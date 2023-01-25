Read full article on original website
Mid-Hudson News Network
Police identify woman killed in Ulster County house fire
HIGH FALLS – State Police have identified the victim of a fatal house fire on Mossy Brook Road in the Town of Rosendale as Jone Miller. The fire, on January 22, destroyed her family home. Her husband escaped the flames, but the body of the 80-year-old woman was not...
State police identify victim of fatal Ulster County fire
Authorities say Jone Miller was found dead inside her home on Mossy Brook Road on Sunday.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Troopers attempt to identify possible car theft subject
WAPPINGER – State police from the Wappinger barracks are trying to identify a man concerning a stolen vehicle case. On January 10, a vehicle was stolen from the driveway of a residence on Route 9D in the Town of Wappinger and later found in the City of Newburgh. Police...
Beacon Police identify man found dead in stream
The man found dead in a wooded area near Teller Avenue in Beacon on New Year's Day has been identified as Walter Miranda, 58, of Beacon.
DWI: 23-Year-Old Caught By Cop Directing Traffic Near Vehicle Fire In Northern Westchester
A 23-year-old drunk driver was caught after disobeying an officer who was directing traffic at a road closure in Northern Westchester, police said. On Thursday, Jan. 19, around 3 a.m., officers from the Yorktown Police Department were directing traffic at a road closure caused by an unrelated …
Mid-Hudson News Network
Kerhonkson man arrested for allegedly stealing six firearms
KINGSTON – Detectives from the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Kerhonkson man for allegedly stealing several firearms. Authorities said on January 24 at about 2 p.m., deputies responded to a residence in the Town of Rochester for a report of several firearms missing. Six firearms had been stolen including rifles and shotguns.
Orange County DA explains decision not to charge driver in crash that killed paramedic
Orange County District Attorney Dave Hoovler says responding police reported that Pablo Colector failed a field sobriety test and allegedly smelled of alcohol, but that tests taken at the scene turned up negative for drugs and alcohol.
Busy Northern Westchester Roadway Reopens After Crash Amid Icy Conditions
This story has been updated.Police have reopened a main road in Northern Westchester after a crash in the midst of icy conditions late Friday morning, Jan. 27.The crash took place in Chappaqua on South Bedford Road (Route 117) between Smith Street and South Greeley Avenue, where a "personal injury …
New Armed Standoff: Man Threatens To Shoot Himself At Apartment In Kingston, Sheriff Says
A 59-year-old Hudson Valley man threatened to shoot himself following an eviction notice that led to an hours-long standoff. The incident took place in Ulster County around 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, in Kingston. The drama unfolded when an Ulster County Sheriff's Office deputy executed a court-ordered eviction for the...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Grand jury clears murder suspect
NEW CITY – A Rockland County grand jury has voted to dismiss a murder charge against Javier Medina, 21, of Stony Point, District Attorney Thomas Walsh II announced. On September 17, 2022, at about 11:30 p.m., Stony Point Police responded to 101 Mott Farm Road in Tompkins Cover where they found Jason Colwell, 47, dead from an apparent gunshot wound to the chest.
News 12
Dutchess County barn destroyed by massive fire overnight
A barn was destroyed by a massive fire in Dutchess County overnight. The Union Vale Fire District says the barn on Waterbury Hill Road in Union Vale went up in flames just after midnight. They say when firefighters arrived, the barn was fully involved and quickly escalated to a second...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Kingston man arrested in connection with robbery and grand larceny
KINGSTON – A Kingston man, who had been indicted for several felony offenses, was arrested on Thursday by Ulster County Sheriff’s deputies and the US Marshals Service New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force. It is alleged that Daniel Neal IV, 43, forcefully stolen $3,000 in cash and...
Armed stand-off leads to arrest in Ulster County
An armed stand-off in Kingston lead to an arrest on Wednesday, after an unnamed male was evicted from his apartment. The 59-year-old faces several charges.
Driver High On Mushrooms Had Dog In Car During Town Of Hunter Crash, Police Say
A 40-year-old man is facing charges after crashing his car while allegedly high on mushrooms with a dog inside, authorities said. New York State Police said troopers in Greene County were called at around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, with reports of a single-vehicle crash on State Route 23A in the town of Hunter.
Double-Fatal Crash: 20-Year-Old Charged After Hitting Tree Head-On In Mount Vernon
A man has been charged after driving over 100 miles per hour without headlights and hitting a tree head-on in Westchester County, killing two passengers, authorities just announced. Mount Vernon resident Anthony Rose, age 20, was charged with causing the December 2021 crash and arraigned on Thursday, Jan. 26 in...
Mid-Hudson News Network
DA: Newburgh EMT fatality was ‘tragic accident not a crime’
GOSHEN – An investigation by the Orange County District Attorney’s Office into the December 16, 2022 fatal accident in the City of Newburgh in which a paramedic was struck and killed by a vehicle was “a tragic accident not a crime,” District Attorney David Hoovler said Wednesday.
Police Say Man Busted With Crack in His Pants in Greene County
Did you read this headline and could somehow hear Beavis and Butthead chortling and laughing somewhere? Well now. Officials say that a New York state man, who was a passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over, was caught with a large amount of illegal drugs. Police say the bust happened in Greene County Sunday, as the driver who was only carrying a learner's permit was stopped by law enforcement.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Fallsburg man who was stabbed by grandson arrested for gun possession
MONTICELLO – A Town of Fallsburg man who was stabbed by his grandson back in December, has been arrested on charges of illegal weapons possession. On December 16, 2022, sheriff’s deputies arrested Supreme Faison, 24, for stabbing his grandfather Robert Gibbs, 69, at the grandfather’s residence in the Town of Fallsburg.
Hudson Valley House Fire May Have Killed Person, Officials Searching Debris
A raging house fire in the Hudson Valley may have killed one person who was reported trapped in the home.The blaze broke out in Ulster County in the town of Rosendale around 2:45 a.m., Sunday, Jan. 22 at 267 Mossy Brook Road.The first arriving units discovered a fully involved house fire and reques…
Mid-Hudson News Network
Kingston eviction results in armed standoff and arrest
KINGSTON – A man who threatened to shoot himself after an Ulster County Sheriff’s deputy arrived at the man’s Wiltwyck Gardens apartment on Albany Avenue in the City of Kingston is facing felony charges after a brief standoff on Wednesday morning. The incident which resulted in a brief closure of Albany Avenue, began at approximately 11 a.m.
