Mandy Rose Stuns In Super Skimpy White One-Piece Video Drop
Mandy Rose made a name for herself during her tenure in NXT, where she held the Women’s Championship for an impressive 413 days. Despite her eventual defeat by Roxanne Perez, her time in WWE was cut short under contentious circumstances, causing disappointment among fans. Despite her release, Rose appears to be content as she continues to share eye-catching photos on social media, much to the delight of her followers. She decided to show herself off once again recently.
Naomi Shows Off Brand New Look During WWE Hiatus
Naomi is a true veteran in WWE’s women division with many accolades under her belt, such as the SmackDown Women’s Championship. However, she hasn’t been in WWE since May 2022. Naomi and Sasha Banks made headlines when they infamously walked out after disagreement with WWE creative and their plans for the Women’s Tag Team Titles. Sasha has since moved on to NJPW making her debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17 as Mercedes Mone. Naomi on the other hand seems to be trying her hand at modeling.
WWE SmackDown Results Coverage, Reactions and Highlights For January 27, 2023
Coming to you live on Friday Nights, it’s WWE SmackDown and Ringside News has got you covered with live results. Start time for SmackDown is 8:00 PM EST Match-by-match highlights and results from the show will take place on this very page. Feel free to leave any reactions in the comment section below.
Doudrop Finally Reveals Her Illness
Doudrop was a mainstay on NXT UK before she got her main roster call-up. Vince McMahon changed her name from Piper Niven to Doudrop. She was last seen on WWE television in September 2022. Doudrop previously stated that she was on the road to recovery following her battle with an...
Identity Of Lacey Evans’ Opponent On WWE SmackDown Revealed
Lacey Evans went through multiple gimmick changes under the Vince McMahon regime. She went from a heel to a babyface to a heel. Triple H took over as head booker and pitched a new gimmick for Evans based on her Marine roots. WWE first teased the return of Lacey Evans...
John Morrison Once Started Wild Riot Before Rey Mysterio Match In Mexico
John Morrison was one of the highlights of WWE television after he returned to the company in 2019. Morrison has already admitted that his WWE return didn’t quite go as expected. He was released by WWE last year and has worked hard to become a big deal again in the indies. That being said, it seems John Morrison once started a riot before a match with Rey Mysterio.
Possible Spoiler On WWE’s Plan For Uncle Howdy
Bray Wyatt made his return during the Extreme Rules Premium Live Event and completely shocked everyone in attendance. That return included the formation of his much talked about possible Wyatt 6 faction. After returning to WWE, Bray Wyatt has been cutting eerie promos to keep fans invested. Uncle Howdy has been part of WWE programming for a while now and it seems WWE has plans for him.
WWE Offered Steve Austin A Ton Of Cash For In-Ring Return
WWE has a lot of plans that they need to get underway as they prepare for the grandest stage of them all. April 1st and 2nd will be here before we know it, and a lot could happen in that time frame. With the Royal Rumble approaching tonight, fans are anticipating the unexpected, even Steve Austin’s return to the company.
Released WWE Superstar In Town For Royal Rumble
WWE is gearing up for the most exciting period of the year, and you never know what to expect. Triple H brought a lot of people that Vince McMahon released over the years, and he could add another name to the list. It seems that Lana is in town, and there isn’t a really good reason why she would be in San Antonio for any other reason.
Why WarnerMedia Had Issues With Mark Briscoe Appearing On AEW Television
Jay Briscoe was a decorated pro wrestler throughout his career. The Briscoes were named Tag Team of the Decade by Ring of Honor for the 2010s, and also won the 2021 Tag Team of the Year award. In March 2022, Jay and Mark Briscoe were nominated to the Ring of Honor Hall of Fame. Sadly, Jay Briscoe is no longer with us following last week’s tragedy. Jay Briscoe passed away on January 17th after a fatal car accident near his home in Laurel, Delaware. One other person was killed in the collision, and two others, Briscoe’s daughters, were injured. Even after Jay Briscoe’s passing, WarnerMedia had an issue with Mark Briscoe appearing on AEW television, but they had a different reason to ban each Briscoe brother.
