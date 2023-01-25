ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key West, FL

Stephanie Ayers
3d ago

finally a happy story ! family sticking together, how it should be! so glad they found this young man !

Fatim Hemraj

In 1997, a 17-year-old girl got ready for bed but by the next morning, she was gone. What happened to Kemberly Ramer?

17-year-old Kemberly Ramer was a popular honor roll student and cheerleader who lived in Opp, Alabama, with her father, Kenny. Her parents were divorced and her mother, Sue, lived 30 miles away in Walton County, Florida with Kemberly's 19-year-old sister, Kristin. Kemberly played on the women's softball team and she was excited to begin her senior year when she suddenly vanished.
WALTON COUNTY, FL
People

Dad Likely Popped Hatch as Car Sank into Mich. Lake, Saving His 2 Young Girls Before He Died: Cops

Jon Paul Dowler of Otsego died on Sunday after driving his car into Lake Macatawa, which police believe was an accident. His two daughters, 8 and 10, escaped and sought help Police believe a Michigan dad who died after driving into a lake was able to pop the back hatch of the vehicle open as it sank, which allowed his two young daughters to escape.  The father, identified as 52-year-old Jon Paul Dowler of Otsego, died after driving into Lake Macatawa over the weekend, according to a release obtained by PEOPLE from...
OTSEGO, MI
The Independent

Warning as killer creatures wash up on English beaches

Beachgoers have been warned to stay vigilant after sightings of venomous jellyfish-like creatures across Dorset’s beaches last week.The Portuguese man o’war has been found washed up on multiple beaches, including Chesil Beach on January 19.The Portuguese man o’war is typically found in the Atlantic Ocean and the Indian Ocean. It has numerous venomous cells that can launch a sting powerful enough to kill or paralyse small organisms.These types of fish tend to stay in open water but can get washed up closer to the shore following long spells of strong south-westerly winds. With no independent means of propulsion, they drift...
