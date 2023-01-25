ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Washington Examiner

Sen. Elizabeth Warren's debt limit whopper

The latest episode in the Democrats’ popular series “Let’s turn things on their heads” features Sen. Elizabeth Warren. This week, the Massachusetts Democrat tweeted , “If Republicans hadn’t spent nearly $2 trillion on the Trump tax cuts, and if they hadn’t made it easier for rich people to cheat on their taxes, the US wouldn’t need a debt ceiling increase this year. Or next year.”
Daily Beast

Ronna McDaniel Re-Elected RNC Chair After Race of Accusations

Ronna McDaniel secured re-election as the Republican National Committee’s chair on Friday, managing to tamp down an internal mutiny in the GOP for her fourth term as the leader of the RNC. Despite last-ditch efforts to dethrone her, challenger Harmeet Dhilion—and longshot sideshow candidate Mike Lindell—weren’t able to pull...
msn.com

GOP opposition to kicking Dems off committees grows

Another member of the House Republican conference, Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-Ind.), said Tuesday she opposes Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif.) plan to strip committee assignments from several House Democrats. Why it matters: Her comments put an expected vote to kick Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) off the Foreign Affairs Committee in...
TheDailyBeast

Fox News Lawyers Seem to Justify False Election Fraud Claims in Dominion Case

Fox News lawyers’ defense strategy to combat a voting software firm’s allegation that the conservative cable giant knowingly peddled election fraud lies about the company is starting to fully come to light.When it comes to Fox hosts, commentators, and guests pushing falsehoods that rigged voting machines “stole” the 2020 presidential election from then-President Donald Trump, Fox attorneys insist that claims those statements were defamatory have “omitted context” of those remarks.According to NPR, the network’s attorneys filed motions last week asking the judge presiding over Dominion Voting System’s $1.6-billion defamation case to dismiss the lawsuit prior to its trial date this...
Daily Beast

Security Footage of Paul Pelosi Attack Puts Trump’s Conspiracy to Bed

A 911 call, security footage, and dramatic body-cam video capturing the infamous hammer attack on Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul Pelosi were finally made public Friday, disproving a slew of ridiculous right-wing conspiracy theories that abounded after the attack in October. Newly released security footage showed alleged attacker David...
Washington Examiner

Mike Pompeo lists Washington’s top 10 ‘lazy,’ ‘nasty’ journalists

For years, as a House Republican member, CIA director, and secretary of state, Mike Pompeo has taken incoming flak from Washington’s media, resulting in pretty thick skin. “If you can’t endure the criticism that comes with any leadership position, then you shouldn’t be leading,” he wrote in his autobiography appropriately named Never Give An Inch: Fighting for the America I Love, out today and already the No. 4 top seller on Amazon.
Vox

Trump’s worst judge is now a dangerous threat to press freedom

The plaintiffs in Children’s Health Defense v. Washington Post are an array of Covid conspiracy theorists, anti-vaxxers, and disgraced media figures who preach the gospel of ivermectin. They target four of the world’s leading media institutions — the Washington Post, the BBC, the Associated Press, and Reuters — claiming...