Natalya Doubtful To Make Return In Time For WWE Royal Rumble
Natalya has established herself as a respected veteran in the world of professional wrestling, having spent over a decade in the industry. She has built a substantial fanbase, largely due to her positive and admirable character. Additionally, Natalya’s in-ring skills and athletic abilities have also contributed to her success and popularity among wrestling fans. Unfortunately, it seems she might be missing out on the Royal Rumble.
WWE Never Planned On Making Sami Zayn A Top Star With Bloodline Storyline
Sami Zayn undoubtedly has the golden touch regarding any gimmick given to him in WWE. Zayn has managed to elevate himself with every gimmick given to him, especially his current on Friday Night Smackdown. In fact, WWE didn’t even plan on making Sami Zayn a superstar during the bloodline storyline.
WWE Books Women’s Title Match & More For SmackDown Next Week
Charlotte Flair turned babyface after she beat Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women’s Championship on the December 30, 2022, edition of the blue brand. The Queen will defend her title next week. WWE aired a behind the scenes footage from Charlotte Flair’s interview with Ryan Satin for his podcast...
Identity Of Therapist During The Acclaimed Segment On AEW Dynamite This Week
The Acclaimed, comprised of Anthony Bowens and Max Caster, slowly became one of the most popular tag teams in AEW. They are the AEW World Champions and continue to be highlights of AEW television. They also had an interesting segment on Dynamite this week, which had a therapist. Now it seems the identity of the therapist on AEW Dynamite.
Taz Really Hates The Word ‘Banger’ In Pro Wrestling
Taz is one of the true veterans in the world of pro wrestling, as he made a name for himself in ECW and WWE. Taz was one of the mainstays of ECW and an integral part of ECW’s first-ever pay-per-view, Barely Legal. Being a veteran, there are some things that Taz isn’t a fan of and it seems that includes the word ‘banger’ in pro wrestling.
2023 WWE Royal Rumble Almost A Bona Fide Sellout
The WWE’s highly-anticipated annual Royal Rumble event will take place on January 28th at the Alamodome in San Antonio. The event has already garnered much excitement among fans for various reasons and is projected to set multiple records. Now it seems the Premium Live Event is more or less a sellout.
Sami Zayn Reacts To Jay Briscoe Tribute Video On AEW Dynamite
The pro wrestling is still in shock and grief over the tragic passing of Jay Briscoe. Tony Khan paid tribute to the Ring of Honor veteran with a special tribute show that will air sometime in the future. AEW produced a beautiful video package for Jay as well. AEW aired...
AEW Books TNT Title Match & More For Dynamite Next Week
AEW delivered another action-packed edition of Wednesday Night Dynamite tonight. The Jacksonville-based promotion announced a couple of matches and segments for next week’s Dynamite as well. Adam Page appeared during a backstage interview segment with Renee Paquette on Dynamite this week. The Hangman said he was looking forward to...
Chris Jericho Believes Sami Zayn Should Main Event WrestleMania 39 Against Roman Reigns
Sami Zayn has a proven track record of success in WWE, and he has the ability to make any gimmick given to him work. He has consistently shown the ability to elevate himself and his character, particularly with his current portrayal on Friday Night Smackdown. In fact, even Chris Jericho believes Sami Zayn should main event WrestleMania 39 against Roman Reigns.
Drew McIntyre Isn’t Happy About His WWE Royal Rumble Match Entrance Number
The 2023 Royal Rumble is set to kick off tonight at 8 PM EST from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. The Royal Rumble event is one of WWE’s most exciting Premium Live Events of the year due to the men’s and women’s Royal Rumble matches. However. this year’s event has some other exciting matches lined up for the show as well. We will get to see the first-ever pitch-black match when Bray Wyatt wrestles his first televised match since returning to WWE.
