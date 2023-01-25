Read full article on original website
Early commuter routes delayed as loose guard dogs terrorize bus company
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. — Some early bird commuter bus riders were delayed Friday morning in Southern Maryland, because a pair of aggressive guard dogs were roaming free, making it impossible for drivers to get to their bus safely and head out to start their routes, according to authorities in Prince George's County.
D.C.’s Northern Bus Garage Will Be Home To All Electric Fleet When It Reopens
Two pieces of Metro’s electric bus future fell into place Wednesday: the official word that Northern Bus Garage will be an electric bus-only facility when it reopens in 2027; and Metro’s first large order of electric buses will start to arrive late this winter and will hit the streets shortly thereafter.
NBC Washington
Volunteers Get High to Demonstrate Marijuana Impairment for Police
Medically certified patients consumed marijuana to demonstrate impairment for police in Montgomery County, where recreational marijuana soon will become legal. Thursday night’s training was an effort to demonstrate the difference in how cannabis impairs drivers than alcohol does. “This is a great opportunity for us to really enhance our...
Major development slated for Prince George's County, surrounding areas see businesses leaving
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Major development is coming to Prince George’s County after the Maryland board approves $400 million for the Blue Line Corridor Project. “They are meant to be catalysts for economic growth in an area of the county that really hasn’t seen a lot of that," said Angie Rodgers, the Chief Administrative Officer for Economic Development in Prince George's County.
Residents raise affordability questions about Prince George's redevelopment plans
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. — A day after Maryland's Stadium Authority was given the green light to move ahead with $400 million in financing for Prince George's County to execute a once in a generation master plan to transform a four-mile long corridor along Central Avenue into a glittering new urban center, residents raised questions.
baltimorebrew.com
EXCLUSIVE: BGE is quietly pushing to control Baltimore’s underground conduit system
“The city loses. BGE would have total control,” says former Mayor Jack Young of the arrangement the company has been crafting with the Scott administration. Baltimore Gas & Electric is working with the Scott administration to find a way to circumvent voters’ wishes and take control of the publicly owned conduit system.
mymcmedia.org
People of Color Comprise Nearly 60% of County’s Population
Nearly 60% of Montgomery County residents are people of color, according to the county Planning Department. The jurisdiction has seen a “dramatic change in racial composition of the county since the 1960s, when we were less than 4% people of color,” according to Caroline McCarthy, chief of research and strategic projects with the Planning Department, during a county council meeting Tuesday.
mocoshow.com
Energy Assistance Programs and Energy Savings Information Tables Will Be Available at Montgomery County Public Libraries Through April
Per Montgomery County: Montgomery County Public Libraries will offer staffed information tables to learn about energy assistance programs and energy saving resources on seven select Mondays through April. The resource tables will be staffed by the Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services and Pepco. The displays will offer...
mocoshow.com
Great Seneca Hwy. and Quince Orchard Rd. Closed Due to Collision Saturday Morning
Update: All lanes are now open. Great Seneca Hwy. is closed at Quince Orchard Rd. as the result of a traffic collision in Gaithersburg. According to Chief Spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services Pete Piringer, the collision occurred around 8am Saturday morning and involved two vehicles. One adult with Priority 2 trauma and one child with non-life threatening injuries have been transported to the hospital. Drivers are advised to a seek alternate route and to expect significant delays. We will post an update when additional information is available.
WJLA
Metro honors 2 women operators for quick thinking during DC shootings
WASHINGTON (7News) — The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority honored two of its operators during a meeting Thursday whose quick thinking during separate D.C. shootings is being lauded. Train operator Victoria Stanley is being praised following a fatal December shooting involving an off-duty FBI agent and another person on...
fox5dc.com
PGCPS apologizes, seniors no longer need extra credits to graduate
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. - In a new letter to parents, Prince George's County Public Schools apologizes for a system error they say caused students to be three credits short of graduation. Days after FOX 5's report on the matter, PGCPS now says the seniors do in fact have the necessary...
fox5dc.com
Financial sextortion concerns grow across the DMV
Concerns are growing about financial sextortion involving teens in Fairfax County and across the DMV. Authorities say the instances are taking place through social media and they want everyone to be aware of the problem. Fairfax County Police Community Outreach Officer Meg Hawkins joins the DMV Zone to break down what is happening.
