Effective: 2023-01-29 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-30 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Dundy; Hitchcock; Red Willow WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MST /10 AM CST/ SUNDAY WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM MST /6 PM CST/ SUNDAY TO 9 AM MST /10 AM CST/ MONDAY * WHAT...For the first Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 20 below zero. For the second Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 20 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Colorado, northwest and west central Kansas and southwest Nebraska. * WHEN...For the first Wind Chill Advisory, until 9 AM MST /10 AM CST/ Sunday. For the second Wind Chill Advisory, from 5 PM MST /6 PM CST/ Sunday to 9 AM MST /10 AM CST/ Monday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

DUNDY COUNTY, NE ・ 2 HOURS AGO