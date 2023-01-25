ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

WMBF

Charleston-based BBQ restaurant opening Myrtle Beach location

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A new restaurant planned for downtown Myrtle Beach will bring a taste of Charleston to the Grand Strand. The Myrtle Beach Downtown Alliance said Thursday that Swig & Swine’s newest location will open on the 500 block of Broadway Street. It’ll mark the restaurant’s first venture outside of the Charleston market and its fifth total location.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

15th Annual Ground Zero Dragon Boat Festival date announced

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The 15th Annual Ground Zero Dragon Boat Festival has returned to the Market Common on the big lake in Grand Park and will be held on Saturday, April 29!. The festival acts as a fundraiser for Ground Zero, a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization. Lavishly painted,...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Well-known Myrtle Beach performer to open dinner theatre

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A well-known performer in Myrtle Beach will be opening a "world-class dinner theatre" in spring 2024. Greg Rowles left the Alabama Theatre after 22 seasons in January to expand his ventures, according to a release. Guests can expect the venue to feature entertainment along with a fine dining experience reminiscent of the retro Vegas showroom-style setting.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Rare orange lobster, Cheddar, now on display at Ripley’s Aquarium

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A rare orange lobster that captured the hearts of the Grand Strand can now be seen by everyone in Myrtle Beach!. Cheddar, the one-in-30-million crustacean, is currently on display at Ripley’s Aquarium after being rescued from a shipment to a Red Lobster in Florida last year.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
country1037fm.com

Charleston South Carolina Barbecue Restaurant Expands To Myrtle Beach

I grew up on good barbecue in Texas, and I love it to this day. And now, we hear a Charleston South Carolina barbecue restaurant plans expansion to downtown Myrtle Beach. According to WMBF, Swig & Swine’s new location is set to open in the 500 block of Broadway Street, Myrtle Beach. Pitmaster and owner Anthony DiBernardo says the location is perfect for residents and visitors alike. Swig & Swine serves beef brisket, pork sandwiches, sides and desserts. Of course, with “Swig” in the name, there’s a full bar. Southern Living Magazine named Swig & Swine to the top 50 BBQ Joints. By the way, I love the name. I give props for creativity for sure. I’m sure this will be a spot we try out once it opens. We visit Myrtle Beach several times a year, and we’re always on the lookout for a new spot. This is the first time Swig & Swine ventures outside the Charleston market.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Dillon Co. man dedicates new online series to his hometown

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A man who has lived in Dillion County his whole life says the community is genuine and the people living there have great stories to tell. Cedric Page's love for his community has influenced him to put together a new online series called "Getting to Know Dillon."
DILLON COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Myrtle Beach skate park gets $20k towards goal of new bowl

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — There was some exciting news for the Matt Hughes Skate Park in Myrtle Beach Tuesday afternoon. A $20,000 check from Friends of the Skateparks Foundation was presented to City Council to help meet a $30,000 goal for the construction of a new bowl. The...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Habitat for Humanity dedicates 169th home to Conway native

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Habitat for Humanity of Horry County dedicated its 169th home on Friday to a Conway native. Sheprell Busby put in 300 hours of sweat equity and attended financial literacy classes before getting the home built. Busby heard about the program through another Habitat for...
CONWAY, SC
WMBF

History uncovered as Conway City Hall undergoes renovations

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s no surprise that more than a century-old building still stands to honor its legacy in the City of Conway. Many people walk past the iconic Conway City Hall, which was built in 1825 by architect Robert Mills. The building known for its architectural design...
CONWAY, SC

