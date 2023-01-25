ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Yardbarker

The Cowboys are Dumb?

There’s a new theory going around: The Cowboys are dumb. They shocked everyone in Sunday’s 19-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Jimmy Johnson, ex-Dallas coach, called it a “creatively dumb play design. ” All five linemen were lined out wide while Ezekiel Elliott left to play center. Malik Davis stood next to Prescott in the backfield.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Chiefs Deliver Disturbing News On Travis Kelce Friday

The Kansas City Chiefs delivered bad news on Travis Kelce Friday. The Chief’s tight end had a big week against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Divisional Round win as he caught two touchdown passes. He caught 12 touchdown passes in the regular season. Kelce was expecting to be a...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Raiders sign former teammate of Tom Brady amid links to QB

The Las Vegas Raiders may be thinking a couple of steps ahead with the roster move that they made this week. ESPN’s Field Yates reported on Wednesday that the Raiders have signed wide receiver Tyler Johnson to a reserve/futures deal. Johnson’s contract will thus kick in on the first day of the new league year (March 15).
Yardbarker

Packers WR headlines potential free-agent haul for Bears

Free agency begins March 15 at 4 p.m. ET. Positional needs for Chicago Bears: OL, DL, WR, LB. The Bears have a lot of positional needs, but the good news is they have a projected $92 million in cap space heading into the offseason, according to OvertheCap.com. Aside from quarterback and running back, the offense needs work.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Warren Sapp says the Bears are trading Justin Fields

We're still months away from the 2023 NFL Draft but the rumor mill is churning faster than ever. What will the Chicago Bears do with the number one pick? Will they select Jalen Carter or Will Anderson? Could they trade down and acquire more picks? Well, according to NFL Hall of Famer Warren Sapp, the Bears are trading Justin Fields.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Buffalo Bills fire defensive coach

The Buffalo Bills made a change to the coaching staff. According to a new report, the Buffalo Bills fired an assistant defensive coach Thursday morning. The Bills appear to be making slight changes to the coaching staff following a disappointing postseason. The defense received much criticism following the Bills’ loss at home in the divisional round to the Cincinnati Bengals.
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

Look: Bengals Are Now Dealing With Concerning Injury

On Thursday, the Bengals added tight end Hayden Hurst to their injury report. He's dealing with a calf injury.   Hurst played a pivotal role in last Sunday's win over the Bills, hauling in five passes for 59 yards and a touchdown.  The Bengals listed Hurst as a limited participant ...
CINCINNATI, OH
FanSided

Cincinnati mayor made ‘Burrowhead’ instantly lame

The mayor of Cincinnati tried to drop a “Burrowhead” joke in a city council meeting and it somehow made the Joe Burrow-Arrowhead wordplay even worse. The matchup between the Bengals and the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game has generated plenty of excitement over the prospect of a heated rematch. It’s also spread the term “Burrowhead,” for better or worse.
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Allen Lazard says goodbye to Green Bay?

Two words might not mean a lot on the surface, but considering Lazard has seemingly had one foot out the door for most of the season, if this is goodbye, it's not a surprise. Following the Packers' season finale earlier this month, Lazard sounded like a guy who will be playing elsewhere next season.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Cowboys Coach McCarthy Reacts to Quinn, Kellen News

The Dallas Cowboys are at a crossroads of sorts entering this offseason, and changes are already being made to the coaching staff. But one move on Thursday is a massive positive, as defensive coordinator Dan Quinn told CowboysSI.com that he is for a second straight season pulling himself out of the head coaching carousel and is staying with the Cowboys as their defensive coordinator for the 2023 season.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Bengals Announced Devastating News Ahead Of AFC Championship

The Bengals announced terrible news for Sunday. The Cincinnati Bengals announced a couple of players were ruled out for Sunday’s AFC Championship Game. The Bengals came into the week with a couple of offensive linemen “ day-to-day ” with injuries. The Bengals hoped they could be at full strength before they played the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium Sunday.
CINCINNATI, OH
Athlon Sports

Look: Kirk Herbstreit Predicts Upset In NFL This Weekend

Both home teams are slight favorites for what's shaping up to be a compelling conference championship weekend in the NFL. The Philadelphia Eagles, the top seed in the NFC, are favored by 2.5 points over the second-seeded San Francisco 49ers, while the Kansas City Chiefs are being given a 1.5-point ...
Yardbarker

Troubled former first-round pick attempting NFL comeback

A former NFL defender is stretching out his calves once again. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Friday that ex-San Francisco 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster is attempting to return to the NFL field. He will be signing with the Pittsburgh Maulers of the USFL in an effort to show NFL teams that he is ready to play, Rapoport adds.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
atozsports.com

Bengals’ AFC title hopes just got a little harder with latest news

The Cincinnati Bengals are set to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game for the second consecutive season on Sunday. As exciting as that is, the task has become more difficult as of Friday. Cincinnati survived not having starting left tackle Jonah Williams and right guard...
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Potential free-agent additions for Eagles include star pass-rusher

Free agency begins March 15 at 4 p.m. ET. Positional needs for Philadelphia Eagles: Defensive line, cornerback, running back. The Eagles have 20 impending free agents, a franchise quarterback due for a raise and not much cap room. It’s not ideal, but general manager Howie Roseman has been here before. Will he chase a big-money free agent, as he did with LB Haason Reddick, or wait for someone more reasonably priced, as he did for CB James Bradberry? Knowing Roseman, he’ll do both.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Lawyers for Steve Wilks release scathing statement in response to Panthers' hiring of Frank Reich

On Thursday, the Carolina Panthers hired Frank Reich as head coach, deciding not to keep Steve Wilks, who had held the position on an interim basis. While the Panthers may have been preparing to move forward, they may not be able to just yet. Hours after the announcement of Reich's hiring, Wilks' attorneys, Douglas H. Wigdor and John Elefterakis, released a statement voicing shock over the Panthers' decision while threatening action against the team in the future.
CHARLOTTE, NC

