ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lacy Lakeview, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox44news.com

Driver in Temple crashes had used cocaine and marijuana

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: Temple Police officers are investigating a series of crashes that happened Thursday evening. They all took place in the southbound lanes around 7 p.m. One man was in custody on Friday morning after he was checked out at a local hospital. He has...
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

Reckless driver blamed for collisions and lane closures on I-35 in Temple

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating a series of collisions on I-35 blamed on a “reckless driver.”. At about 7 p.m. Thursday evening, police were asking drivers to stay away from Exit 304 on I-35 South. “A driver, who is now in police custody, was driving recklessly and hit multiple drivers on the interstate,” police said in a Facebook post.
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

Building damaged in Temple shooting

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – A Temple shooting results in damage to one building. Temple Police officers responded at approximately 12:45 a.m. Friday to a call of multiple people fighting, then shots fired, in the 1700 block of E. Avenue I. No injuries have been reported, but a building was hit by a bullet.
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

Early morning shooting leaves building damaged

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a building damaged. This happened around 12:45 a.m., on the 1700 block of E. Avenue I. Officers responded to a call of multiple people fighting, then shots were fired. No injuries have been reported but a...
TEMPLE, TX
CBS Austin

3 dead after chase with Milam County deputies ends in fiery crash

MILANO, Texas — Three people are dead after a police chase ended in a fiery crash in Milam County Thursday afternoon. The Milam County Sheriff’s Office said around 3:49 p.m., deputies were pursuing a vehicle at a high rate of speed on U.S. Highway 190. Just south of CR 337, the vehicle crashed onto private property.
MILAM COUNTY, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

3 from Cameron killed in fiery Milam County crash

A former Cameron Yoe football standout was one of three men killed during a single-vehicle accident in Milam County on Thursday afternoon, according to the Department of Public Safety. The accident occurred onto private property off Texas 36/U.S. 190 and just south of CR 337. The driver, 19-year-old Phabian Bynaum,...
MILAM COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Three dead in high-speed Milam County crash

MILAM COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: Texas Department of Safety Troopers are investigating a crash that killed three people Thursday afternoon in Milam County. Investigators say it happened at approximately 3:48 p.m. on Highway 36/Highway 190 – about two miles north of Milano – as a vehicle tried to evade a Milam County deputy. The vehicle ran off the road and crashed – bursting into flames.
MILAM COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Killeen ISD bus causes crash in Harker Heights

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (FOX 44) – A Killeen Independent School District bus causes a crash in Harker Heights. An officer of the Harker Heights Police Department’s Traffic Unit responded around 7:29 a.m. Thursday to a vehicle accident. The accident occurred at the intersection of FM-2410 and Cedar Knob Road.
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
KWTX

Temple police investigating first murder of 2023

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The victim in a shooting on Jan. 25, identified by Temple police as as 27-year-old Michael Powell, has died and the case is now being investigated as the first murder of 2023. Police said the suspect , 30-year-old Donovan Alsum, is in custody but did not...
TEMPLE, TX
KCEN

One person injured in Temple shooting

TEMPLE, Texas — One person was injured after being shot Wednesday morning, according to the Temple Police Department. Around 10:15 a.m., officers received a call about a shooting in the 3800 block of S. 31 Street. One man was shot and was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.
TEMPLE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy