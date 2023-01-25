Read full article on original website
athleticbusiness.com
Officials Lament Spiking Cost of Community Sports Complex Project
Officials in Vancouver, Wash., are considering their next moves as they noted at a recent county council meeting that a project to improve the community's sports complex has had its costs nearly double. The Clark County County Council on Wednesday said the planned improvements to the Harmony Sports Complex has...
Multnomah and Washington County announce severe weather shelters opening
Ahead of the arctic blast that is expected to hit the region Saturday night, Multnomah and Washington County have announced the opening of severe weather shelters.
kptv.com
Portland mayor announces plan to revitalize Central Eastside
KPTV News at Noon 12:30 p.m. - 1 p.m. Next Level Pinball is gaining notice from gamers all over the world for its large collection of pinball machines. Oregon's 2022 high school graduation rate was 81.3%, second-highest ever recorded. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. New data from the Oregon Department...
kptv.com
PSU continues feeding students in need of help with free food pantry
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - What first started as a single shelf has evolved into a 400-square-foot food pantry on the Portland State University Campus. “By 2016, we had a relationship with the Oregon Food Bank and moved into a larger space and immediately exploded in growth,” said Trenna Wilson, the PSU Food Pantry general manager. “Eventually we became a student-operated service. We are run 100% by students, for students. We are constantly adding refrigerator capacity and more and more shelving. I think we deplete and refill those shelves about once a day lately. Our use has really exploded.”
kptv.com
Portland food cart law to be enforced 3 years after being introduced
Beaverton, Ore. (KPTV) - A new statewide rule for mobile food carts has gone into effect this year. Oregon Health Authority is asking food carts to get rid of large water storage cube, a rule that was established back in 2020 and is now enforced three years later. OHA says...
kptv.com
New affordable housing units unveiled to help Oregon’s housing crisis
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It could be a key in helping solve Oregon’s housing crisis. Friday, local leaders, including Gov. Tina Kotek and Senator Jeff Merkley, toured six prototype units called ‘Mass Casitas.’ They were designed by Hacienda Community Development Corp. and are still being assembled at Terminal 2 in Northwest Portland. The goal is to have them sent out to Madras, Portland, Talent, and Otis by summer for a test run. If successful, Gov. Tina Kotek said this could help reach her goal of building 36,000 new homes each year.
Downtown Portland eyesore about to get makeover
One of downtown Portland’s worst eyesores, O’Bryant Square at Southwest Park Avenue and Harvey Milk Street, is about to get a makeover.
kptv.com
Businesses at heart of 2020 downtown Portland protests struggle to bounce back
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Being in business for 40 years in downtown Portland, Saadi Nikoo got used to a steady stream of customers from all over the country and overseas too. But since COVID-19 and damaging riots in 2020 and 2021, he said those numbers just aren’t the same.
'I feel on display': Some homeless people in Clark County say they feel overwhelmed by Point in Time count
VANCOUVER, Wash. — The muffled hum of hair clippers was the backdrop to a crowded church hall as homeless people lined up to get haircuts for the first time in months at a recent event. “It's been so long since I let anybody cut my hair," Vincent said with...
Gas rates are up, but regional utility companies say they could be higher
Together, PGE and NW Natural serve over 3 million customers in the Pacific Northwest.
Vancouver Police Department prohibits ‘thin blue line’ flag at agency
“We’re not interested in discussing the LAPD issue,” Portland Police Bureau said.
KATU.com
Portland Police investigate Saturday morning shooting in Southeast Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police are on the scene of a shooting in Southeast Portland. Just after 11:15 a.m. Saturday, police were called to the 6800 block of SE 92nd Avenue. Officials say an adult male was shot and has been taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police...
kptv.com
Portlanders gather following death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of Memphis police
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Before the tragic video was released Friday, Portland city leaders, including Mayor Ted Wheeler and Police Chief Chuck Lovell met virtually to denounce the actions of those five former Memphis officers and send their condolences to Tyre Nichols’ family. Mayor Wheeler says the officers’...
Former Trail Blazer Norman Powell’s Lake Oswego chateau for sale at $6.5 million
When the Portland Trail Blazers traded Norman Powell to the Los Angeles Clippers in 2022, they lost a player who brought intensity and toughness to the court, according to The Oregonian/OregonLive reporter Aaron Fentress. The high-powered scorer and solid defender, who was only on the team for a year, left...
thatoregonlife.com
An Old-Time General Store Has One Of Oregon’s Best Bakeries
Over the past 30 years, Apple Valley Country Store has served the Hood River community. They offer a wide variety of goods that prove how diverse and creative this region of Oregon is. Small batch jams, syrups, pie fillings, pepper jellies, and more are available – all made from locally sourced ingredients. This was once the sight of a lumber mill around the turn of the 1900s, and is now the sight of a few homes and the Apple Valley Country Store.
rtands.com
Port of Longview Approves Rail Upgrades
NEWS Freight Passenger Track Construction Track Maintenance Safety Bridges/Tunnels Grade Crossings. On Jan. 25, Port of Longview commissioners unanimously approved a nearly $330,000 project to upgrade several rail tracks after a monthly assessment revealed that some of the track was undersized and needed more stable structures. The rail upgrade is...
KATU.com
Protesters march in Portland after release of Tyre Nichols video
PORTLAND, Ore. — Hundreds of demonstrators gathered and marched in Portland on Friday night following the release of video that shows the deadly arrest of an unarmed man in Memphis earlier this month. Five former Memphis police officers are now facing seven federal charges — including second-degree murder and...
hillsboroherald.com
Hillsboro Readies For Next Big Land Expansion For Semiconductor Jobs
The news about Intel is everywhere these days. As the semiconductor giant and Oregon’s largest employer struggles, our government officials hope to cash in on the CHIPS ACT and the billions available from the Federal government. Passed by President Biden in 2022, the CHIPS and Science Act will;. “$52.7...
kptv.com
Clark County’s 2023 Point in Time Count begins
Gov. Kotek outlines how she’d spend $130M to address Oregon’s homelessness crisis. Governor Tina Kotek is outlining how she’d spend $130 million to address the homelessness crisis in Oregon. OHSU study: Immune response to COVID-19 strengthens over time. Scientists at Oregon Health & Science University have released...
kptv.com
Mayor Wheeler, Portland leaders denounce deadly police beating of Tyre Nichols
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Mayor Ted Wheeler, Portland City Council members, Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell, NAACP Portland President James Posey, and former State Senator Margaret Carter met Friday to publicly denounce the events that led to the death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee. “The City of Portland and...
