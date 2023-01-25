Read full article on original website
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Greeley, Sherman, Wallace by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-28 14:50:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-28 20:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Greeley; Sherman; Wallace DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Visibility less than one quarter mile in dense fog. * WHERE...In Colorado, Kit Carson and Cheyenne Counties. In Kansas, Sherman, Wallace and Greeley Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Cheyenne County, Kit Carson County by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-28 13:50:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-28 19:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Cheyenne County; Kit Carson County DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Visibility less than one quarter mile in dense fog. * WHERE...In Colorado, Kit Carson and Cheyenne Counties. In Kansas, Sherman, Wallace and Greeley Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Dundy, Hitchcock, Red Willow by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-29 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-30 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Dundy; Hitchcock; Red Willow WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MST /10 AM CST/ SUNDAY WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM MST /6 PM CST/ SUNDAY TO 9 AM MST /10 AM CST/ MONDAY * WHAT...For the first Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 20 below zero. For the second Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 20 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Colorado, northwest and west central Kansas and southwest Nebraska. * WHEN...For the first Wind Chill Advisory, until 9 AM MST /10 AM CST/ Sunday. For the second Wind Chill Advisory, from 5 PM MST /6 PM CST/ Sunday to 9 AM MST /10 AM CST/ Monday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Cheyenne, Decatur, Gove, Graham, Greeley, Logan, Norton by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-29 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-30 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Cheyenne; Decatur; Gove; Graham; Greeley; Logan; Norton; Rawlins; Sheridan; Sherman; Thomas; Wallace; Wichita WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MST /10 AM CST/ SUNDAY WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM MST /6 PM CST/ SUNDAY TO 9 AM MST /10 AM CST/ MONDAY * WHAT...For the first Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 20 below zero. For the second Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 20 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Colorado, northwest and west central Kansas and southwest Nebraska. * WHEN...For the first Wind Chill Advisory, until 9 AM MST /10 AM CST/ Sunday. For the second Wind Chill Advisory, from 5 PM MST /6 PM CST/ Sunday to 9 AM MST /10 AM CST/ Monday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
