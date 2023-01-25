Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Terrifying Video Shows Couple Diving Into Ditch During Texas Tornado
"With no shelter nearby, we headed for the ditch..."
Orangefield family home among the 100 homes destroyed, impacted by tornado in Orange County
ORANGE, Texas — Many Southeast Texans will spend another night without power after Tuesday's tornado severely impacted the area. Orangefield Resident Roxanne Holt has lived in the area for eight years. The home she lived in with her husband and four children was destroyed by Tuesday's tornado. "I looked...
Houston Chronicle
Weather Service finds Orange County had two tornadoes Tuesday
The National Weather Service Lake Charles has now determined there were two tornadoes in Orange County on Tuesday and one in Jefferson County. The largest of the three tornadoes, known as the Orange tornado, had a 13.37 mile-long path with a 500-yard width and was rated as an EF2 with an estimated top speed of 120 mph, according to the National Weather Service Lake Charles' Damage Survey.
Orange County officials coordinating debris pickups for areas left damaged by tornadoes
ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — On Tuesday, multiple tornadoes touched down in Southeast Texas bringing serious damage to parts of the area. Orange County Emergency Management and Orange County Road and Bridge are coordinating debris pickups for areas that were affected by tornado activity. The pickup will only take place in affected areas of the county.
Weather Service confirms EF-1 tornado touched down near Bridge City, EF-2 touched down near Orangefield
ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — Officials with the National Weather Service have confirmed to 12News that an EF-1 and an EF-2 tornado touched down in Orange County during Tuesday’s severe storms. The NWS reports that wind speeds in the EF-1 tornado near Bridge City were estimated to be 100...
Residents in Orange County focus on re-building after extensive tornado damage
ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — The morning after a line of severe storms pushed through Southeast Texas leaving a path of damage, many woke up to no power and the task of cleaning up. National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down in Orange County Tuesday. A NWS representative tells...
12newsnow.com
Sabine Park Apartment Homes management company submits termination, some residents still without water
ORANGE, Texas — Residents living at the Sabine Park Apartment Homes in Orange have gone 27 days without water after pipes busted at the complex during the arctic cold front that hit Southeast Texas on Christmas Eve. 12News has learned the company that was managing the apartment complex, Trinity...
majorleaguefishing.com
GALLERY: Stingy fishing on Day 1 at Sam Rayburn
BROOKELAND, Texas – Weigh-in will likely tell a different story, but so far, the action on the water has been slim on Sam Rayburn. Though the weather has been quite fine for the start of the Toyota Series Presented by Phoenix Boats Southwestern Division event, the water temperature has dropped some from practice, and most of the pros found on the water today were short of limits in the morning.
myozarksonline.com
34-year-old Joshua David Plummer of Beaumont, Texas, has been arraigned in Pulaski County Associate Circuit Court
34-year-old Joshua David Plummer of Beaumont, Texas, has been arraigned in Pulaski County Associate Circuit Court in Waynesville on a charge of assault in the first degree. Court documents allege that on January 13th, Plummer knowingly caused serious physical injury to another person by striking that person and breaking the victim’s nose. Plummer entered a not-guilty plea to the charge. Judge Colin Long ordered him to personally appear at a counsel status hearing on January 30th and a preliminary hearing on February 6th.
Man charged with manslaughter in 2021 death of Carter Osborn speaks publicly for the first time
BEAUMONT, Texas — Carter Osborn was 6 years old when he was hit by an ATV at Tyrrell Park on May 8, 2021. ATVs are not allowed at Tyrrell Park. Following the incident, Osborn was taken to an area hospital where he later died. Darrell Brown Jr. is the...
kjas.com
Timberly Shawan LeBlanc Foster
Timberly Shawan LeBlanc Foster, age 40, native of Beaumont, Texas and resident of Bon Wier, Texas, transitioned on January 20, 2023. Funeral Services will be Saturday, January 28, 2023, at 12:00 p.m., at United Christian Fellowship, 610 Rusk St. in Newton. Visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m. prior to the service. Interment will follow at Belgrade Cemetery, under the direction of Coleman’s Mortuary in Jasper.
Police: Convicted felon arrested, facing charges after officers find guns and drugs at Beaumont residence
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 35-year-old Beaumont man is facing charges after police found drugs, money and guns at an area residence. It happened Friday, January 27, 2023. Beaumont Police, SWAT, SSD, SAU, K-9, DEA, ATF, and the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office helped Beaumont Narcotics Investigators execute a search warrant in the 700 block of East Lucas Drive around 6 a.m.
Click2Houston.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Heavy truck accident causes lane closures on Eastex Freeway southbound at Kelley Street, TranStar says
HOUSTON – A heavy truck accident has caused lane closures on Eastex Freeway southbound at Kelley Street, according to TranStar. Details on the accident were not immediately released. Drivers are urged to avoid the area at this time. KPRC 2 Traffic Expert Anavid Reyes will provide more updates throughout...
Orange County jury sends man to prison for 50 years for shooting at deputies in 2020
ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — A jury convicted and sentenced a man this week for firing several shots at Orange County deputies nearly three years ago. Joshua Michael Sykes, 39, was sentenced Thursday to 50 years behind bars after an Orange County jury found him guilty of aggravated assault of a peace officer according to prosecutor Reese Rhodes.
Newton lightning strike survivor speaks out after being struck during Tuesday's storms
NEWTON, Texas — A Newton man is grateful to be alive after being struck by lightning during Tuesday's severe weather. Dale Dean's lumber truck got stuck in a rural area along FM 1414. Dean has hauled timber for 16 years and says Tuesday started like any other. "All that...
kjas.com
TCSO receives two AED’s, JCSO will soon receive six
The Tyler County Sheriff’s Department has received a donation of two automated external defibrillator devices, commonly known as “AED’s”. Sheriff Bryan Weatherford and his staff accepted the devices, which were donated by the Tyler County Hospital District. An AED is a portable battery powered device which...
12newsnow.com
City of Port Arthur celebrates 125th birthday
Arthur Stilwell founded the city in 1898. Originally, the plan was to ship grain from Port Arthur, but that changed when oil was found at Spindletop.
12newsnow.com
Beaumont United and Port Arthur Memorial grab crucial district wins
BEAUMONT, Texas — Wednesday night was full of high school sports following a stormy Tuesday that cause postponements and caused damage across Southeast Texas. In two of the biggest contests of the night the Beaumont United and Port Arthur Memorial defended their home courts in boys basketball action. The...
kjas.com
Sheriff receives grant from Jasper Hospital District
Jasper County Sheriff Mitchel Newman received a check from the Jasper Hospital District on Thursday to help with medical care for inmates within the Jasper County Jail. The action comes following a recent decision by the board of directors of the hospital district to continue to assist the sheriff's department.
16-year-old indicted for murder after September 2022 shooting Avery Trace Apartments
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A 16-year-old suspect accused of killing a man at a Port Arthur apartment complex September 2022 will be tried for murder as an adult. (EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a September 12, 2022 newscast.) Khalin White, 16, is accused of shooting and killing...
