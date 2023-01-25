Read full article on original website
Related
hypebeast.com
The Nike Air Max CB 94 Surfaces With an Airbrush Design
Following word of bringing back the Air Max CB 94 in its OG form, Nike has now given Charle Barkley’s signature show an airbrush design. The new colorway shoe is accented by black spray effects that panel line the overlays found on the upper. The airbrush design Nike Air...
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Legacy 312 Goes “Multi-Color:” Photos
This new Jordan Legacy 312 is quite colorful. One of the best Hybrid Jumpman shoes to come out over the years has been the Jordan Legacy 312. This is a shoe that contains elements of the Air Jordan 3, Air Jordan 1, and Air Trainer 2. Overall, it is a great model that fans have certainly come around on as of late.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 5 “Aqua” Gets New Release Date
The Air Jordan 5 “Aqua” is dropping in just a couple of weeks. Tinker Hatfield made some incredible sneakers for Michael Jordan, including the Air Jordan 5. Overall, this model is iconic for a plethora of reasons. Firstly, it helped kick off the 90s. Secondly, it featured shark teeth on the midsole and some 3M tongues which ultimately gave the shoe an iconic look.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 4 “Seafoam” Officially Revealed
Of all of Tinker Hatfield’s Air Jordan models, people tend to gravitate towards the Air Jordan 4 the most. It is easily one of his best and most accessible creations. The silhouette itself is very clean, and overall, there are just so many fantastic colorways of it. Throughout 2023,...
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 1 Mid Goes Pink For Valentine’s Day
The Jordan 1 Mid continues to get some shine. If you are a big fan of the Air Jordan 1 Mid, then these last few years have been fantastic for you. The Jordan 1 Mid is one of those shoes that is known for being accessible and inexpensive. Additionally, this is an offering that is constantly getting some dope new colorways.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey” Hit With Another Release Date Change
The Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey” is dropping next month. If you love the Air Jordan 6, then you have seen some amazing colorways hit the market over the past few years. The Jordan 6 is one of those shoes that has proven itself to be an all-time classic that cannot be stopped. Overall, it is easy to see why considering MJ won his first title in these.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 5 Low “Festival Lights” Drops In 2023: First Look
The Air Jordan 5 Low is getting dressed in a “Festival Lights” colorway. While the Air Jordan 5 is a great shoe, there is no doubt that the Air Jordan 5 Low has its place. Over the years, Jumpman has been giving this shoe a steady stream of new offerings. This has been good news for fans of the silhouette, who had been largely forgotten in years past.
HipHopDX.com
Biggie Honored With Limited Edition Air Jordan Sneakers
The Notorious B.I.G. is being honored with a limited edition Air Jordan Sneaker to commemorate Hip Hop’s 50th birthday this year. The sleek new sneakers were unveiled on the legendary rapper’s official Instagram page and was announced as a collaboration between the shoe brand and The Christopher Wallace Memorial Foundation. The Christopher Wallace Air Jordan XIII’s are now available for auction, with bidding starting at $1.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nike KD 15 “All-Star” Unveiled: Photos
An All-Star version of the Nike KD 15 is on the way. One of the best signature shoes out right now is the Nike KD 15. Kevin Durant has consistently put out some pretty spectacular shoes. Overall, fans have loved his output, and that continues even in his 15th season. At the end of the day, you can’t go wrong with his kicks.
hypebeast.com
On-Foot Look at the Air Jordan 1 High OG "Vibrations of Naija"
Update: As we await an official reveal, on-foot shots of the Air Jordan 1 High OG “Vibrations of Naija” have surfaced. Check it out above and and stay tuned for more details as it’s currently expected to hit shelves May 27 at a price of $180 USD. For more information, dive into our previous coverage below.
hypebeast.com
The Air Jordan 3 "Fear" May Be Returning This Holiday Season
2023’s just getting going, but if sneaker leakers’ early-year predictions hold true this holiday season will be a mammoth one for Jordan Brand. The Air Jordan 11 “DMP” will reportedly be coming back (sans pack) for the first time, the Air Jordan 1 “Satin Bred” will be revived as a women’s exclusive and, now, the Air Jordan 3 “Fear” is reportedly set to join the party as well.
hypebeast.com
Share the Love With the Air Jordan 1 High Zoom CMFT 2 "Valentine's Day"
In recent years, brands have bolstered their efforts to capitalize on events and holidays. With a surge of celebratory releases for any occasion, sneaker brands have a pair for every theme. For 2023, Nike and Jordan Brand have teamed up to prepare various silhouettes for Valentine’s Day, readying thematic colorways on the Air Force 1 Low, Air More Uptempo and several others. Adding to the list, the Air Jordan 1 High Zoom CMFT 2 has been officially revealed in a red and white “Valentine’s Day” look.
It's a terrible time to be a sneaker reseller
Adidas' messy breakup with Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, is the latest in a series of complications for sneaker resellers.
hypebeast.com
The Serena Williams Design Crew Outfits Nike's Air Max 90 Futura
Last year, continued its expansion of the Air Max line with several refreshed versions of classic Air Maxes. Included in this list is the reworked Air Max 90 Futura. Updating the Air Max 90 with a modern build, the shoe features a diverse mix of materials with a sleeker shape and greater functionality. Now — following the reveal of a collaborative Air More Uptempo — the Serena Williams Design Crew has stepped in to customize the Air Max 90 Futura.
hypebeast.com
Closer Look at the Tiffany & Co. x Nike Air Force 1 Low
Air Force 1 Low have surfaced. Check it out above and and stay tuned for more details as it’s currently expected to be a spring release at a price of $400 USD. For more information, dive into our previous coverage below. Original Story: Tiffany & Co. may have been...
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 1 “Across The Spider-Verse” Drops In 2023: On-Foot Images
This Air Jordan 1 will carry forth the Spider-Man aesthetic. If you are a big fan of the Air Jordan 1, then you have been spoiled over these past few decades. Overall, the Jordan 1 is seen as the flagship shoe of Jordan Brand. It is the first signature sneaker Michael Jordan ever wore, and it remains a fan-favorite.
hypebeast.com
The Nike LeBron 20 Receives an "ALL-STAR" Edition
As the 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend nears, Nike has been releasing various “ALL-STAR” editions to some of its signatures basketball shoes. Following the Nike KD 15 “ALL-STAR” and the Nike Zoom Freak 4 “ALL-STAR”, LeBron James‘s signature Nike LeBron 20 also receives the “ALL-STAR” treatment.
hypebeast.com
Nike Goes Old-School With the Air Max 1 "Design by Japan"
With January all but wrapped up, March inches one month closer. In preparation of this, Nike’s gearing up for its celebration of Air Max Day, an annual event that takes place on March 26. The original release date of the Air Max 1 back in ‘87, the. Nike.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 1 “Satin Bred” Drops This Year: Details
The Air Jordan 1 is getting another “Satin” model. There have been a ton of amazing Air Jordan 1 variations over the years. Overall, this is considered to be one of the greatest sneakers to ever be created. Having said that, it only makes sense that Jordan Brand would constantly be looking to improve upon the sneaker.
Polo G Debuts First-Ever Diamond iPhone Chain Worth Six Figures
The chain was made in honor of his late childhood friend.
Comments / 0