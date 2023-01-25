Read full article on original website
WMBF
Charleston-based BBQ restaurant opening Myrtle Beach location
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A new restaurant planned for downtown Myrtle Beach will bring a taste of Charleston to the Grand Strand. The Myrtle Beach Downtown Alliance said Thursday that Swig & Swine’s newest location will open on the 500 block of Broadway Street. It’ll mark the restaurant’s first venture outside of the Charleston market and its fifth total location.
wpde.com
15th Annual Ground Zero Dragon Boat Festival date announced
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The 15th Annual Ground Zero Dragon Boat Festival has returned to the Market Common on the big lake in Grand Park and will be held on Saturday, April 29!. The festival acts as a fundraiser for Ground Zero, a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization. Lavishly painted,...
WMBF
Brava MedSpa unveils new weight loss injections
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Refresh And Rejuvenate Your Skin With Brava MedSpa’s Aesthetic And Cosmetic Services. Visit BraVa Medspa in Murrells Inlet or call 843-894-2329 for your appointment today!
wpde.com
Millions of dollars to be used to repave roads across the Myrtle Beach area in Spring 2023
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — In Spring 2023, various roadways within the City of Myrtle Beach will be repaved by a contractor. Repaving the nearly two dozen roads will cost just under $3 million to complete. However, the costs are split between different municipalities, as the roads are all...
wpde.com
Coats for the Coast: Horry Co. shelter receives donations during 4th annual coat drive
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Coats were delivered to New Directions of Horry County on Wednesday, which was all part of the 4th annual Coats for the Coast coat drive. The organization partnered with DBC Radio Myrtle Beach and Bojangles. The coats were collected for the homeless shelter over...
wpde.com
Well-known Myrtle Beach performer to open dinner theatre
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A well-known performer in Myrtle Beach will be opening a "world-class dinner theatre" in spring 2024. Greg Rowles left the Alabama Theatre after 22 seasons in January to expand his ventures, according to a release. Guests can expect the venue to feature entertainment along with a fine dining experience reminiscent of the retro Vegas showroom-style setting.
WMBF
Hang in there, big things are coming to Ripley’s Aquarium this year and beyond
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Things are a little upside down at the Aquarium, but they are slowly coming together!. Hang in there because the all-new Sloth Valley habitat is opening late spring 2023 at Ripley’s Aquarium of Myrtle Beach!. Plus they are gearing up for more exciting thing...
WMBF
North Myrtle Beach parking registration now open to residents, property owners
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Registration is now open for North Myrtle Beach drivers to register to park for the upcoming busy season. The city said Friday that registration can be done online or in person at 904 2nd Avenue North for residents and non-resident property owners. The in-person office hours are Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m., per the city.
WMBF
Head to Quagliata Brothers Italian Deli of Myrtle Beach for authentic Italian cuisine
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Quagliata Brothers Italian Deli of Myrtle Beach blends their passion for making delicious food with their extensive knowledge of cuisine to create authentic and classic dishes for your enjoyment. They use the freshest, locally-sourced ingredients and promise to give your taste buds something to be...
WMBF
Rare orange lobster, Cheddar, now on display at Ripley’s Aquarium
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A rare orange lobster that captured the hearts of the Grand Strand can now be seen by everyone in Myrtle Beach!. Cheddar, the one-in-30-million crustacean, is currently on display at Ripley’s Aquarium after being rescued from a shipment to a Red Lobster in Florida last year.
country1037fm.com
Charleston South Carolina Barbecue Restaurant Expands To Myrtle Beach
I grew up on good barbecue in Texas, and I love it to this day. And now, we hear a Charleston South Carolina barbecue restaurant plans expansion to downtown Myrtle Beach. According to WMBF, Swig & Swine’s new location is set to open in the 500 block of Broadway Street, Myrtle Beach. Pitmaster and owner Anthony DiBernardo says the location is perfect for residents and visitors alike. Swig & Swine serves beef brisket, pork sandwiches, sides and desserts. Of course, with “Swig” in the name, there’s a full bar. Southern Living Magazine named Swig & Swine to the top 50 BBQ Joints. By the way, I love the name. I give props for creativity for sure. I’m sure this will be a spot we try out once it opens. We visit Myrtle Beach several times a year, and we’re always on the lookout for a new spot. This is the first time Swig & Swine ventures outside the Charleston market.
wpde.com
Dillon Co. man dedicates new online series to his hometown
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A man who has lived in Dillion County his whole life says the community is genuine and the people living there have great stories to tell. Cedric Page's love for his community has influenced him to put together a new online series called "Getting to Know Dillon."
Myrtle Beach dealing with technical issues in parking registration portal
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach is experiencing technical issues with its residential parking decal registration portal, the city announced in a Facebook post Friday. The city said a third-party contractor is aware and working to restore service. In the meantime, the city said residents can submit decal requests in-person at the Reef Parking […]
WMBF
Neal & Pam’s Bar and Grill shares progress as owner works to reopen after fire
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - People could soon be watching a game or singing karaoke once again at the popular spot Neal & Pam’s Bar and Grill. The Surfside Beach staple was heavily damaged after a fire broke out in July. Zach Baker, the owner of Neal & Pam’s,...
wpde.com
Myrtle Beach skate park gets $20k towards goal of new bowl
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — There was some exciting news for the Matt Hughes Skate Park in Myrtle Beach Tuesday afternoon. A $20,000 check from Friends of the Skateparks Foundation was presented to City Council to help meet a $30,000 goal for the construction of a new bowl. The...
wpde.com
Habitat for Humanity dedicates 169th home to Conway native
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Habitat for Humanity of Horry County dedicated its 169th home on Friday to a Conway native. Sheprell Busby put in 300 hours of sweat equity and attended financial literacy classes before getting the home built. Busby heard about the program through another Habitat for...
wpde.com
Crews suspend search for missing duck hunter in North Myrtle Beach, USCG says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The search for a missing duck hunter in North Myrtle Beach was suspended Friday by the U.S. Coast Guard. Crews said they searched for approximately 45 hours and over 694 miles. "We offer our deepest sympathies to the family at this difficult time," Lt....
WMBF
History uncovered as Conway City Hall undergoes renovations
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s no surprise that more than a century-old building still stands to honor its legacy in the City of Conway. Many people walk past the iconic Conway City Hall, which was built in 1825 by architect Robert Mills. The building known for its architectural design...
WMBF
This Is Carolina: Senior Softball Myrtle Beach launches 70+ league
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A crack of the bat to prevent a crack of the hip. Several seasoned softball players are bringing the heat by playing for the Senior Softball Myrtle Beach, a competitive organization for men over 50. “These are guys that have played before but they had...
WMBF
Surfside Beach implementing license plate recognition for residents during paid parking season
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – If you’re a Surfside Beach resident, your license plate will be considered your parking decal during the busy season. The town is moving away from using physical decals that residents stick on their windshields. Instead, the town is transitioning to License Plate Recognition...
