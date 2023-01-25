Brendan Fraser made a surprise appearance at a special screening of The Mummy in London and left fans stunned. Moviegoers were only expecting a double bill of The Mummy and The Mummy Returns at The Prince Charles Theatre on Friday, January 20th. However, the star of the films showed up ahead of the projections in a pleasant event for the fans present. “I am proud to stand before you tonight,” Fraser said as he introduced the film. “This is a film that was made in Britain. You should know that! Even the second one, too. Be proud. Thank you for being here....

