Read full article on original website
Related
Rep. Ivey shares plans and priorities for Maryland’s 4th District
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — On Capitol Review, Congressman Glenn Ivey talks about his priorities for Maryland’s 4th Congressional District, work to expand affordable housing and expanded child tax credits in Prince George’s County and reduce crime in the region.
WTOP
Wiedefeld’s track record not a roadblock to Maryland transportation secretary confirmation
Before he can take the wheel as Secretary of Transportation for Maryland, Paul Wiedefeld, former general manager for the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority, faces confirmation before a legislative panel. On Tuesday, Gov. Wes Moore announced he was appointing Wiedefeld to serve as the state’s transportation secretary in charge of...
southerntrippers.com
12 Best Small Towns In Maryland You Must Visit
Ready to explore the best small towns in Maryland? This beautiful eastern state has so many incredible places to explore. Famous for its seafood, being a major historic trading port, being the birthplace of the national anthem, and for its baseball prowess, Maryland is a traveler’s dream. The towns...
Moore appoints Del. Alonzo Washington to Maryland Senate
At least three people have confirmed they plan to seek the District 22 House seat representing parts of Prince George’s County. The post Moore appoints Del. Alonzo Washington to Maryland Senate appeared first on Maryland Matters.
fox5dc.com
Maryland Board of Public Works approves $400 million for Blue Line Corridor project
LANDOVER, Md. - Maryland Governor Wes Moore and other top officials have greenlighted the long-awaited Blue Line Corridor project. FOX 5's Bob Barnard says the massive redevelopment near FedEx Field could start taking shape as early as later this year. The new life for this project comes in the way...
chestertownspy.org
Gov. Moore to Shake Up the Public Service Commission
With a single, swift personnel move this week, Gov. Wes Moore (D) may have done more to advance Maryland’s battle against climate change than volumes of legislation or months of advocacy ever could. That’s the optimistic view of many environmentalists after Moore announced Wednesday that he was rescinding 48...
Governor Moore focuses on keeping veterans in Maryland with two bills
Governor Wes Moore, a veteran himself, is focusing on keeping veterans in Maryland and easing the tax burden on them.
WTOP
Beefing up the grid necessary for future Md. electric consumption
The time when electric vehicle owners and vehicle fleets can recharge anywhere on demand is what some Maryland officials envision. However, the leader of a state legislative panel on energy said that’s still a future goal — and one with challenges. Maryland State Sen. Brian Feldman, who is...
Bay Net
DNR Announces Winter Waterfowl Hunting Day For Youth, Veterans And Military Members
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is encouraging Maryland’s youth hunters, veterans, and military personnel to experience the excitement of this season’s second special waterfowl hunting day on Saturday, Feb. 4. “These special hunt days give our youth, active duty military and veteran hunters...
As controversial concessions contract stalls, BWI chief touts airport growth, says he expects ‘to remain on’
Judge grants stay in lawsuit against the state seeking to block a new concessions contract from being awarded. The post As controversial concessions contract stalls, BWI chief touts airport growth, says he expects ‘to remain on’ appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Our 5 Favorite Crab Cake Spots in Maryland
MARYLAND - If you are in the mood for some crab cakes in Maryland, you've come to the right place. We have reviewed the best crab cakes in Maryland from Jimmy's Famous Seafood, Koco's Pub, Boatyard Bar & Grill, and Faidley Seafood, and I'm sure there is a new spot that I missed, but these places deserve your attention. We hope you enjoy the read!
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Restaurants in Frederick, MD You Must Try!
Are you planning a trip to Frederick, Maryland and wanting to know what some of the best restaurants in Frederick that you can’t miss? We have you covered! Here we have compiled a list of all the best food in Frederick, MD that you definitely need to look into!
mocoshow.com
12101 Tech Road in White Oak Area Sold for Over $12.8 Million in 2022
Edge, a full-service commercial real estate firm with offices in Washington D.C., Virginia, Maryland, and Pennsylvania brokered the sale of 12101 Tech Road, a 58,280 square foot flex/office building located in the Silver Spring section of Montgomery County, Maryland for over $12.8 million in mid 2022. 12101 Tech Road features 22-foot ceiling heights and a free, surface parking lot that can accommodate more than 100 vehicles. The premises also features multiple loading docks and is home to a total of three tenants making the property 100% leased at the time of the sale. Kingdom Fellowship Church, which occupied over 40,000 square feet, was expected to vacate later in the year.
WUSA
Pair of guard dogs shut down bus depot in Maryland
It was a dog day morning for commuters in Prince Georges County. Bus service was shut down - because of two aggressive dogs.
foxbaltimore.com
Emergency Bill could lower Maryland sales, use tax rates as inflation continues to soar
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — An emergency bill could lower Maryland's sales and use tax rates as inflation continues to soar across the country. According to House Bill 1405, the bill would decrease the rate from 6% to 5% for a full year if Maryland's comptroller confirms a certain inflation rate is at least 6%.
Bay Journal
Maryland approves expansion of Eastern Shore poultry rendering plant, despite pollution history
Maryland state regulators have approved expansion of a controversial poultry rendering plant on the Eastern Shore that just four months ago settled lawsuits accusing it of polluting a Chesapeake Bay tributary for years. The state Department of the Environment in late December renewed the discharge permit for the Valley Proteins...
wypr.org
Baltimore County’s landfill may soon have hawk patrol to force unwanted birds to ‘get outta dodge’
Falconer Dan Vitilio, who resides in Kingsville, Maryland, provides hawks for various uses. Under a potential deal with Baltimore County, this Harris's hawk may be used to scare away unwanted birds from the county landfill after a trial run. On any given day, hundreds of birds gather at Baltimore County’s...
Political Notes: Moore pulls back Hogan recess appointees, Lierman’s government affairs team, advocacy and lobbying firm news
Gov. Wes Moore (D) has withdrawn 48 of former Gov. Larry Hogan’s 316 recess appointments submitted last July to the Senate for approval, including... The post Political Notes: Moore pulls back Hogan recess appointees, Lierman’s government affairs team, advocacy and lobbying firm news appeared first on Maryland Matters.
baltimorebrew.com
Don’t fall for the happy talk on the Bay: the EPA, Maryland’s governors and other leaders have failed us
A disgusted former state senator decries blown deadlines and lack of enforcement that’s left Chesapeake Bay nearly as polluted as it was 40 years ago. [OP-ED] At a carefully orchestrated annual meeting of the Chesapeake Executive Council in October, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Bay state governors agreed to a one-year pause to recalibrate – read “abandon” – the much celebrated Chesapeake cleanup plan.
Maryland ranked 8th worst state to retire, finance expert urges early planning
Eventually, most of us want to say goodbye to the everyday grind and remain happy with our lives in retirement.
Comments / 0