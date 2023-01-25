ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trusted Reviews

GoldenEye 007 Remaster hits Switch and Xbox this week

By Chris Smith
Trusted Reviews
Trusted Reviews
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kzQNz_0kR6Wu4H00

The GoldenEye 007 Remaster will arrive faster than you can shake a martini at. One of the most beloved video games of all time will return this Friday January 27, it has been confirmed.

Back in September, it was announced Rare Studios’ groundbreaking N64 classic would be making a comeback with 16:9 resolution and up to 4K Ultra HD visuals where supported.

Now we know the date it’ll arrive on Nintendo Switch and Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X. The game will be free to play for Xbox Game Pass and Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscribers. After 25 years, this is the first revamp the game has received.

Beyond the visual overhaul and new aspect ratio, Rare has promised a faithful recreation of the game, which set the standard for stealth shooters following its release in 1997 and introduced a generation of gamers to the James Bond Universe.

While the game has stood the test of time, an entirely new crop of Xbox and Switch owners will be able to take aim at the scores of henchmen and baddies.

“The version of GoldenEye 007 set to appear on Xbox Game Pass is the classic game that made waves in 1997, based on the movie that introduced audiences to a thrilling new era of James Bond,” Microsoft said in an Xbox Wire blog post.

“It comes packed with objective-based stealth shooter gameplay and, of course, a legendary local multiplayer mode for split-screen showdowns with friends. It also offers a few key additions for a modern audience, including alternative control options, achievements to unlock and native 16:9 resolution up to 4K Ultra HD (where supported).”

Things are about to get even more interesting for Xbox gamers with the Developer Direct live stream taking place tonight, where we’ll learn more about massive 2023 releases like Redfall and the Forza Motorsport remake.

Comments / 1

Related
Trusted Reviews

Yet another major streaming service has hiked the prices

The halcyon days of multiple streaming services being an affordable a la carte alternative to cable and satellite seem to be coming to an end. While 2022 was a year that saw most streaming services raise their prices by several pounds/dollars, 2023 has begun in the same vein. This time it’s HBO Max, which has increased the price of its ad-free tier from $14.99 to $15.99 with immediate effect.
Trusted Reviews

Xbox Developer Direct Round-up: Redfall release date and huge Hi-Fi Rush surprise

Microsoft updated Xbox gamers on what they can expect in 2023 during a special Developer Direct live stream where it also revealed a brand new game you can play right now!. The 45 minute-event from Xbox and Bethesda studios delivered the release date and a new PVP gameplay preview for Minecraft Legends, and the release date for Arcane Austin’s eagerly-awaited vampire shooter Redfall. It brought us up to speed on Forza Motorsport, and showcased a new trailer for Elder Scrolls Online expansion.
NME

‘GoldenEye 007’: how to play multiplayer on the Nintendo Switch

Beloved 1997 shooter GoldenEye 007 has been brought to the Nintendo Switch, and although it’s been re-launched almost entirely as it was on the Nintendo 64, fans can now play with their pals online. To get it working, here’s how to play multiplayer in GoldenEye 007. It’s worth...
The Verge

Today I learned the Xbox can run Nintendo GameCube and Wii games

When Microsoft first announced the Xbox would run Windows apps, I don’t think it was thinking of this! You can play Nintendo GameCube and Wii games with a beta version of the Dolphin Emulator built as a Universal Windows Platform app (via Windows Central). SirMangler’s fork of the excellent...
wegotthiscovered.com

‘God of War’ star warns Dave Bautista to stay away from playing Kratos in the Amazon show

The God of War franchise has been one of the biggest in gaming since its debut on the PlayStation 2 in 2005, though it didn’t go stratospheric until 2018’s God of War on PlayStation 4. That title and its recent sequel God of War: Ragnarok are considered two of the best games of the generation, so it’s not surprising that Amazon has tapped the franchise for a live-action adaptation.
Digital Trends

This 75-inch 4K TV is so cheap today you’ll think it’s a mistake

A 75-inch TV for $550? That’s not a mistake — Best Buy is really selling the Insignia F30 Series 4K TV with such a large screen for this cheap. This $300 discount on the TV’s original price of $850 isn’t expected to last long though, because most shoppers know that you won’t always come across TV deals like this. It’s highly recommended that you finalize your purchase as soon as possible if you don’t want to miss out, as it may be gone by tomorrow.
Digital Trends

