.com
Shreveport murder suspect missing, Crime Stoppers offering reward
A suspect in the fatal shooting of a Shreveport man is still at large more than three months after his death, and police are asking for the public’s help. Shreveport murder suspect missing, Crime Stoppers …. A suspect in the fatal shooting of a Shreveport man is still at...
KTBS
Elderly woman dies following Bossier City crash
BOSSIER CITY, La. -- An elderly woman died late Wednesday night following a two-vehicle crash in north Bossier City. The crash happened around 7 p.m. at the intersection of Benton Road and Brownlee Road. Officers said a driver going south on Benton Road attempted to make a left turn onto Brownlee Road in front of a northbound vehicle, causing the other car to hit it.
WAFB.com
GRAPHIC: Child attacked by dog, bitten in rear at middle school
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A child was taken to the hospital after being bitten by a dog while at a Louisiana middle school. Officials with Caddo Schools say around 2 p.m. Friday, a dog belonging to a neighbor near Caddo Middle Magnet in Shreveport was accidentally let loose and got on campus.
KTBS
Car catches fire after crashing into house in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - A car with no occupants caught fire after crashing into a home on the 4700 block of Linwood Avenue in Shreveport around 10 p.m. Thursday night. The Shreveport Fire Department said no one was in the home at the time of the incident. No injuries were reported.
KSLA
SPD looking for runaway 16-year-old girl
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department (SPD) is looking for a 16-year-old girl who ran away from her home. On Jan. 13, a 16-year-old girl, Kyleina Figueroa ran away from her home on Pennsylvania Avenue in Shreveport, Louisiana. Figueroa is described as being 5′6″ inches tall and weighing...
Clerk At Popular Haughton Store Cited For Selling Alcohol To Minor
A couple of days ago, on Wednesday, January 25th, Bossier Sheriff's deputies were pleased to find that when it comes to selling alcohol to minors, most all of the locations they checked were playing by the rules. The Bossier Sheriff's Office Narcotics Task Force made their rounds throughout Bossier Parish...
KSLA
MISSING: Teen last seen on Borden Lane in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing teenager. On Jan. 20, Isiahdrien Harp, 15, was last seen in the 6000 block of Borden Lane. Harp is 5′ 8″ tall and weighs about 155 lbs. He has brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a uniform polo shirt and khaki shorts.
easttexasradio.com
NE Texas Burglary Suspect Jailed
Police arrested a Northeast Texas man for allegedly breaking into numerous storage buildings in Wake Village over the past several weeks. They charged 28-year-old Kyle Tucker with three counts of Burglary of a Building. The investigation led to numerous believed items taken from the area and Cass County. Officers recorded most of the stolen property.
Atlanta Texas Police Are Looking for This Man, Have You Seen Him?
The Atlanta Texas Police Department is looking for a man with an active arrest warrant. But they need your help, have you seen him?. The Atlanta Police Department posted on their Facebook page that they are looking for Jack Kory Laird he has an arrest warrant for the felony offense of Sexual Assault. They stated in the post;
Shooting At Airline Drive Restaurant In Bossier City
A violent shooting broke out at an extremely busy time of day, on one of the busiest roads in the Shreveport and Bossier City area today. When shots rang out on Airline Drive in Bossier City just before 5pm. KSLA reports that shots were fired outside the Wingstop on Airline...
