Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WIBW
Washburn’s “Tiny Beautiful Things” performances canceled
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University’s theatre department has canceled Friday’s performance and weekend performances of its production “Tiny Beautiful Things” due to illness. The January 27, 28, and 29 performances of “Tiny Beautiful Things” were canceled. 13 NEWS contacted the public relations department to inquire...
WIBW
Topeka chef among 20 nominees for best chef in the Midwest award
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka chef is in the running for an award dubbed the “Oscars of food.”. “The other morning I woke up and one of my Kansas City, Chef friends tagged me in this post and that’s how I found out. If he wouldn’t have, I don’t know if I would have found out. One way or the other I would have. He tagged me and I was in shock, so I texted my wife and we looked it up,” recalls Chef Adam VanDonge, owner of The White Linen and The Knox Cocktail Lounge.
Clowns, jugglers and musicians gather for Kansas Fairs and Festivals Convention
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Annual Kansas Fairs and Festivals Convention is going on this weekend at the Downtown Ramada Inn and Convention Center. The annual convention is a gathering of County Fair Organizers, Professional Entertainment Managers, Rodeo Suppliers, Tractor Pull Promoters and more. The Convention started Friday morning with a board meeting, a trade show, […]
WIBW
Midtown at Aggieville held groundbreaking ceremony
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Midtown at Aggieville held a groundbreaking ceremony this afternoon in Manhattan. BHS Construction and Anderson Knight Architects will construct a building designed to bring jobs to Aggieville between the hours of 8 to 5. Back 9 Development is proud to be a part of this for one of the best districts in the state.
WIBW
Topeka Police investigating homicide near downtown Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department is investigating a Saturday morning homicide at the 400 BLK of SW Tyler St. Topeka Police officers were dispatched to the 400 BLK of SW Tyler St. in reference to a medical. When they arrived, they found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Overland Park
Overland Park, Kansas, is a city known for its strong sense of community and rich cultural heritage. It has also produced a number of famous and accomplished individuals in various fields such as entertainment, sports, and politics.
Family remembers mom and daughters killed in Topeka fire
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The family of a mom and her two daughters that were killed in a house fire earlier this month sat down for an exclusive interview with 27 News. Just before 5 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 20 a fire was started in West Topeka. The fire killed Genny Fitzpatrick, and her two daughters: […]
Kansas State Collegian
Local beer brewed with donuts to sell exclusively in Manhattan
The malty aroma of freshly brewed beer and the sweet smell of baked donuts are familiar to many Manhattan residents who frequent Aggieville and Poyntz. To many locals, beer and donuts may not sound immediately compatible, but perhaps it is time to reconsider. Manhattan Brewing Company and Varsity Donuts, both locally owned, are pushing culinary limits by combining their expertise to craft a maple bacon donut-flavored beer.
Kansas man turns custom golf cart side-hustle into a booming business
EMPORIA (KSNT) – What started out as a small project in a Kansas businessman’s garage has grown into more than just a side hustle. 27 News spoke with Bryan McCoy, the owner of McCoy Custom Carts in Olathe, about the expansion of his golf cart business to new markets in the Sunflower State. “My wife […]
State agency investigates Kansas City-area animal shelter after complaints
The Kansas Department of Agriculture and Mission Police are currently investigating Unleashed Pet Rescue following multiple complaints.
WIBW
Kansas Monster Buck Classic is going to the dogs
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The outdoors moves inside the Stormont Vail Events Center this weekend. The Monster Buck Classic kicks off Friday, Jan. 27 and runs through Sunday, Jan. 29. Tyler Kirby and Jason Reynolds visited Eye on NE Kansas with a look at what’s in store for this year’s...
Two Kansas establishments and chef make the cut as James Beard Awards semifinalists
Grab your keys and be sure to bring along a healthy appetite. Kansas’ semifinalists include a bar, a restaurant and a chef.
WIBW
Topeka Harvesters held drive-thru food distribution
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Harvesters held a food distribution Saturday morning. The distribution was held at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, located at 1100 SE Washington Street, from 11 a.m. to noon. Families were able to drive through and receive a variety of goods. Maurice Benson, Harvesters coordinator, said it’s all about giving back to the community.
Mo. man jailed for violent attack on woman at Kan. motel
DICKINSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a violent altercation and have made an arrest. Just before midnight Sunday, police responded to the Super 8 motel, 2207 North Buckeye Avenue, Abilene for the report of an earlier disturbance, according to a media release. Officers learned that a physical confrontation...
Kansas man arrested for breaking Capitol window
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Kansas man has been booked into Shawnee County jail on charges of criminal damage to property on state Capitol grounds. According to Kansas Highway Patrol Lt. Terry Golightly, an officer responded to a call for a broken window Thursday evening. “The officer arrived to a call of somebody breaking a window, and arrested suspect, whose […]
Kansas Department of Wildlife & Parks catch and remove 80-pound blue catfish from Kansas River
The Kansas Department of Wildlife & Parks Fisheries Division posted on Facebook Wednesday that they caught and removed an 80-pound blue catfish from the Kansas River.
WIBW
Harvesters food distribution moves to new location on Saturday in East Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Harvesters food distribution will be moving to a new location this coming Saturday. The distribution will be held starting at 11 a.m. Saturday at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, 1100 S.E. Washington. The distribution previously had been held at the Antioch Family Life Center at 1921...
WIBW
TPD units at West Topeka home part of drive-by investigation
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police say officers at a West Topeka home Friday were investigating a drive-by shooting. Several units, including SWAT vehicles, were at a home in the 1700 block of SW Amhurst Rd. around 2 p.m. The Topeka Police Department says they searched that home, as well as others in the 5600 block of SW 15th St., 1700 block of Fairmont Rd., 1600 block of Oakley Ave., and the 2400 block of Burnett Rd.
Geary county Booking Photos Jan. 26
Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County Detention Center. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. Bonds have been posted. Bond has been posted. Photo unavailable. Blake Miller, Failure to appear, Arrested 1/25. Recent Booking Activity for the Geary...
New information revealed in Topeka triple murder case
TOPEKA (KSNT) -New information has been released by the Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office regarding the death of a woman and two children in a house fire in Topeka earlier this month. Firefighters were called at 4:54 a.m. on Jan. 20 to a residence in the 900 block of Southwest Warren Ave. after receiving a […]
Comments / 1