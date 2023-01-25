Read full article on original website
fox5atlanta.com
Some students still without a school after being withdrawn from Westlake High School
ATLANTA - Some Fulton County students say they are still without a school after the district withdrew over 350 students at Westlake High School. The district says it removed students with unverified residency because of overcrowding, but some families claim point to a faulty process and problems getting help. For...
Gwinnett County teachers leaving their jobs at one of the highest rates in the state
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga — Gwinnett County teachers have some of the highest turnover rates in the state,. More than 13% of teachers left the district or moved to other schools. This rate is 4% higher than the Georgia average. Cathy Hardin, human resources officer at Gwinnett County Schools Chief...
Cobb cancels virtual school option for elementary students next year
There are currently 185 elementary students utilizing the online schooling option.
Newnan Times-Herald
Miss Coweta: From tragedy to crowning triumph
When you first meet Rachel Thompson, you’d never imagine her experiencing childhood tragedy and loss. Rather, you’re greeted with a radiant smile and joyful energy. Born and raised in Newnan, Thompson is a graduate of Northgate High School and is currently pursuing an elementary education degree at the University of West Georgia University.
Parents still fighting to get dozens of kids re-enrolled in metro Atlanta high school
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Last week, hundreds of students were unenrolled from school after a round of address verifications. Nearly a week later, dozens of parents are still fighting to get their children back in the classroom. Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes learned that around 400 students were told last...
Woman claims contract for after-school services was terminated out of retaliation in lawsuit against APS
ATLANTA — A woman who said her business provided after-school services for some Atlanta Public Schools students has filed a new lawsuit against the district claiming racial discrimination and retaliation. In the complaint, Kila Posey claimed some of her contracts were allegedly terminated after reporting racial discrimination at Mary...
The Citizen Online
Heroic Rising Starr student saves a life
The quick-thinking of Maiya George saved her mother’s life, and the Rising Starr Middle 7th grader is being lauded for her actions. When Maya’s mother was choking, she performed the Heimlich Maneuver, which she learned in Meehan Murphy’s Family and Consumer Science class. The Peachtree City Fire-Rescue...
High schooler breaks teacher’s leg during attack in Rockdale County classroom
ROCKDALE, Ga. — A Rockdale County high school student will face criminal charges after attacking her teacher inside a classroom. Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes was at Heritage High School on Friday where a ninth grader was caught on camera getting into an argument with her teacher and attacking her.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Georgia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
eastcobbnews.com
Barnes and Noble to open bookstore at The Avenue East Cobb
Nearly a dozen years after losing a major book retail store, The Avenue East Cobb is getting another one. North American Properties, the retail center’s management company, confirmed to East Cobb News Friday that Barnes & Noble will be filling part of the former Bed Bath & Beyond space by this summer.
QSR magazine
Big Dave's Opens Fourth Location in Lawrenceville, Georgia
Derrick Hayes, CEO and founder of Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks, is continuing to expand his award-winning cheesesteak empire, this time to Lawrenceville, Georgia, with a location set to open this summer. Located within Lawrenceville Marketplace, the 1,500-square-foot outpost will serve as the brand’s fourth Atlanta-area location in addition to stores in downtown Atlanta, Doraville, Georgia, and a forthcoming Jonesboro Road location set to open this spring.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Rockdale County school system investigating student assault on teacher at Heritage High School
CONYERS — The Rockdale County Public School System is investigating a student assault on a teacher Thursday at Heritage High School. A video, apparently taken by cell phone inside a classroom and sent to the Citizen Thursday, shows a female student engaged in a verbal argument with a female teacher that escalates into physical violence.
eastcobbnews.com
Tommy Nobis Center to relocate from Northeast Cobb facility
After 31 years on Bells Ferry Road, the Tommy Nobis Center will be moving to another area of Cobb County. The non-profit that assists young people and adults with disabilities in getting or returning to employment announced Thursday it will be relocating to the former Cobb Chamber of Commerce building on Interstate North Parkway near Truist Park.
‘This could ultimately be racially motivated:’ Police continue investigation into KSU student attack
Authorities said they are working on learning more about what happened the night two men attacked a college student at an off-campus apartment complex. Channel 2′s Tom Jones was in Cobb County in Kennesaw on Wednesday, where Jalique Rosemond said he was the victim of a hate crime at the West 22 Apartments just before midnight on Saturday.
Former Fulton principal files lawsuit against district, superintendent
Former Fulton principal seeking back pay, lost benefits and accumulated retirement contributions.
Atlanta chefs and restaurants named 2023 James Beard Award semifinalists
The James Beard Foundation has announced its list of the 2023 semifinalists for best restaurant and chef, including quite a few familiar names from metro Atlanta. Finalists will be announced on March 29 and winners during the annual award ceremony on June 5 in Chicago. Best Chef – Southeast Outstanding Bakery Outstanding Hospitality Outstanding Wine Program Outstanding […] The post Atlanta chefs and restaurants named 2023 James Beard Award semifinalists appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
WMAZ
Medical marijuana gets approval to distribute to residents in Georgia
ATLANTA — The Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Commission voted to approve regulations for two companies that received licenses to manufacture and distribute low THC oil on Wednesday. Despite that, there’s still no timeline on when that could begin. Now, the bureaucracy holding things up is incredibly frustrating to...
Redditors explode on ‘piece of s---’ Georgia Gov. Kemp for national guard deployment: 'Delete Atlanta PD'
Reddit users ripped into Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and the Atlanta Police Department when National Guard troops were activated following violent protests.
atlantanewsfirst.com
UGA says staffer killed in crash wasn’t authorized to drive vehicle
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Georgia Athletic Department says Chandler LeCroy, the staffer killed in the wreck that also killed football player Devin Willock, wasn’t authorized to drive the car involved in the wreck. The department released the following statement:. “While our review of the circumstances surrounding...
atlantaagentmagazine.com
192-unit community headed for Acworth
Atlanta-based multifamily real estate company Penler is developing a 192-unit community in Acworth. The property, to be called Penler Cherokee, will include eight, two-story garden-style buildings on an 18.3-acre site. The wood-frame buildings will be clad in painted brick veneer, stone veneer and fiber-cement siding, according to McShane Construction Co., which is providing design-assist construction services and developed The Parker community in Dawsonville for Penler in 2021.
