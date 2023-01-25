BROOKELAND, Texas – Weigh-in will likely tell a different story, but so far, the action on the water has been slim on Sam Rayburn. Though the weather has been quite fine for the start of the Toyota Series Presented by Phoenix Boats Southwestern Division event, the water temperature has dropped some from practice, and most of the pros found on the water today were short of limits in the morning.

JASPER, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO