Cobb County, GA

Newnan Times-Herald

Miss Coweta: From tragedy to crowning triumph

When you first meet Rachel Thompson, you’d never imagine her experiencing childhood tragedy and loss. Rather, you’re greeted with a radiant smile and joyful energy. Born and raised in Newnan, Thompson is a graduate of Northgate High School and is currently pursuing an elementary education degree at the University of West Georgia University.
NEWNAN, GA
The Citizen Online

Heroic Rising Starr student saves a life

The quick-thinking of Maiya George saved her mother’s life, and the Rising Starr Middle 7th grader is being lauded for her actions. When Maya’s mother was choking, she performed the Heimlich Maneuver, which she learned in Meehan Murphy’s Family and Consumer Science class. The Peachtree City Fire-Rescue...
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Georgia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
GEORGIA STATE
eastcobbnews.com

Barnes and Noble to open bookstore at The Avenue East Cobb

Nearly a dozen years after losing a major book retail store, The Avenue East Cobb is getting another one. North American Properties, the retail center’s management company, confirmed to East Cobb News Friday that Barnes & Noble will be filling part of the former Bed Bath & Beyond space by this summer.
COBB COUNTY, GA
QSR magazine

Big Dave's Opens Fourth Location in Lawrenceville, Georgia

Derrick Hayes, CEO and founder of Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks, is continuing to expand his award-winning cheesesteak empire, this time to Lawrenceville, Georgia, with a location set to open this summer. Located within Lawrenceville Marketplace, the 1,500-square-foot outpost will serve as the brand’s fourth Atlanta-area location in addition to stores in downtown Atlanta, Doraville, Georgia, and a forthcoming Jonesboro Road location set to open this spring.
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Rockdale County school system investigating student assault on teacher at Heritage High School

CONYERS — The Rockdale County Public School System is investigating a student assault on a teacher Thursday at Heritage High School.  A video, apparently taken by cell phone inside a classroom and sent to the Citizen Thursday, shows a female student engaged in a verbal argument with a female teacher that escalates into physical violence.
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA
eastcobbnews.com

Tommy Nobis Center to relocate from Northeast Cobb facility

After 31 years on Bells Ferry Road, the Tommy Nobis Center will be moving to another area of Cobb County. The non-profit that assists young people and adults with disabilities in getting or returning to employment announced Thursday it will be relocating to the former Cobb Chamber of Commerce building on Interstate North Parkway near Truist Park.
COBB COUNTY, GA
Rough Draft Atlanta

Atlanta chefs and restaurants named 2023 James Beard Award semifinalists

The James Beard Foundation has announced its list of the 2023 semifinalists for best restaurant and chef, including quite a few familiar names from metro Atlanta. Finalists will be announced on March 29 and winners during the annual award ceremony on June 5 in Chicago. Best Chef – Southeast Outstanding Bakery Outstanding Hospitality Outstanding Wine Program Outstanding […] The post Atlanta chefs and restaurants named 2023 James Beard Award semifinalists appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
WMAZ

Medical marijuana gets approval to distribute to residents in Georgia

ATLANTA — The Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Commission voted to approve regulations for two companies that received licenses to manufacture and distribute low THC oil on Wednesday. Despite that, there’s still no timeline on when that could begin. Now, the bureaucracy holding things up is incredibly frustrating to...
GEORGIA STATE
atlantanewsfirst.com

UGA says staffer killed in crash wasn’t authorized to drive vehicle

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Georgia Athletic Department says Chandler LeCroy, the staffer killed in the wreck that also killed football player Devin Willock, wasn’t authorized to drive the car involved in the wreck. The department released the following statement:. “While our review of the circumstances surrounding...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantaagentmagazine.com

192-unit community headed for Acworth

Atlanta-based multifamily real estate company Penler is developing a 192-unit community in Acworth. The property, to be called Penler Cherokee, will include eight, two-story garden-style buildings on an 18.3-acre site. The wood-frame buildings will be clad in painted brick veneer, stone veneer and fiber-cement siding, according to McShane Construction Co., which is providing design-assist construction services and developed The Parker community in Dawsonville for Penler in 2021.
ACWORTH, GA

