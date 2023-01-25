ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Falls, NY

Mid-Hudson News Network

Police identify woman killed in Ulster County house fire

HIGH FALLS – State Police have identified the victim of a fatal house fire on Mossy Brook Road in the Town of Rosendale as Jone Miller. The fire, on January 22, destroyed her family home. Her husband escaped the flames, but the body of the 80-year-old woman was not...
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Troopers attempt to identify possible car theft subject

WAPPINGER – State police from the Wappinger barracks are trying to identify a man concerning a stolen vehicle case. On January 10, a vehicle was stolen from the driveway of a residence on Route 9D in the Town of Wappinger and later found in the City of Newburgh. Police...
NEWBURGH, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Kerhonkson man arrested for allegedly stealing six firearms

KINGSTON – Detectives from the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Kerhonkson man for allegedly stealing several firearms. Authorities said on January 24 at about 2 p.m., deputies responded to a residence in the Town of Rochester for a report of several firearms missing. Six firearms had been stolen including rifles and shotguns.
KERHONKSON, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Grand jury clears murder suspect

NEW CITY – A Rockland County grand jury has voted to dismiss a murder charge against Javier Medina, 21, of Stony Point, District Attorney Thomas Walsh II announced. On September 17, 2022, at about 11:30 p.m., Stony Point Police responded to 101 Mott Farm Road in Tompkins Cover where they found Jason Colwell, 47, dead from an apparent gunshot wound to the chest.
STONY POINT, NY
News 12

Dutchess County barn destroyed by massive fire overnight

A barn was destroyed by a massive fire in Dutchess County overnight. The Union Vale Fire District says the barn on Waterbury Hill Road in Union Vale went up in flames just after midnight. They say when firefighters arrived, the barn was fully involved and quickly escalated to a second...
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Kingston man arrested in connection with robbery and grand larceny

KINGSTON – A Kingston man, who had been indicted for several felony offenses, was arrested on Thursday by Ulster County Sheriff’s deputies and the US Marshals Service New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force. It is alleged that Daniel Neal IV, 43, forcefully stolen $3,000 in cash and...
KINGSTON, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

DA: Newburgh EMT fatality was ‘tragic accident not a crime’

GOSHEN – An investigation by the Orange County District Attorney’s Office into the December 16, 2022 fatal accident in the City of Newburgh in which a paramedic was struck and killed by a vehicle was “a tragic accident not a crime,” District Attorney David Hoovler said Wednesday.
NEWBURGH, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Police Say Man Busted With Crack in His Pants in Greene County

Did you read this headline and could somehow hear Beavis and Butthead chortling and laughing somewhere? Well now. Officials say that a New York state man, who was a passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over, was caught with a large amount of illegal drugs. Police say the bust happened in Greene County Sunday, as the driver who was only carrying a learner's permit was stopped by law enforcement.
GREENE COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Fallsburg man who was stabbed by grandson arrested for gun possession

MONTICELLO – A Town of Fallsburg man who was stabbed by his grandson back in December, has been arrested on charges of illegal weapons possession. On December 16, 2022, sheriff’s deputies arrested Supreme Faison, 24, for stabbing his grandfather Robert Gibbs, 69, at the grandfather’s residence in the Town of Fallsburg.
FALLSBURG, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Kingston eviction results in armed standoff and arrest

KINGSTON – A man who threatened to shoot himself after an Ulster County Sheriff’s deputy arrived at the man’s Wiltwyck Gardens apartment on Albany Avenue in the City of Kingston is facing felony charges after a brief standoff on Wednesday morning. The incident which resulted in a brief closure of Albany Avenue, began at approximately 11 a.m.
KINGSTON, NY

