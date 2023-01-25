Read full article on original website
Utah Valley St. 77, New Mexico St. 72
NEW MEXICO ST. (7-14) Beck 1-2 0-1 2, Bradley 2-8 1-2 5, Pinson 6-15 4-5 17, Roy 7-13 4-6 23, Washington 6-15 0-2 12, Gordon 3-8 0-0 9, Muhammad 2-4 0-1 4, Feit 0-0 0-0 0, Odunewu 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-65 9-17 72. UTAH VALLEY ST. (17-6) Fuller 2-4...
Idaho St. 95, Idaho 91, OT
IDAHO ST. (8-14) Nagle 2-5 0-0 5, Parker 8-14 0-0 16, Mackenzie 11-19 5-5 30, Smellie 4-5 0-1 11, Tomley 4-8 0-0 10, Arington 2-5 5-6 9, Carr 0-0 2-4 2, Lee 4-6 0-0 8, Burgin 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 36-64 14-18 95. IDAHO (8-15) Burris 2-3 2-2 7, Jones...
APPALACHIAN STATE 63, ARKANSAS STATE 51
Percentages: FG .377, FT .625. 3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Felts 3-7, Lual 1-1, Ford 1-2, Davis 1-5, Fields 0-1, Farrington 0-3). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Davis, Fields). Turnovers: 12 (Fields 5, Ford 3, Davis 2, El-Sheikh, Nelson). Steals: 2 (Felts, Ford). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Derby' game
SACRAMENTO (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Daily Derby" game were:. 1st:4 Big Ben-2nd:12 Lucky Charms-3rd:11 Money Bags, Race Time: 1:42.99. (1st: 4 Big Ben, 2nd: 12 Lucky Charms, 3rd: 11 Money Bags; Race Time: one: 42.99) ¶ To win the grand prize,...
