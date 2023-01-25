SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man is behind bars after reportedly hitting a police officer with his car. The Shreveport Police Department says on Jan. 20 around 10:45 a.m., law enforcement was trying to pull someone over in the 1500 block of Ford Street, but as officers approached the stopped car, the driver, later identified as Caleb Cheatham, put the car in gear and tried to drive away.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO