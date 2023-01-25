Read full article on original website
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
What Is a ‘Rolling Recession' and How Does It Affect Consumers? Economic Experts Explain
There's a lot of speculation about whether a recession is coming in 2023. Some economists say the country is already experiencing a "rolling recession," rather than a broad contraction to come later. There are certain steps Americans can take now to prepare for successive downturns. By most measures, the U.S....
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Unemployment Is Lasting Longer for More Americans—Here Are 3 Ways to Boost Your Savings
As employers hold back on hiring amid recession fears and rising interest rates, unemployed Americans are spending more time looking for jobs. In December, roughly 826,000 Americans reported being unemployed for 15 to 27 weeks, or about 3½ to 6 months, according to Labor Department data. That's up from 526,000 people who were unemployed for the same amount of time in April 2022.
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
CNET
Social Security 2023: Here's When You Can Expect Your February Check to Arrive
The first round of Social Security checks for the month arrives on Friday. Remember: Like the January Social Security checks, the February checks also include the 2023 cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA. This year's increase boosts your benefit amount by 8.7%. The Social Security Administration disburses its checks in rounds throughout...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Hiring Slowdowns, Manager Burnout and Other Trends That Will Shape U.S. Workplaces in 2023, Experts Say
If there was any hope during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic that the workplace would one day "return to normal," 2022 dashed that expectation. Hardly anyone has made it through the last 12 months without their work lives disrupted or completely upended. Millions of people lost their jobs or...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
U.S. Unemployment System Still Plagued by Delays 3 Years After Pandemic-Era Downturn
The U.S. unemployment system buckled in the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic. Historically, high claims ran headlong into the reduced resources of state workforce agencies, but in this case they have also had to beat back elevated unemployment fraud and new CARES Act programs. The system hasn't fully recovered...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Kelly Evans: Mission Accomplished?
Another round of weak data this morning. The economy may well be contracting right now--which makes sense, given that it got over-inflated after all the Covid stimulus. We'll probably only call it a "recession," technically speaking, once the labor market rolls over, though. So let's back up. Keep in mind...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
10-Year Treasury Yield Briefly Tops 3.52% as Data Watched by the Fed Shows Inflation Increase
Treasury yields climbed on Friday as a key inflation report watched by the Federal Reserve indicated a sizable increase in prices. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury was up by a little over 2 basis points to 3.515% after topping 3.52% earlier in the session. The 2-year Treasury yield was last trading at 4.205% after rising by around 3 basis points. Yields and prices have an inverted relationship and one basis point equals 0.01%.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
‘Quiet Hiring' Could Mean More Contract Positions: 7 In-Demand Roles Paying From $16 Up to $48/Hour
One of the latest buzzwords in the work world is "quiet hiring." That's when an organization needs to hire for a new set of skills but in lieu of creating full-time positions finds contractors or encourages employees to upskill themselves, Emily Rose McRae, who leads Gartner's future of work research team, recently told CNBC Make It.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
The ‘15/3′ Credit Card Hack Probably Won't Improve Your Credit Score—Here's What to Do Instead
If your goal is to improve your credit score in 2023, don't count on the "15/3" credit card hack to help. Numerous videos with thousands of likes on various social media platforms claim that you can quickly improve your credit score by splitting your credit card payment into two installments. You make the first payment 15 days before your payment due date and the second about three days before your due date.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Biden Touts Job Growth and Slowing Inflation Rates in Speech on Economy
Data from the past month has been positive: the U.S. is at its lowest unemployment rate in 50 years and, over the past two years, job growth has been at its strongest rate ever, although that's partially due to the historic drop during the 2020 pandemic lockdowns. Though consumer prices...
