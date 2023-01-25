Read full article on original website
Three identified in Thursday's police chase that ended in deadly crash
MILAM COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety released the names of three people who died after a police chase ended in a fiery crash on Thursday afternoon. According to DPS, Phabian Jyquez Bynaum, 19, from Cameron was speeding south in a Dodge Challenger on US 190 about two miles north of Milano.
Driver in Temple crashes had used cocaine and marijuana
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: Temple Police officers are investigating a series of crashes that happened Thursday evening. They all took place in the southbound lanes around 7 p.m. One man was in custody on Friday morning after he was checked out at a local hospital. He has...
Reckless driver blamed for collisions and lane closures on I-35 in Temple
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating a series of collisions on I-35 blamed on a “reckless driver.”. At about 7 p.m. Thursday evening, police were asking drivers to stay away from Exit 304 on I-35 South. “A driver, who is now in police custody, was driving recklessly and hit multiple drivers on the interstate,” police said in a Facebook post.
Building damaged in Temple shooting
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – A Temple shooting results in damage to one building. Temple Police officers responded at approximately 12:45 a.m. Friday to a call of multiple people fighting, then shots fired, in the 1700 block of E. Avenue I. No injuries have been reported, but a building was hit by a bullet.
Early morning shooting leaves building damaged
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a building damaged. This happened around 12:45 a.m., on the 1700 block of E. Avenue I. Officers responded to a call of multiple people fighting, then shots were fired. No injuries have been reported but a...
DPS identifies three killed in fiery wreck during pursuit in Milam County
MILANO, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified the three people killed in a fiery crash during a pursuit in Milam County as Phabian Jyquez Bynaum, 19; Malik Ezekiel Thomas, 21; and Davarius Travon Bynaum, 20, all of Cameron, Texas. DPS said a 2015 Dodge Challenger...
3 dead after chase with Milam County deputies ends in fiery crash
MILANO, Texas — Three people are dead after a police chase ended in a fiery crash in Milam County Thursday afternoon. The Milam County Sheriff’s Office said around 3:49 p.m., deputies were pursuing a vehicle at a high rate of speed on U.S. Highway 190. Just south of CR 337, the vehicle crashed onto private property.
3 from Cameron killed in fiery Milam County crash
A former Cameron Yoe football standout was one of three men killed during a single-vehicle accident in Milam County on Thursday afternoon, according to the Department of Public Safety. The accident occurred onto private property off Texas 36/U.S. 190 and just south of CR 337. The driver, 19-year-old Phabian Bynaum,...
Three dead in high-speed Milam County crash
MILAM COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: Texas Department of Safety Troopers are investigating a crash that killed three people Thursday afternoon in Milam County. Investigators say it happened at approximately 3:48 p.m. on Highway 36/Highway 190 – about two miles north of Milano – as a vehicle tried to evade a Milam County deputy. The vehicle ran off the road and crashed – bursting into flames.
Waco man sentenced to prison for firing weapon at deputy indicted on murder charge in deadly corner store shooting
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A grand jury in McLennan County indicted Eddie Bohannon, 24, on a murder charge in the fatal shooting of Curtis Joe Freeman on Jan. 16, 2022, a court document obtained by KWTX states. KWTX also confirmed Bohannon had recently been sentenced to 35 years in prison...
Killeen ISD bus causes crash in Harker Heights
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (FOX 44) – A Killeen Independent School District bus causes a crash in Harker Heights. An officer of the Harker Heights Police Department’s Traffic Unit responded around 7:29 a.m. Thursday to a vehicle accident. The accident occurred at the intersection of FM-2410 and Cedar Knob Road.
Temple police investigating first murder of 2023
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The victim in a shooting on Jan. 25, identified by Temple police as as 27-year-old Michael Powell, has died and the case is now being investigated as the first murder of 2023. Police said the suspect , 30-year-old Donovan Alsum, is in custody but did not...
“It’s downright disgusting”: Central Texas organization, law enforcement respond to video released by Memphis police
(KWTX) - The horrific body cam footage released by Memphis police of the night Tyre Nichols was brutally beaten by five officers has captured attention across the nation, including right here in Central Texas. The President of the NAACP branch in Killeen said she is shocked and appalled by the...
Suspect in Waco corner store murder transferred to local jail after pleading guilty to firing weapon at Falls County deputy
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Eddie Bohannon, 24, who pleaded guilty on Tuesday to firing a weapon at a Falls County Sheriff’s Office deputy on Jan. 18, 2022, has been transferred to the McLennan County Jail to answer charges in a deadly corner store shooting. A McLennan County grand jury...
One dead following shooting on Highway 6, Falls County Sheriff's Office says
FALLS COUNTY, Texas — Falls County Sheriff's Office says a man is dead following a shooting on State Highway 6, just south of Reagan on Thursday, Jan. 26. According to authorities, around 3 p.m. deputies responded to a call of a black GMC truck on the shoulder of the road with its driver side window shot out.
One person injured in Temple shooting
TEMPLE, Texas — One person was injured after being shot Wednesday morning, according to the Temple Police Department. Around 10:15 a.m., officers received a call about a shooting in the 3800 block of S. 31 Street. One man was shot and was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.
Day 3 of Carmen DeCruz trial: Body camera footage shown in courtroom
BELL COUNTY, Texas — Here is a recap of everything that took place during day three of the trial of former Temple Police Officer Carmen DeCruz. DeCruz is accused of killing Michael Dean during a traffic stop in 2019. At the start of the third day of trial, Temple...
Man is searching for the one who sent a message in a bottle found in Lake Belton
BELTON, Texas — Finding a message in a bottle is like finding a needle in a haystack, but one man has discovered over a hundred bottles, tracking down 40 of its senders around the globe. He is now on the hunt for a message in a bottle in Central Texas.
Body camera footage shown during former Texas officer’s manslaughter trial
Bell County, Texas (FOX 44) – Jurors in the manslaughter trial of former Temple Police Carmen Decruz saw body and dash camera video Wednesday that was taken during the December 2, 2019 shooting that ended the life of Michael Dean. Decruz shot Dean after a traffic stop near SE...
Sheriff Parnell McNamara appoints Capt. Steve January as his new chief deputy
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara announced Thursday he has named Capt. Steve January his new chief deputy. January, a 34-year law enforcement veteran, replaces former Chief Deputy David Kilcrease, 64, who announced his retirement on Monday, saying he needed to step down to concentrate on health issues.