WUSA
Elementary school children being followed home by men in Montgomery County
A warning for parents in Montgomery County. Some Chevy Chase Elementary students say men have been following them home from school.
Hoya
DC Hospital Opens New Biocontainment Unit
The MedStar Washington Hospital Center has opened a new Biocontainment Unit (BCU) designed to prevent highly infectious diseases from spreading. The unit, which MedStar Health announced Jan. 19, is equipped to handle patients with severe respiratory syndromes and highly infectious diseases including Ebola, cholera and yellow fever. It will feature 10 beds for respiratory isolation and two rooms for biocontainment that feature negative air pressure to prevent the spread of infectious particles, according to MedStar’s press release. The 6,800-square-foot unit also includes two special pathogen rooms where operations, labor and delivery can take place.
mocoshow.com
New 390 Unit Townhome Multifamily Development Project, ‘White Oak’, Announced by CP Capital and The NRP Group
A joint venture of CP Capital, a highly disciplined U.S. real estate manager specializing in multifamily investments, and The NRP Group, a leading real estate development, construction, and property management firm, today announced they will be developing ‘White Oak’ – a 390-unit, wrap-style and townhome multifamily development project. The multifamily community is situated in Eastern Montgomery County, part of the White Oak Science Gateway area. White Oak is a centrally located suburban neighborhood that is well connected to the broader Maryland and Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, with direct access to Montgomery County’s new FLASH Bus Rapid Transit System, MD Route 29, I-95, and the MD-200 Intercounty Connector. The site is also a short commute to Downtown Silver Spring with connection points to Metro’s Red Line and the to-be-built Purple Line. The project is expected to break ground in the first quarter of 2023. First units are expected in the third quarter of 2024, with construction expected to be completed in the second quarter of the following year.
fox5dc.com
Human trafficking on the rise in the DMV
Brand new numbers on human trafficking in 2022 show there were more than 148,000 online ads for sex services places in a 50-mile radius of Reston, Virginia. FOX 5's Adrienne DiPiazza spoke to a local nonprofit using technology in Northern Virginia to rescue people.
12 students injured in fatal crash caused by car passing school bus
LAUREL, MD – The driver of a car that ran a stop sign and crashed into a school bus Monday in Laurel died from his injuries. Twelve students were taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries and released. According to the Delaware State Police, at around 3:46 p.m., a gray 2013 Honda Civic was traveling southbound on East Trap Pond Road, approaching the intersection at Hardscrabble Road. The driver did not stop at the stop sign and crashed into a school bus loaded with thirteen students from the Sussex Montessori Charter School. The bus did not have a The post 12 students injured in fatal crash caused by car passing school bus appeared first on Shore News Network.
fox5dc.com
Crime concerns in DC prompt restaurant departures
WASHINGTON - After a tough year for D.C. restaurants in 2022, the new year isn't off to a great start with several local owners ringing the alarm bell on social media and one chain deciding to leave the District entirely. That chain, Philz Coffee in Adams Morgan, announced on Twitter...
mocoshow.com
Police and MCFRS Respond to Student Overdose at Kennedy High School
A student at John F. Kennedy High School at 1901 Randolph Rd in Silver Spring overdosed at the school around noon on Tuesday, according to a report by WJLA/ABC7. In a letter to the Kennedy community, Principal Dr. Joe L. Rubens said, “Montgomery County Fire and Rescue and Montgomery County Police responded to our school immediately. Parents were contacted and the student was transported to the hospital.”
Maryland board formally OKs developing area near FedEx Field
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland officials on Wednesday voted to formally begin the process of issuing up to $400 million in bonds for developing an area around FedEx Field in Prince George’s County. The Maryland Board of Public Works, which is comprised of Gov. Wes Moore, Comptroller Brooke...
