Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Remains of Missing Ohio WWII Fighter Pilot Finally IdentifiedPrateek DasguptaLima, OH
Ohio State Lima campus to close Wednesday due to winter storm, ATI campus cancels morning classesThe LanternLima, OH
JoAnn Store Closing in Ohio This MonthBryan DijkhuizenOhio State
Is Your Local Joann Fabric Store Closing? Check Out The List HereMinha D.Marion, OH
Bed Bath & Beyond is Closing 150 Locations in 2023Bryan DijkhuizenNevada, OH
Related
wktn.com
Bluffton University Professor to Discuss New Tools for Student Learning
BLUFFTON, Ohio—Dr. Walt Paquin, professor of social work at Bluffton University, will present the Colloquium, “Developing ‘New’ Tools for Student Learning,” at 4 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3 in Centennial Hall’s Stutzman Lecture Hall. This presentation focuses on the projects that Paquin has explored...
unioncountydailydigital.com
City of Marysville Receives Grant For Blighted Building
COLUMBUS – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted today announced the locations of more blighted and vacant structures that will be demolished to make room for new economic development. A total of 599 additional structures in 15 counties will be demolished with support from the Ohio...
cwcolumbus.com
Search to begin for new school leader in Ohio's fourth largest school district
LEWIS CENTER, Ohio (WSYX) — The school board president said the search for a new superintendent for the state’s fourth-largest district would begin as soon as the board accepts Mark Raiff’s resignation tonight. The district, located north of Columbus, has four high schools, five middle schools, and...
wktn.com
OSP Looking to Add Cadets
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is looking for women and men who are interested in becoming cadets with the Patrol. If chosen, cadets will go through approximately six months of training at the Patrol’s Training Academy in Columbus, during which time they will be paid. Those interested must be...
unioncountydailydigital.com
Union County Fairgrounds Receive Donation From Local Dealership
MARYSVILLE – A familiar scene cascades amidst the panoramic view of the Union County Fairgrounds: charismatic barns, heavily-worn footpaths and an energetic nostalgia that arises from generations of wistful memories. Tucked seamlessly within the familiarity of this backdrop, though, appears a shiny, blue machine; a 2023 New Holland tractor...
Delaware Gazette
Intel campus to be called One Ohio
NEW ALBANY — While the public may still refer to it as the Silicon Heartland or simply Intel, the tech company has a name for the semiconductor production plants it’s building next door in Licking County. Say hello to Ohio One. “The name is a nod to the...
wktn.com
HC Young Professionals Meeting
The Hardin County Young Professionals have scheduled their next meeting. It will be held on Wednesday February 8 starting at noon. To register for the meeting, follow a link on the Hardin County Chamber and Business Alliance. For more information on Young Professionals, contact Morgan Ellis at 419-673-4131.
wktn.com
Beatitudes Sponsoring Free Movie
Beatitudes in Ada is sponsoring a free “Family Fun Film” on February 11. The movie Sing 2 will start at 1 that afternoon at the Ada Theatre. Popcorn, water and a treat bag will be included.
wktn.com
Train Club Raising Money to Move International Car Made Caboose
The Scioto Junction Model Train Club announced that CSX has approved its request to obtain a caboose that was manufactured at International Car in Kenton. The plan is to get the caboose lifted on a truck and then lifted onto its resting place at the Hardin County Fairgrounds. The cost...
wktn.com
Obituary for Kimberly Ann Badertscher
Kimberly Ann Badertscher, age 44, of Ada, passed away on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at 1:58 PM at the Cleveland Clinic Main Campus, surrounded by her family. She was born on May 6, 1978 in Lima, Ohio to Dale L. and Sharon R. (Foust) Badertscher. Her father, Dale preceded her in death and her mother, Sharon survives in Ada.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Over $500 million in tax revenue expected from 800 MW Ohio solar project
The Ohio Power Siting Board is opening a public hearing for comment on the approval of what would be the largest solar facility in the nation, 800 MW, overtaking the 690 MW Gemini Solar project in Nevada. The project represents an investment of at least $1 billion, said developer Savion.
Remembering the Blizzard of January 1978
Columbus and Central Ohio Weather COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — 45 years ago today, Ohio endured one of its worst blizzards in living memory in a winter torm that became known as the “Great Blizzard of 1978.” January 1978 was already an unusually harsh month. A series of moderate snowstorms coupled with subfreezing temperatures from January […]
Police respond to reports of gun at a Westerville HS
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Officers from the Westerville Police Department responded to a report of a gun at a high school in Westerville Friday night. A call came in at 9:33 p.m. on a report of a male with a gun at Westerville North High School, according to police. The gun was allegedly spotted during a boys varsity basketball game.
All counties remove Level 1 Snow Emergency
Weather conditions led multiple counties around the Miami Valley to issue snow emergencies.
City Barbeque opening 12th central Ohio restaurant
DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — Dublin-based restaurant chain City Barbeque is opening its 12th central Ohio location and will feature a drive-thru lane. City Barbeque’s new spot will start smoking on Feb. 6 at 1200 Sunbury Rd. in Delaware County’s Glennwood Commons Shopping Center. Like all City Barbeque locations, the joint will smoke all meats on-site […]
hometownstations.com
Allen County Public Health warns of impersonating scam phone call
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Allen County Public Health is warning the public about a robocall that appears is coming from their agency. The health department says people have been getting automatic phone calls saying that it is from Allen County Public Health, but they are not. The electronic message talks about personal health matters and ask the recipient to follow up with the health department. Allen Public Health says they do not use automated systems to talk about personal health matters and they also do not disclose personal health information through automatic messages, including robocalls or voicemails. If you do not trust a message saying that they are Allen County Public Health, you are asked to call their office to confirm.
Lima News
Putnam County court records, Jan. 13-19
Austin Buchholz was appointed to the Putnam County Law Library Resources Board by Putnam County Municipal Court Judge Chad Niese. He was appointed to serve the remaining term commencing Jan. 1, 2022. The appointment is effective immediately. New Cases. Sarah S. Shea, Fort Jennings, v. Ryan A. Shea, Ada; divorce...
Lima News
Mercer residents charged in Jan. 6 uprising seek to represent themselves
WASHINGTON, D.C. — A Mercer County couple facing multiple felony charges for their actions during the Jan. 6 uprising at the U.S. Capitol building more than two years ago has filed a motion in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia asking that they be permitted to represent themselves at trial.
Lima Municipal Court records, Jan. 20-25
Walter Brown, 58, of Lima, found guilty of driving under suspension. Sentence: 180 days jail. 180 days suspended. $150 fine; found guilty of driving under suspension-operating a vehicle while intoxicated suspension. Sentence: 180 days jail. 170 days suspended. $250 fine. Gregorio T. Gonzales Jr., 50, of Lima, found guilty of...
I-TEAM: ‘It’s definitely frustrating;’ More pay issues reported at local Honda plant
MARYSVILLE — Workers say it is a swing and a miss by Honda of America in attempts to make sure their paychecks are correct. An News Center 7 I-Team Investigation told you two weeks ago that Honda’s switch to a payroll processing firm led to hundreds workers being hundreds of dollars short on their paystub.
Comments / 0