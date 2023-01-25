Read full article on original website
foodgressing.com
Duck House Chinese Restaurant Portland [Takeout Review]
Duck House Chinese Restaurant is a popular Chinese restaurant in Downtown Portland. The restaurant is chef-owned and operated by Chef Ivan Liu who specializes in Sichuan cuisine. Their menu is quite extensive and appears to have dishes of Sichuan, Shanghai, Cantonese and American-Chinese style. You will find pork soup dumplings;...
Eater
This New Tigard Restaurant Specializes in Donburi
For the better part of a decade, if not longer, “bowl restaurants” have proliferated the United States. Restaurants have opened topping piles of rice or other grains with poke, salad fixings, and burrito fillings, often at deli-esque fast-casual counters where diners pick and choose their accoutrement. In Portland, restaurants like Wild Thing, the Whole Bowl, and Feel Good have cornered this market, as well as the city’s various poke bars.
hereisoregon.com
More than 30 Portland-area restaurants join Dumpling Week 2023
Dumpling Week, The Oregonian/OregonLive’s annual celebration of all things wrapped in dough, returns for its ninth year next week, running Jan. 29-Feb. 4. Event organizers put out the call last month to Portland area restaurants to create special dumplings for the annual effort. More than 30 Portland area restaurants accepted the invitation.
KXL
FREE FOOD This Weekend at BAE’s Fried Chicken’s New 4th Location!
Fried chicken is a universal food. Most people love it, and that’s evidenced by the fact that BAE’s is opening a fourth location. The original BAE’s Fried Chicken opened in 2019 BAE’S Fried Chicken, the southern-style chicken restaurant from restaurateur Micah Camden and NFL Super Bowl Champion and founder of Generals Restaurant Group, Ndamukong Suh, just opened its fourth location in Portland’s Alberta District. The menu been expanded at the new restaurant.
BAES Fried Chicken adds a new location, chicken and waffles, and – for one day only – free cinnamon rolls
If you head to the newly-opened Alberta Alley location of BAES Fried Chicken on Sunday, you’ll find something new – an expanded menu. And, this Sunday only, free cinnamon rolls. As part of the opening celebration for the Alberta location, the fried chicken restaurant has teamed up with...
tourcounsel.com
Cascade Station | Shopping center in Portland, Oregon
Thanks to its excellent outdoor environment, diversity in stores, extensive gastronomic offers, and discounts in most of its stores. Cascade Station is a good place to visit and clear your mind. In addition, it has comfortable living areas. Featured Shopping Stores: Nordstrom Rack, HomeGoods, Marshalls, Carhartt, Banana Republic, Lane Bryant,...
thatoregonlife.com
This Walkable Stretch Of Restaurants And Shops In Oregon Makes For The Perfect Day
If you’re looking for a place to spend the day where you can just park your car and see where your feet take you. A place where you can stay busy for hours, then consider the cute downtown of Oregon City. Main Street is located just off the 205 interstate and one block from the Willamette river waterfront. Between the cute shops, restaurants, bars, live music in the summer months and parks you won’t run out of things to check out!
'Fried Egg I'm in Love' food cart operation scrambled by egg poachers
PORTLAND, Ore. — A thief stole dozens of eggs from a popular Portland sandwich shop that heavily relies on them for business. Fried Egg I'm in Love owner Jace Krause said someone stole eight or nine dozen eggs from the food cart near North Mississippi Avenue and North Skidmore Street.
KGW
8 things to do in Portland this weekend | Jan. 27-29
PORTLAND, Ore. — Brace yourselves, Portland is heading for another round of cold weather and possible snow flurries this weekend. Regardless, events are still happening in and around the Portland metro area. This weekend Portlanders can expect the return of a beer fest in Portland's St. Johns neighborhood, an all-inclusive comedy show, West Coast rapper YG, the start of Portland's "Dumpling Week," and much more.
KGW
Portland restaurant, already impacted from high prices, hit by egg thief
Eggs are kind of a big deal for Fried Egg I’m in Love, as the name suggests. On top of high egg prices, they’ve now dealt with an egg poacher.
pdxmonthly.com
These 10 Oregon Chefs and Restaurants Are James Beard Award Semifinalists
The James Beard Foundation announced its 2023 Restaurant and Chef Award semifinalists on January 25. As you’d expect, there are plenty of Portland and greater Oregon restaurants and chefs in the mix, and on March 29 we’ll find out the winners. Here are the local chefs and restaurants in the running to win.
kptv.com
Businesses at heart of 2020 downtown Portland protests struggle to bounce back
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Being in business for 40 years in downtown Portland, Saadi Nikoo got used to a steady stream of customers from all over the country and overseas too. But since COVID-19 and damaging riots in 2020 and 2021, he said those numbers just aren’t the same.
Yelp ranked this Oregon coast pizzeria higher than Portland restaurants
Five Oregon pizza restaurants made Yelps’ list of the Top Pizza Spots in the U.S.
Portland food carts sound alarm over new regulations: ‘A lot of carts are going to close’
For Johnny Sullivan, moving to Portland has been like stepping on a series of rakes. Three months after taking over Northeast Alberta Street’s Vita Cafe at the end of 2019, the pandemic forced the former New York City chef to close. His pop-up pivot, Marble Queen, found success at the Portland Farmers Market, until someone complained about his grill. After losing his spot at the market, Sullivan poured what remained of his savings into a new venture, taking over the former MF Tasty food cart on Northeast Williams Avenue.
tourcounsel.com
Lloyd Center | Shopping mall in Portland, Oregon
Lloyd Center isundoubtedly one of the most prominent shopping centers in the town. Given that, you can find the best stores in Portland. Additionally, apart from the variety in boutiques, you can find many restaurants with interesting gastronomic offers, and interesting entertainment areas. Featured shopping stores: Forever 21, Hot Topic,...
WWEEK
Winter Waters Is a New Seafood-Focused Festival Coming Your Way in February
Feast may be dead, but fans of multiday festivals centered on eating have a new option on the horizon. Winter Waters is a new dining series scheduled to take place throughout February in both Portland and locations along the Oregon Coast. The seafood-focused program is the work of three women who are passionate about what is perhaps one of the less glamorous ocean-dwelling edibles: algae.
fsrmagazine.com
The SEA Crab House to Open Two New Locations in February
The SEA Crab House, featuring Cajun-style seafood boils with Thai-inspired sauces, is poised to launch two new restaurant locations in February 2023. The first new location will open February 3 in Beaverton, Oregon; the second location will open February 28 in Seattle. “We plan to open six new locations in...
kptv.com
Portland restauranteur suffers stroke while catering company party
KPTV News at Noon 12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m. City of Vancouver seeks community input on plan to enhance its urban forest. The City of Vancouver wants the community's engagement as it develops a plan to protect its trees. Portland Public Schools to add new security measures to protect bus...
Dirtiest Cities in America-Who in Northwest Made The List?
Lists are sometimes like political polls. The results can depend on the responses, data, and other factors. But with this one, there's quite a bit of information that went into it. Portland, Seattle, Tacoma, Spokane all make 'Top' 150 list. According to a study released by LawnStarter.com, we have a...
thatoregonlife.com
49 Extraordinary Photos of What Oregon Life Was Like During World War II
His name was Al Monner and he never became a world-famous photographer (unlike his peers Ray Atkeson, Minor White, and Dorothea Lange). As far as Oregon is concerned though, I would argue that Monner gave us a priceless look into life during WWII. Born and raised in Portland and small...
