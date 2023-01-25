Read full article on original website
KTVZ
St. Charles, other Oregon hospitals defend lawsuit, accuse state of denying patients mental health care
PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) — St. Charles Health System and three other large Oregon hospital systems -- Legacy Health, Providence Health & Services and PeaceHealth -- are defending their federal lawsuit, saying they continue to fight for vulnerable patients who are being denied the critical mental health care they need by the state.
2 infants with high lead levels prompt warnings against skin cream
Two infants in the Portland area with high lead levels in their blood prompted a warning Thursday by health officials about a skin cream used for eczema, a common condition in children. Both children – in Multnomah and Washington counties – were younger than 1 and were exposed to Diep Bao, a cream made in […] The post 2 infants with high lead levels prompt warnings against skin cream appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
Outlook Online
Legacy Mount Hood to close birthing center
Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center announced it will close its birthing center in East Multnomah County, meaning local parents will now have to travel into Portland to welcome a baby into the world. The decision, which was told to staff Friday morning, Jan. 27, has been brewing for a few...
COVID-19 immunity strengthens over time in vaccinated people, OHSU Study shows
The human body’s immunity to COVID-19 gets stronger as more time passes between vaccinations and infections, according to a new study conducted by Oregon Health & Science University researchers.
KGW
High lead levels were found in eczema cream used on kids, Oregon Health Authority says
“Diep Bao” contained dangerously high levels of lead, the agency found. Several Portland-area parents had used the cream on their young children.
kptv.com
Sherwood police find missing man with early stages of dementia
SHERWOOD Ore. (KPTV) – The Sherwood Police Department says an endangered man with early stages of dementia has been found and is being evaluated by medical personnel. Police first announced 72-year-old Lenzie Taylor missing Thursday evening after he left his home in Sherwood around 11:08 a.m. Thursday. Taylor reportedly...
$1 million awarded to Oregon woman told "I don't serve Black people"
A jury has awarded an Oregon woman $1 million in damages after finding she was discriminated against by a gas station employee who told her, "I don't serve Black people."The Multnomah County jury's award this week to Portland resident Rose Wakefield, 63, included punitive damages of $550,000.Wakefield's lawyer, Gregory Kafoury, said she stopped for gas at Jacksons Food Store in Beaverton on March 12, 2020, and saw the attendant, Nigel Powers, ignore her and instead pump gas for other drivers.When she tried to ask for assistance he said, "I'll get to you when I feel like it," according to Kafoury.Attendants...
Hundreds of Portland parks, wastewater, transportation workers to strike next week
PORTLAND, Ore. — More than 600 Portland workers in the wastewater, parks and transportation fields plan to strike next week after failing to agree with the city on a new contract. In preparation, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler issued an emergency declaration which allows the city to hire replacement workers...
KATU.com
Protesters march in Portland after release of Tyre Nichols video
PORTLAND, Ore. — Hundreds of demonstrators gathered and marched in Portland on Friday night following the release of video that shows the deadly arrest of an unarmed man in Memphis earlier this month. Five former Memphis police officers are now facing seven federal charges — including second-degree murder and...
KGW
Portland prepared to hire replacement workers amid city workers plan to strike
The city and the union are at an impasse over pay. Specifically, cost-of-living increase and raises that reflect rising inflation.
Vancouver Police Department prohibits ‘thin blue line’ flag at agency
“We’re not interested in discussing the LAPD issue,” Portland Police Bureau said.
Fraud victims of disbarred Oregon attorney Lori Deveny left destitute, homeless, broken
Barbara Shorten of Oregon City remembers her lawyer brought a beautiful bouquet of flowers to her hospital room when she was paralyzed from the waist down after her car was rear-ended and thrown off the road into a pond in August 2015. Shorten considered the flowers a kind gesture by...
One dead, one arrested after fight in Clark County motel room: CCSO
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was declared dead following an altercation in a Clark County motel room, officials said. According to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, they received a 911 call Friday night about a disturbance in a room at the Sunnyside Motel on Northeast Highway 99. When […]
Changes to 'Point in Time' count aims for accurate snapshot of the homeless population across Portland metro area
PORTLAND, Ore. — On Wednesday morning volunteers and outreach workers began the Portland metro area "Point in Time" count of the homeless population. So far 50 surveys have been submitted from Multnomah County, 37 from Clackamas County and 50 from Washington County. The count will continue until Jan. 31....
kptv.com
Hwy 219 reopens near Hillsboro after occupants pulled from rollover crash
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A rollover crash closed Highway 219 in Washington County on Saturday morning as firefighters worked to free people trapped inside. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to Highway 219 just south of Jackson Bottom Wetlands on Saturday morning. Deputies said a single vehicle went off the road and rolled over. They said the Hillsboro Fire Department freed people from the vehicle. There is no word on their conditions.
camaspostrecord.com
‘Forever chemicals’ found in Camas water system
The city of Camas has detected levels of harmful “forever chemicals” in the city’s drinking water system. In a notice sent to Camas drinking water customers earlier this month, the city said elevated levels of chemicals known as PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) had been found in a city well (Well 13) located south of East First Avenue near Louis Bloch Park in downtown Camas.
Chronicle
Southwest Washington Man Accused of Beating Man With Cinder Block
A Vancouver man is accused of beating another man with a cinder block so badly he was in the ICU for several days and needed a metal plate inserted in his skull. Charles A. Malvo, 32, appeared in Clark County Superior Court Thursday on suspicion of first-degree assault. Court records indicate he also had an outstanding warrant for failing to appear in a prior case. His bail in the new case was set at $500,000, and he is scheduled to be arraigned Feb. 9.
iheart.com
Mass Casitas Being Built In Portland
Inside a sprawling warehouse at the Port of Portland’s Terminal 2, a potential solution to ease Oregon’s housing shortage is swiftly taking shape. Workers are assembling six prototype modular homes using Oregon-produced mass timber that will soon house pre-selected families and individuals in four communities (Madras, Otis, Portland and Talent). Led by Hacienda CDC, the pilot project (among the first of its kind in the nation) aims to demonstrate how modular housing built with mass timber could provide a more efficient, faster and less expensive way to build housing. The pilot was spearheaded by $5 million in funding from the Oregon Legislature.
Portland protesters march over death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis
Hundreds of protesters, outraged over the death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, took to the streets of Portland Friday night hours after body cam and surveillance footage was released by investigators.
'Why is it still happening?': Portland protestors marched in wake of Tyre Nichols' police beating video
PORTLAND, Ore. — Thousands of miles away from Memphis but Portlanders felt the effect of Tyre Nichols tragic death. Small groups of protestors took to the streets to demand justice as city leaders urged safety and peace. More than 100 protestors gathered in Northeast Portland near the Oregon Convention...
KGW
