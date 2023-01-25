Read full article on original website
Greater Yellowstone Crane Festival opens poster design contest
TETON VALLEY, Idaho — The Greater Yellowstone Crane Festival is already in the planning stages and a search is on for the winning design to be featured on the event poster. The Greater Yellowstone Crane Festival is held to celebrate the annual migration of Sandhill Cranes through Teton Valley. This year’s festival will be on September 20-23.
svinews.com
Heavy snowfall forecast for Star Valley this weekend
Another round of significant snowfall is forecast for Star Valley this weekend, as well as Jackson and portions of eastern Idaho. The National Weather Service Riverton Office has issued a Winter Storm Watch, which will be in effect from Thursday afternoon through Sunday morning. The watch includes all of Star Valley and Jackson.
buckrail.com
SNAPPED: Boom! Avy mitigation underway on Teton Pass
WILSON, Wyo. — Avalanche mitigation is currently underway on Teton Pass. The Wyoming Department of Transporation (WYDOT) issued a closure of the Pass at 2 p.m. today. As of 3:45 p.m. crews are still conducting avalanche control. In the winter months, WYDOT avalanche technicians work to keep roads open...
buckrail.com
Midday closure on Teton Pass tomorrow
WILSON, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) has scheduled a closure of Teton Pass for tomorrow, Friday, Jan. 27 at 2 p.m. for avalanche control. Reduced visibility, winter driving conditions, and increasing avalanche hazard may force an earlier closure. No parking at the summit of Teton Pass...
eastidahonews.com
Eastern Idaho highways, Teton Pass closed due to poor weather conditions
IDAHO FALLS — The following eastern Idaho highways are closed Saturday due to drifting snow and low visibility:. US Highway 20 from Ashton to the Montana State Line. The Wyoming Transportation Department has also closed the Teton Pass. Idaho Transportation Department road reports can be found here with the...
buckrail.com
Teton Valley Market Report: Second-best year on record
TETON VALLEY, Idaho — Despite barely missing the symbolic year-end $500M mark for total dollar volume, the Teton Valley real estate market had its second-best year ever in 2022 by posting $492.7M in dollar volume with 749 transactions. While sales for the valley were down 35.6% in 2022, individual...
buckrail.com
Auburn Hatchery Superintendent Ed Berry retires
JACKSON, Wyo. — After 36 years in the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Ed Berry, Superintendent of the Auburn Fish Hatchery, has quietly called it a career. Ed began his Game and Fish career in 1983, working for the Fisheries Management crew in Green River. Berry began working in the Department’s Fish Culture Section in 1987, working his way up through the ranks beginning at the Daniel Hatchery, then Como Bluff, and finally being selected as the Superintendent at Auburn in 1998, where he would serve for 25 years.
buckrail.com
‘No unnecessary travel’ on US 89/26 between Jackson and Moran Jct
JACKSON, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) has issued a “no unnecessary travel” alert for US 26/89/191 between Jackson and Moran Junction. According to WYDOT, roads are slick and drifted with snowfall.
3 things to know this morning – January 27, 2023
Here's what you should know to start your Friday.
buckrail.com
19 local students make UW President’s Honor Roll
LARAMIE, Wyo. — The University of Wyoming (UW) has released the President’s Honor Roll for the 2022 fall semester. Nineteen students from Teton County made the list. The President’s Honor Roll consists of regularly enrolled undergraduates who earned a 4.0 (“A”) grade-point average for the semester. To be eligible, students must have been enrolled for a minimum of 12 credit hours taken for letter grades.
eastidahonews.com
One person dead in crash as crews urge caution on slick roads
TETONIA — One person is dead after a major crash on State Highway 33 and all lanes in the area of the wreck remain blocked as of 9:45 a.m. Friday, according to Idaho State Police. The crash happened at mile marker 131 west of Tetonia. Idaho Transporation Department spokesman...
One dead, three injured in crash that shut down local highway for five hours
Idaho State Police are investigating a crash that occurred on State Highway 33 at milepost 131 in Teton County at approximately 7:00 a.m. Friday. A snowplow was the lead vehicle in a line of cars travelling eastbound. A 32-year-old male from St. Anthony, ID, driving a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado pickup attempted to pass the line of cars. A 52-year-old male from Idaho Falls, ID, driving a 2017 Ford commercial box...
buckrail.com
Radon Awareness Week, TCHD offering radon test kits
JACKSON, Wyo. — This week is Radon Awareness Week and the Teton County Health Department is reminding the public that they can test their residence, office, or rental space for radon for a low cost. Short-term radon test kits are available for $10 at the Teton County Health Department,...
eastidahonews.com
Man charged after allegedly molesting girl at hunting camp
IDAHO FALLS – A Blackfoot man was charged with a sex crime involving a child after the victim reported being abused at a hunting camp. James Lee Parkin, 36, is charged with felony lewd conduct with a child under 16. On Nov. 10, an Idaho Falls Police officer spoke...
eastidahonews.com
Police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ man wanted for assault, public warned not to approach
The following is a news release and photo from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office. Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for an aggravated assault suspect involved in a disturbance in Swan Valley Thursday night. Deputies were called to a business in the 3400 block of East Swan Valley...
