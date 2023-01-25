Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
The Cowboys are Dumb?
There’s a new theory going around: The Cowboys are dumb. They shocked everyone in Sunday’s 19-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Jimmy Johnson, ex-Dallas coach, called it a “creatively dumb play design. ” All five linemen were lined out wide while Ezekiel Elliott left to play center. Malik Davis stood next to Prescott in the backfield.
Yardbarker
Chiefs Deliver Disturbing News On Travis Kelce Friday
The Kansas City Chiefs delivered bad news on Travis Kelce Friday. The Chief’s tight end had a big week against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Divisional Round win as he caught two touchdown passes. He caught 12 touchdown passes in the regular season. Kelce was expecting to be a...
atozsports.com
Patrick Mahomes doesn’t hold back while discussing Bengals’ defense
There’s been a lot of “bulletin board” material flying back and forth this week between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals, but none of that is coming from KC quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes, much like Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, leaves the trash-talking to his teammates.
Shannon Sharpe Makes Bold Final Score Prediction for Bengals vs. Chiefs
Always one to be outspoken and opinionated, Shannon Sharpe was ready to give his AFC Championship game prediction on Friday. The Undisputed host talked to his cohost Skip Bayless about the Bengals and Chiefs matchup. They don’t see eye-to-eye hardly at all, but they might have come to an agreement here.
Yardbarker
Raiders sign former teammate of Tom Brady amid links to QB
The Las Vegas Raiders may be thinking a couple of steps ahead with the roster move that they made this week. ESPN’s Field Yates reported on Wednesday that the Raiders have signed wide receiver Tyler Johnson to a reserve/futures deal. Johnson’s contract will thus kick in on the first day of the new league year (March 15).
Yardbarker
Packers WR headlines potential free-agent haul for Bears
Free agency begins March 15 at 4 p.m. ET. Positional needs for Chicago Bears: OL, DL, WR, LB. The Bears have a lot of positional needs, but the good news is they have a projected $92 million in cap space heading into the offseason, according to OvertheCap.com. Aside from quarterback and running back, the offense needs work.
Yardbarker
Warren Sapp says the Bears are trading Justin Fields
We're still months away from the 2023 NFL Draft but the rumor mill is churning faster than ever. What will the Chicago Bears do with the number one pick? Will they select Jalen Carter or Will Anderson? Could they trade down and acquire more picks? Well, according to NFL Hall of Famer Warren Sapp, the Bears are trading Justin Fields.
WLWT 5
'That includes mom and dad': Father of Bengals QB says son blocks out all the noise on game day
CINCINNATI — The father of Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is heading to Kansas City this weekend with a big bunch of Burrow to cheer on his son. "Well, my sister from Houston, Texas, her daughter, my brother and his wife, they're bringing friends. Robin, my wife is from Nebraska, so she has family coming," Jimmy Burrow said.
Yardbarker
Buffalo Bills fire defensive coach
The Buffalo Bills made a change to the coaching staff. According to a new report, the Buffalo Bills fired an assistant defensive coach Thursday morning. The Bills appear to be making slight changes to the coaching staff following a disappointing postseason. The defense received much criticism following the Bills’ loss at home in the divisional round to the Cincinnati Bengals.
Look: Bengals Are Now Dealing With Concerning Injury
On Thursday, the Bengals added tight end Hayden Hurst to their injury report. He's dealing with a calf injury. Hurst played a pivotal role in last Sunday's win over the Bills, hauling in five passes for 59 yards and a touchdown. The Bengals listed Hurst as a limited participant ...
Yardbarker
Why insider believes Vikings trading RB Dalvin Cook is a ‘done deal’
Dalvin Cook is one of the top running backs in the NFL, but one Minnesota Vikings insider believes not only is the 27-year-old on the trade block but it would only take a mid-round draft pick to acquire the former second-round pick. On a recent episode of the SNOR North...
Cincinnati mayor made ‘Burrowhead’ instantly lame
The mayor of Cincinnati tried to drop a “Burrowhead” joke in a city council meeting and it somehow made the Joe Burrow-Arrowhead wordplay even worse. The matchup between the Bengals and the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game has generated plenty of excitement over the prospect of a heated rematch. It’s also spread the term “Burrowhead,” for better or worse.
Allen Lazard says goodbye to Green Bay?
Two words might not mean a lot on the surface, but considering Lazard has seemingly had one foot out the door for most of the season, if this is goodbye, it's not a surprise. Following the Packers' season finale earlier this month, Lazard sounded like a guy who will be playing elsewhere next season.
Yardbarker
Cowboys Coach McCarthy Reacts to Quinn, Kellen News
The Dallas Cowboys are at a crossroads of sorts entering this offseason, and changes are already being made to the coaching staff. But one move on Thursday is a massive positive, as defensive coordinator Dan Quinn told CowboysSI.com that he is for a second straight season pulling himself out of the head coaching carousel and is staying with the Cowboys as their defensive coordinator for the 2023 season.
Yardbarker
Bengals Announced Devastating News Ahead Of AFC Championship
The Bengals announced terrible news for Sunday. The Cincinnati Bengals announced a couple of players were ruled out for Sunday’s AFC Championship Game. The Bengals came into the week with a couple of offensive linemen “ day-to-day ” with injuries. The Bengals hoped they could be at full strength before they played the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium Sunday.
Look: Kirk Herbstreit Predicts Upset In NFL This Weekend
Both home teams are slight favorites for what's shaping up to be a compelling conference championship weekend in the NFL. The Philadelphia Eagles, the top seed in the NFC, are favored by 2.5 points over the second-seeded San Francisco 49ers, while the Kansas City Chiefs are being given a 1.5-point ...
Yardbarker
Troubled former first-round pick attempting NFL comeback
A former NFL defender is stretching out his calves once again. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Friday that ex-San Francisco 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster is attempting to return to the NFL field. He will be signing with the Pittsburgh Maulers of the USFL in an effort to show NFL teams that he is ready to play, Rapoport adds.
atozsports.com
Bengals’ AFC title hopes just got a little harder with latest news
The Cincinnati Bengals are set to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game for the second consecutive season on Sunday. As exciting as that is, the task has become more difficult as of Friday. Cincinnati survived not having starting left tackle Jonah Williams and right guard...
Yardbarker
Potential free-agent additions for Eagles include star pass-rusher
Free agency begins March 15 at 4 p.m. ET. Positional needs for Philadelphia Eagles: Defensive line, cornerback, running back. The Eagles have 20 impending free agents, a franchise quarterback due for a raise and not much cap room. It’s not ideal, but general manager Howie Roseman has been here before. Will he chase a big-money free agent, as he did with LB Haason Reddick, or wait for someone more reasonably priced, as he did for CB James Bradberry? Knowing Roseman, he’ll do both.
Lawyers for Steve Wilks release scathing statement in response to Panthers' hiring of Frank Reich
On Thursday, the Carolina Panthers hired Frank Reich as head coach, deciding not to keep Steve Wilks, who had held the position on an interim basis. While the Panthers may have been preparing to move forward, they may not be able to just yet. Hours after the announcement of Reich's hiring, Wilks' attorneys, Douglas H. Wigdor and John Elefterakis, released a statement voicing shock over the Panthers' decision while threatening action against the team in the future.
