Precision Neuroscience, Co-Founded by Neuralink Alum, Is Creating a Brain Implant Thinner Than a Human Hair

Read full article on original website
Related
Scientists in China Create World's First Human-Monkey Hybrid in Laboratory, Sparking Ethical Debate
The world's first human-monkey hybrid has been successfully created in a laboratory, according to shocking research from Chinese scientists. This horrifying development occurred in 2021, after a team of researchers from the United States and Spain traveled to China in order to get around regulations that forbade this kind of research in their own nations.
NBC Connecticut
FDA Withdraws Covid Antibody Treatment Evusheld Because It's Not Effective Against 93% of Subvariants
The FDA pulled Evusheld from the market because it is not effective against more than 90% of the Covid subvariants that are currently circulating in the U.S. People with compromised immune systems, such as cancer chemotherapy and organ-transplant patients, are some of the groups most vulnerable to severe disease from Covid.
Comments / 0