Best Buy is having a 4-day flash sale — here are the 12 best deals

Best Buy has a surprise 4-day flash sale going on right now. That means there are some amazing bargains to be enjoyed right now. Whether you’re looking to invest in a high-end gaming laptop or TV, or you simply want to upgrade your home security for less, there’s something here for you. With so many different options out there, we’ve helped you narrow things down by highlighting the 12 very best deals going on at the moment. Read on while we take you through them all. We’re confident you’re going to find your new favorite gadget for less here.
GAMINGbible

Gamers say the battle pass has 'ruined the gaming world forever

Gamers say that the battle pass system has ‘ruined the gaming world forever’. However, are they not wrong?. It’s an age-old question, has the likes of battle and season passes ruined gaming? Well, I suppose that might depend on who you might ask. That’s the topic of discussion on Reddit right now.
wegotthiscovered.com

Having clearly never seen ‘Morbius,’ Disney gives the go-ahead to Jared Leto’s next big budget franchise

Sony’s disastrous Morbius was the movie that launched a thousand memes, but that’s about the only real impact the misjudged entry in the studio’s Spider-Man-adjacent franchise made in the long run. Jared Leto even went so far as to embrace the fad in a rare showing of self-awareness, even if he failed to realize the people were laughing at him and not with him.
ComicBook

Highly Rated PS4 Game Just $0.19 for Limited Time

Courtesy of a new PlayStation Store sale, one PS4 game is only $0.19 for a limited time. The PS4 game in question was developed by Digital Melody, published by Forever Entertainment, and released in 2018. Over on Steam, the game has nearly 3,000 user reviews, with 92 percent of these reviews reviewing the game positively, which gives the game a "Very Positive" User Review rating. And as the aforementioned pair notes, its predecessor has been played by millions. If you haven't connected the dots yet, the game in question is Timberman VS. Between now and January 19, the downloadable title is only $0.19 on PSN. And unlike most PSN games priced at this price, it's actually worth the loose change in your pocket.
ComicBook

GTA Online Report Warns Fans Not to Play or Risk Losing Account

A new GTA Online report from a prominent Grand Theft Auto insider has warned PC players of a new security issue and suggests that it may not be worth playing the GTA game until Rockstar Games fixes the issue. If you're on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, or Xbox Series X, everything below, thankfully, does not apply to you. If you're on PC though, you're going to want to be careful playing the game until further notice.
ComicBook

Bethesda Game Will Soon Be Free to Download

Bethesda is making one of its games completely free to download. The game in question is available via a variety of platforms, but only the PC version will be made free, and that's because the free offer is coming via Epic Games Store. Every week, Epic Games rewards users of its digital PC storefront with a free game. Sometimes even more than one free game a week is offered. Next week is set to be an example of the latter, with two free games, one of which is Dishonored: Death of the Outsider.
ComicBook

Xbox 360 Classic Can Now Be Downloaded for Free

A classic Xbox 360 game can now be downloaded, for free, via Xbox Live Gold. As a backward-compatible game, this offer extends to any Xbox Live Gold subscriber on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, or Xbox Series X. The game is not available as part of Games With Gold, or at least not really. The game is part of Games With Gold if you live in Argentina. If you don't live in Argentina, it's a bonus free game that anyone can download by making an account with the region, which anybody can do. The game in question is Ikaruga.
Trusted Reviews

Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus specs leak in full

Specs for the Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus have leaked online two weeks ahead of their official unveiling. Samsung will announce its Galaxy S23 range at a special Unpacked event on February 1, but in truth we already have a very good idea what to expect. There have been countless leaks and well-sourced rumours in recent months.
ComicBook

Nintendo Gives Switch Users New Warning About Console

Nintendo has issued a new warning to Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED owners. The portability of the Nintendo Switch presents a variety of problems that don't particularly manifest with PlayStation or Xbox consoles unless we are talking about the couple of times PlayStation released portable machines. The portability is perhaps the biggest selling point of the Nintendo Switch though. In other words, the minor problems that come with portability are both worth it for Nintendo and those who buy the console. That said, if you're a Switch owner and you do take advantage of the Switch's portability by bringing it everywhere, then Nintendo wants you to be aware of condensation.
Trusted Reviews

Trusted Reviews

1K+
Followers
7K+
Post
82K+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy. We do this by employing experienced expert reviewers, who thoroughly test everything they recommend, to explain what’s best for most people. It’s that simple. Today, our team assesses over 1,000 products a year, making us one of the most influential reviews websites. Earning our audience’s trust is central to what we do – it’s in our name after all

 https://www.trustedreviews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy