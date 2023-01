The Delaware State Police are investigating a report of shots being fired in Seaford where an occupied home was damaged early this morning. On January 27, 2023, at approximately 12:20 a.m., troopers responded to the 8000 block of Nylon Avenue after receiving a report of shots being fired in the area. When they arrived at the scene, troopers contacted a 19-year-old woman who said that her home had been struck by gunfire. The house was also occupied by two 21-year-old men at the time. No one inside of the residence was injured. Troopers recovered numerous shell casings from the roadway, but there is no suspect information available, and the circumstances and motive surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.

SEAFORD, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO