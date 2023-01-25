ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vancouver, WA

athleticbusiness.com

Officials Lament Spiking Cost of Community Sports Complex Project

Officials in Vancouver, Wash., are considering their next moves as they noted at a recent county council meeting that a project to improve the community's sports complex has had its costs nearly double. The Clark County County Council on Wednesday said the planned improvements to the Harmony Sports Complex has...
VANCOUVER, WA
kptv.com

Portland mayor announces plan to revitalize Central Eastside

KPTV News at Noon 12:30 p.m. - 1 p.m. Next Level Pinball is gaining notice from gamers all over the world for its large collection of pinball machines. Oregon's 2022 high school graduation rate was 81.3%, second-highest ever recorded. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. New data from the Oregon Department...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

PSU continues feeding students in need of help with free food pantry

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - What first started as a single shelf has evolved into a 400-square-foot food pantry on the Portland State University Campus. “By 2016, we had a relationship with the Oregon Food Bank and moved into a larger space and immediately exploded in growth,” said Trenna Wilson, the PSU Food Pantry general manager. “Eventually we became a student-operated service. We are run 100% by students, for students. We are constantly adding refrigerator capacity and more and more shelving. I think we deplete and refill those shelves about once a day lately. Our use has really exploded.”
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

New affordable housing units unveiled to help Oregon’s housing crisis

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It could be a key in helping solve Oregon’s housing crisis. Friday, local leaders, including Gov. Tina Kotek and Senator Jeff Merkley, toured six prototype units called ‘Mass Casitas.’ They were designed by Hacienda Community Development Corp. and are still being assembled at Terminal 2 in Northwest Portland. The goal is to have them sent out to Madras, Portland, Talent, and Otis by summer for a test run. If successful, Gov. Tina Kotek said this could help reach her goal of building 36,000 new homes each year.
OREGON STATE
thatoregonlife.com

An Old-Time General Store Has One Of Oregon’s Best Bakeries

Over the past 30 years, Apple Valley Country Store has served the Hood River community. They offer a wide variety of goods that prove how diverse and creative this region of Oregon is. Small batch jams, syrups, pie fillings, pepper jellies, and more are available – all made from locally sourced ingredients. This was once the sight of a lumber mill around the turn of the 1900s, and is now the sight of a few homes and the Apple Valley Country Store.
HOOD RIVER, OR
rtands.com

Port of Longview Approves Rail Upgrades

NEWS Freight Passenger Track Construction Track Maintenance Safety Bridges/Tunnels Grade Crossings. On Jan. 25, Port of Longview commissioners unanimously approved a nearly $330,000 project to upgrade several rail tracks after a monthly assessment revealed that some of the track was undersized and needed more stable structures. The rail upgrade is...
LONGVIEW, WA
KATU.com

Protesters march in Portland after release of Tyre Nichols video

PORTLAND, Ore. — Hundreds of demonstrators gathered and marched in Portland on Friday night following the release of video that shows the deadly arrest of an unarmed man in Memphis earlier this month. Five former Memphis police officers are now facing seven federal charges — including second-degree murder and...
PORTLAND, OR
hillsboroherald.com

Hillsboro Readies For Next Big Land Expansion For Semiconductor Jobs

The news about Intel is everywhere these days. As the semiconductor giant and Oregon’s largest employer struggles, our government officials hope to cash in on the CHIPS ACT and the billions available from the Federal government. Passed by President Biden in 2022, the CHIPS and Science Act will;. “$52.7...
HILLSBORO, OR
kptv.com

Clark County’s 2023 Point in Time Count begins

Gov. Kotek outlines how she’d spend $130M to address Oregon’s homelessness crisis. Governor Tina Kotek is outlining how she’d spend $130 million to address the homelessness crisis in Oregon. OHSU study: Immune response to COVID-19 strengthens over time. Scientists at Oregon Health & Science University have released...
OREGON STATE

