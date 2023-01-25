Biden Administration Rolls Out a Blueprint for a ‘Renters Bill of Rights' – Here's What It Includes

Read full article on original website
NBC Connecticut
White House Approves 16 Million People for Contested Student Loan Forgiveness Plan. Whether They See Relief Depends on Supreme Court Decision
The Biden administration has approved more than 16 million people for student loan forgiveness, but whether they see the relief will depend on the Supreme Court's decision. The nine justices will hear oral arguments over the policy Feb. 28. Here's a state-by-state breakdown of where those borrowers live. The U.S....
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
CNET
Social Security 2023: Here's When You Can Expect Your February Check to Arrive
The first round of Social Security checks for the month arrives on Friday. Remember: Like the January Social Security checks, the February checks also include the 2023 cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA. This year's increase boosts your benefit amount by 8.7%. The Social Security Administration disburses its checks in rounds throughout...
NBC Connecticut
Former Covid Chief Jeff Zients to Replace Ron Klain as White House Chief of Staff, Biden Confirms
Jeff Zients, former White House Covid-19 response coordinator under Biden and former Obama era economic advisor, will replace Ron Klain as White House chief of staff. Zients helped turn around healthcare.gov after it's hectic rollout and served as Obama's head of the National Economic Council. He's worked at Bain &...
'Trump fatigue' in New Hampshire complicates 2024 White House bid
WEARE, New Hampshire Jan 27 (Reuters) - When Donald Trump trounced his Republican rivals in New Hampshire's 2016 primary, the stunning win announced to other states the reality TV showman was a serious contender. Trump went on to capture the Republican nomination and then the White House.
NBC Connecticut
House GOP Study Group Is Proposing Changes to Medicare. Here's What You Need to Know
While nothing is in legislative form yet, the Republican Study Committee's proposed changes to Medicare may serve as a starting point. Among the proposals: raising the age of eligibility for Medicare to 67 from 65 to align with Social Security's full retirement age. Congressional lawmakers will need to take action...
NBC Connecticut
House Republicans Pass Bill to Limit Drawdowns on Strategic Petroleum Reserve
WASHINGTON — The U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill Friday aimed at limiting the president's ability to draw down the nation's Strategic Petroleum Reserve for any reason other than a "severe energy supply disruption." The law is meant to prevent a repeat of President Joe Biden's numerous withdrawals...
NBC Connecticut
A 4-Day Workweek Might Be Coming to Maryland: ‘We Could Be on the Verge of a Win-Win Situation'
A four-day workweek could be coming to Maryland. A new bill introduced by Maryland lawmakers this month incentivizes both public and private employers to experiment with a shortened workweek without cutting pay and benefits. Under the program, businesses that shift at least 30 employees from a 40-hour week down to...
NBC Connecticut
FEC Presses George Santos Campaign After It Lists Treasurer Who Denies Taking the Job
Republican Rep. George Santos' campaign is facing new scrutiny from a federal elections regulator over a dispute about who its treasurer is. The Santos campaign filed an amended form that appeared to replace his longtime treasurer, Nancy Marks, with Thomas Datwyler. But an attorney for Datwyler said they had already...
NBC Connecticut
What Is a ‘Rolling Recession' and How Does It Affect Consumers? Economic Experts Explain
There's a lot of speculation about whether a recession is coming in 2023. Some economists say the country is already experiencing a "rolling recession," rather than a broad contraction to come later. There are certain steps Americans can take now to prepare for successive downturns. By most measures, the U.S....
NBC Connecticut
U.S. Unemployment System Still Plagued by Delays 3 Years After Pandemic-Era Downturn
The U.S. unemployment system buckled in the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic. Historically, high claims ran headlong into the reduced resources of state workforce agencies, but in this case they have also had to beat back elevated unemployment fraud and new CARES Act programs. The system hasn't fully recovered...
NBC Connecticut
Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff Launches Bid for Sen. Dianne Feinstein's California Seat
Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff announced his campaign for the high-profile Senate seat in California currently held by Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein. Schiff led the House Intelligence Committee and served as lead impeachment manager for the Senate in its first trial against former President Donald Trump. Feinstein, the 89-year-old incumbent, has...
NBC Connecticut
Key Fed Inflation Measure Eased in December While Consumer Spending Also Declined
Core PCE inflation, the Fed's preferred measure, rose 4.4% from a year ago, its smallest annual increase since October 2021. Consumer spending, however, dropped 0.2%, pointing to an economy that was grinding to a halt as 2022 closed. Personal income increased 0.2% for the month, as expected. Consumers spent less...
NBC Connecticut
Hiring Slowdowns, Manager Burnout and Other Trends That Will Shape U.S. Workplaces in 2023, Experts Say
If there was any hope during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic that the workplace would one day "return to normal," 2022 dashed that expectation. Hardly anyone has made it through the last 12 months without their work lives disrupted or completely upended. Millions of people lost their jobs or...
NBC Connecticut
Kelly Evans: Don't Let Them Fool You
At first glance, the data this morning seem to be saying the U.S. economy is doing just fine, thank you. Jobless claims got even better last week! New durable goods orders were way above expectations! GDP came in at a healthy 2.9% last quarter!. "Really not sure why anyone thinks...
NBC Connecticut
Kelly Evans: Mission Accomplished?
Another round of weak data this morning. The economy may well be contracting right now--which makes sense, given that it got over-inflated after all the Covid stimulus. We'll probably only call it a "recession," technically speaking, once the labor market rolls over, though. So let's back up. Keep in mind...
