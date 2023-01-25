The Frances Fleet in Point Judith has been running trips for cod whenever the weather cooperates. They got out a handful of times this week, and while the fishing remains challenging, they are finding some nice keeper cod on most trip. Both jigs and bait have been producing some nice cod catches, and weights have varied as they’ve been both drifting and anchoring at times. To check on the schedule for upcoming trips and to make reservations check out their website or call the office.

RHODE ISLAND STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO