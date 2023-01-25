ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

NBC Chicago

3-Year-Old Boy, Man Wounded in Southwest Side Shooting

A 3-year-old boy and a 52-year-old man were injured in a shooting early Saturday in the New City neighborhood. About 2 a.m., the man was parking his car in the 5400 block of South Damen Avenue when someone in a light green SUV fired shots at him and the toddler who was sitting in the backseat of the car, according to Chicago police.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 found fatally shot inside South Side home

CHICAGO - Two people were found dead in a South Deering home Friday afternoon. At about 2:06 p.m., Chicago police officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 9500 block of South Bennett. SWAT arrived and made entry into a residence on that block. Once inside, a 47-year-old...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police: Woman killed when 2 vehicles that collided run into her

CHICAGO - A 25-year-old woman was killed Friday night when she was struck by two vehicles that collided on Chicago's West Side. Around 5:45 p.m., police say the female pedestrian was crossing the street in the 5000 block of W. Washington Boulevard when a white SUV traveling westbound on Washington struck a black sedan heading eastbound on Washington.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

3-year-old boy, man shot in Back of the Yards

CHICAGO - A 3-year-old boy and a 52-year-old man were wounded in a shooting on Chicago's South Side in the Back of the Yards early Saturday morning. Police say the adult victim was parking his car with the child in the back seat around 2 a.m. in the 5400 block of South Damen Avenue when someone opened fire from a light green SUV.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

8 years for Chicago man who carjacked SUV with two kids, including a one-year-old, inside

Chicago — A Chicago man who carjacked an SUV with two children, including a one-year-old, inside has been given an eight-year sentence. Omar Soto, 40, pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular hijacking with a passenger under the age of 16 before Judge Sophia Atcherson. Prosecutors dropped eight other felonies in the plea deal, including robbery and kidnapping.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged with shooting at woman in Roseland

CHICAGO - A Chicago man was arrested Thursday for allegedly shooting at a 28-year-old woman on the South Side last year. Martell Franklin, 32, was charged with attempted murder and armed habitual criminal. According to police, Franklin was positively identified as the gunman who opened fire on September 4, 2022,...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Man found dead at Humboldt Park warehouse

CHICAGO - There was an active police scene at a Humboldt Park warehouse Friday after human remains were found. Initial reports indicated that a severed head arrived at a warehouse located in the 4300 block of West Ohio Street around 11 a.m. Police then confirmed that a man was found...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Police warning Woodlawn residents of recent garage burglaries

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are issuing a warning to residents in the Woodlawn neighborhood of garage burglaries that happened this week.Police say in each incident, the suspect entered a garage by forcing open a side door and took property from within.  Incident locations and times: 6200 block of South Evans Avenue on January 25, 2023, between 6:00 a.m. and 9:00 p.m. 900 block of East 62nd Street between January 25, 2023, at 11:30 p.m. and January 26, 2023, at 2:30 p.m. 6200 block of South Greenwood Avenue on January 26, 2023, at 3:15 p.m.  6200 block of South Greenwood Avenue on January 26, 2023, at 11:55 p.m. The burglar is described as an African American man between the ages of 25 and 40, between 5 feet 5 inches and 5 feet 7 inches in height, 180 to 200 pounds with a dark complexion. He was last seen wearing a gray skull cap, black jacket, and gray pants. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area One at 312-747-8384 
CHICAGO, IL
