Crews battling large Phoenix, IL house fire in south suburbs
Six different fire departments are responding to the incident.
3-Year-Old Boy, Man Wounded in Southwest Side Shooting
A 3-year-old boy and a 52-year-old man were injured in a shooting early Saturday in the New City neighborhood. About 2 a.m., the man was parking his car in the 5400 block of South Damen Avenue when someone in a light green SUV fired shots at him and the toddler who was sitting in the backseat of the car, according to Chicago police.
2 Wounded in Exchange of Gunfire Following Attempted Carjacking Outside Ford City Mall
Two people were wounded in an exchange of gunfire outside Ford City Mall on Chicago's Southwest Side Saturday afternoon following an attempted carjacking. According to police, A 46-year-old man was walking toward his parked car outside the mall just before 12:40 p.m. when he noticed another man trying to enter his car.
'Oh my God!': Overnight fire at longtime Southwest Side catering business leaves employees in shock
According to the CFD, firefighters were called out at 12:20 a.m. Friday morning to a fire at Georgis Catering on 63rd and Central, just west of Midway Airport. The entire operation was destroyed, according to long-time employee Becky Walowski.
Toddler wounded in Back of the Yards drive-by shooting
A 3-year-old boy and a 52-year-old man were hospitalized in good condition following a shooting in Chicago's Back of the Yards neighborhood overnight.
2 found fatally shot inside South Side home
CHICAGO - Two people were found dead in a South Deering home Friday afternoon. At about 2:06 p.m., Chicago police officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 9500 block of South Bennett. SWAT arrived and made entry into a residence on that block. Once inside, a 47-year-old...
Chicago police: Woman killed when 2 vehicles that collided run into her
CHICAGO - A 25-year-old woman was killed Friday night when she was struck by two vehicles that collided on Chicago's West Side. Around 5:45 p.m., police say the female pedestrian was crossing the street in the 5000 block of W. Washington Boulevard when a white SUV traveling westbound on Washington struck a black sedan heading eastbound on Washington.
3-year-old boy, man shot in Back of the Yards
CHICAGO - A 3-year-old boy and a 52-year-old man were wounded in a shooting on Chicago's South Side in the Back of the Yards early Saturday morning. Police say the adult victim was parking his car with the child in the back seat around 2 a.m. in the 5400 block of South Damen Avenue when someone opened fire from a light green SUV.
One fatality reported in South Side high-rise fire: officials
One person was killed, and several others were injured after a four-alarm fire broke out in a high-rise apartment in Kenwood Wednesday morning.
Chicago shooting: 3-year-old boy, man grazed in Back of the Yards, police say
A toddler and man were shot on Chicago's South Side, police said.
Chicago Fire Department: Extra-alarm fire tears through multiple floors of Kenwood high-rise; 1 dead
One person has died after an extra-alarm fire broke out in a Kenwood high-rise Wednesday morning.
Chicago Hit-and-Run: Tragedy Strikes Austin Neighborhood
On January 27, 2023, a hit-and-run accident occurred in the Austin neighborhood of Chicago, resulting in the tragic death of a pedestrian. The incident occurred at the intersection of North Avenue and Central Avenue at around 9:00 PM, leaving the community in shock and mourning.
New details released after Chicago man opened fire on group of teens trying to buy designer shoes from him
CHICAGO - A Chicago man allegedly opened fire on a group of teens in a vehicle after stealing money from the driver who was trying to purchase shoes from him. Tony Mason III was charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and armed robbery. According to prosecutors, a 17-year-old boy...
Joliet man accused of setting house on fire after fight with girlfriend: police
CHICAGO - A Joliet man was arrested after he allegedly set a home on fire because he was upset with his girlfriend Friday night. Police say Kevin Williams, 45, set fire to a home in 1500 block of North Prairie Avenue around 10:18 p.m. while his 47-year-old girlfriend and four others were inside the residence.
Joliet police investigating after 2 teens arrive at ER with gunshot wounds
No one is in custody.
Chicago police ask public's help identifying suspect in Washington Park homicide
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help identifying an individual in connection to a murder that happened last May in Washington Park. The incident happened in the 6200 block of South Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive on May 31, 2022 around 1:17 a.m. Police released surveillance...
8 years for Chicago man who carjacked SUV with two kids, including a one-year-old, inside
Chicago — A Chicago man who carjacked an SUV with two children, including a one-year-old, inside has been given an eight-year sentence. Omar Soto, 40, pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular hijacking with a passenger under the age of 16 before Judge Sophia Atcherson. Prosecutors dropped eight other felonies in the plea deal, including robbery and kidnapping.
Chicago man charged with shooting at woman in Roseland
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was arrested Thursday for allegedly shooting at a 28-year-old woman on the South Side last year. Martell Franklin, 32, was charged with attempted murder and armed habitual criminal. According to police, Franklin was positively identified as the gunman who opened fire on September 4, 2022,...
Man found dead at Humboldt Park warehouse
CHICAGO - There was an active police scene at a Humboldt Park warehouse Friday after human remains were found. Initial reports indicated that a severed head arrived at a warehouse located in the 4300 block of West Ohio Street around 11 a.m. Police then confirmed that a man was found...
Police warning Woodlawn residents of recent garage burglaries
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are issuing a warning to residents in the Woodlawn neighborhood of garage burglaries that happened this week.Police say in each incident, the suspect entered a garage by forcing open a side door and took property from within. Incident locations and times: 6200 block of South Evans Avenue on January 25, 2023, between 6:00 a.m. and 9:00 p.m. 900 block of East 62nd Street between January 25, 2023, at 11:30 p.m. and January 26, 2023, at 2:30 p.m. 6200 block of South Greenwood Avenue on January 26, 2023, at 3:15 p.m. 6200 block of South Greenwood Avenue on January 26, 2023, at 11:55 p.m. The burglar is described as an African American man between the ages of 25 and 40, between 5 feet 5 inches and 5 feet 7 inches in height, 180 to 200 pounds with a dark complexion. He was last seen wearing a gray skull cap, black jacket, and gray pants. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area One at 312-747-8384
