TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating a series of collisions on I-35 blamed on a “reckless driver.”. At about 7 p.m. Thursday evening, police were asking drivers to stay away from Exit 304 on I-35 South. “A driver, who is now in police custody, was driving recklessly and hit multiple drivers on the interstate,” police said in a Facebook post.

TEMPLE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO