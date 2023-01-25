Read full article on original website
Related
Lindsey Graham Defends Joe Biden Against 'Sinister' Accusations
Biden's former Senate colleague said classified documents in Biden's home might not be as sinister as some claim, even after he pushed for a special counsel.
Mike Lindell Backed by More Republicans Than McDaniel to Lead RNC: Poll
A candidate needs a simple majority, or 85 of 168 votes, to win. Members will convene on Friday for the secret-ballot election.
Washington Examiner
Sen. Elizabeth Warren's debt limit whopper
The latest episode in the Democrats’ popular series “Let’s turn things on their heads” features Sen. Elizabeth Warren. This week, the Massachusetts Democrat tweeted , “If Republicans hadn’t spent nearly $2 trillion on the Trump tax cuts, and if they hadn’t made it easier for rich people to cheat on their taxes, the US wouldn’t need a debt ceiling increase this year. Or next year.”
Marjorie Taylor Greene Outraged Joe Biden Reduced Gas Prices
"It's a shame to trick the American people just to win an election. No president should be able to use their emergency powers for politics," Greene said.
Atlanta DA doesn't want the public to see the special grand jury report into Trump's efforts to overturn Georgia's 2020 vote
The judge indicated he wants to make the report public, but may wait until after an indictment decision.
Trump Loses Access to Millions of Viewers Ahead of First Campaign Rally
Newsmax is often the only place on cable to view Trump rallies, netting them millions of viewers. How many will need to go elsewhere?
Photo of Putin in High-Heel Shoes Sparks Wild Conspiracy Theory
Vladimir Putin, who is believed to be about 5 feet 7 inches, was photographed with students of Lomonosov Moscow State University on Students' Day on Wednesday.
Donald Trump Backs Ron DeSantis' Florida Foe
"He doesn't like him, but doesn't want the blood on his hands," an unnamed DeSantis ally once said of the Florida governor's relationship with Joe Gruters.
Daily Beast
Ronna McDaniel Re-Elected RNC Chair After Race of Accusations
Ronna McDaniel secured re-election as the Republican National Committee’s chair on Friday, managing to tamp down an internal mutiny in the GOP for her fourth term as the leader of the RNC. Despite last-ditch efforts to dethrone her, challenger Harmeet Dhilion—and longshot sideshow candidate Mike Lindell—weren’t able to pull...
msn.com
GOP opposition to kicking Dems off committees grows
Another member of the House Republican conference, Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-Ind.), said Tuesday she opposes Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif.) plan to strip committee assignments from several House Democrats. Why it matters: Her comments put an expected vote to kick Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) off the Foreign Affairs Committee in...
Ukraine says Russia's putting inflatable tanks on the battlefield — but the decoys deflated
Inflatable tanks are a staple of Russia's deception doctrine known as maskirovka, or masking, meant to boost stealth tactics and sow confusion.
Fox News Lawyers Seem to Justify False Election Fraud Claims in Dominion Case
Fox News lawyers’ defense strategy to combat a voting software firm’s allegation that the conservative cable giant knowingly peddled election fraud lies about the company is starting to fully come to light.When it comes to Fox hosts, commentators, and guests pushing falsehoods that rigged voting machines “stole” the 2020 presidential election from then-President Donald Trump, Fox attorneys insist that claims those statements were defamatory have “omitted context” of those remarks.According to NPR, the network’s attorneys filed motions last week asking the judge presiding over Dominion Voting System’s $1.6-billion defamation case to dismiss the lawsuit prior to its trial date this...
Paul Pelosi attacker David DePape makes chilling call to TV station: 'I'm so sorry I didn't get more of them'
Paul Pelosi attacker David DePape said he was 'sorry I didn't get more of them' in a chilling phone call to a local California TV news station Friday after video of the attack was released.
Daily Beast
Security Footage of Paul Pelosi Attack Puts Trump’s Conspiracy to Bed
A 911 call, security footage, and dramatic body-cam video capturing the infamous hammer attack on Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul Pelosi were finally made public Friday, disproving a slew of ridiculous right-wing conspiracy theories that abounded after the attack in October. Newly released security footage showed alleged attacker David...
Democrats defy McCarthy with 2 selections for Intel panel
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats are picking an early fight with the House Republican majority over committee seats, nominating two California lawmakers for the Intelligence Committee in open defiance of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s vow to block them. Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, in a letter sent to McCarthy over...
Washington Examiner
Mike Pompeo lists Washington’s top 10 ‘lazy,’ ‘nasty’ journalists
For years, as a House Republican member, CIA director, and secretary of state, Mike Pompeo has taken incoming flak from Washington’s media, resulting in pretty thick skin. “If you can’t endure the criticism that comes with any leadership position, then you shouldn’t be leading,” he wrote in his autobiography appropriately named Never Give An Inch: Fighting for the America I Love, out today and already the No. 4 top seller on Amazon.
Vox
Trump’s worst judge is now a dangerous threat to press freedom
The plaintiffs in Children’s Health Defense v. Washington Post are an array of Covid conspiracy theorists, anti-vaxxers, and disgraced media figures who preach the gospel of ivermectin. They target four of the world’s leading media institutions — the Washington Post, the BBC, the Associated Press, and Reuters — claiming...
Washington Examiner
Republicans' House rule change opens door for Democrats to score political points
The House is allowing open amendments on a bill for the first time in nearly seven years on Thursday, finally giving rank-and-file Republicans more of a chance to mold the end product of legislation that moves through the lower chamber. But the process, a concession Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) made to...
Trump tries to intervene as Navarro faces trial for defying Jan. 6 committee
Like Bannon, the former adviser is charged with contempt of Congress for failing to answer subpoenas.
Washington Examiner
Top intelligence official defends herself over 'stonewalling' accusations around Biden classified documents
Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines defended herself one day after bipartisan outcry from committee members about her stonewalling on details about the Trump and Biden classified documents sagas. Members of the Senate committee slammed the unwillingness of Haines to provide details on or give them access to the classified...
Comments / 2