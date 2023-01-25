Read full article on original website
ABC6.com
Rhode Island responds to video footage in the death of Tyre Nichols
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Police in Tennessee released video footage Friday night of the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols by five former Memphis police officers. The brutal video sparked reaction nationwide, including in Rhode Island. Black Lives Matter Rhode Island Political Action Committee’s President, Harrison Tuttle said the group...
Environmentalists ask McKee to support bottle bill
Nine environmental groups are urging the governor to support a so-called "bottle bill" aimed at reducing litter statewide.
Bill seeks to ban smoking in RI casinos
Rep. Teresa Tanzi introduced the legislation last spring and casino workers rallied behind it, but the bill failed to make it out of committee.
Connecticut senators proposing bill to ban sale, manufacture of assault weapons nationwide
(WTNH) – While lawmakers in Connecticut are considering a new batch of gun laws proposed by Governor Ned Lamont, Connecticut’s U.S. Senators introduced a bill that would ban the manufacture and sale of assault weapons nationwide. Assault weapons were banned in Connecticut a decade ago shortly after Sandy Hook. On Friday, Senators Chris Murphy and […]
Efforts underway to change Massachusetts taxpayer refunds Chapter 62F law
Democrats on Beacon Hill are looking to change the Chapter 62F law.
ctexaminer.com
Progressive Democrats Take an Inch and a Mile
I have come to respect the operation Democrat leaders in Hartford have built that allows them to achieve their political goals year after year. It is remarkably effective. They roll out grass roots campaigns, form pluralistic coalitions, sign up multiple lawmakers to co-sponsor legislation, and engage professional lobbyists for their causes. They have funding; they have t-shirts and printed posters; and their allies in various media outlets amplify their activities.
ctnewsjunkie.com
Bottle Bill Implementation Complicates DEEP Commissioner Nomination
The governor’s nomination of Katie Dykes to serve another term as Connecticut’s commissioner of energy and environmental protection has met some resistance in the legislature in part due to her agency’s handling of recent updates to the state’s bottle bill. When lawmakers met for session on...
ABC6.com
Lawmakers introduce bill that includes casinos in smoking ban
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — State Rep. Teresa Tanzi brought a bill to legislation that would include casinos in the statewide workplace smoking ban. According to Tanzi, casinos are the only exempted workplace from the 2004 Public Health and Workplace Safety Act. When casinos reopened following the pandemic, they banned...
ABC6.com
Rhode Island State Police announce the death of beloved K-9
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police announced the death of their beloved K-9, Chuck on Friday. Chuck was a patrol and narcotics K-9 at the police department. In a tweet announcing the K-9’s passing, the department said Chuck worked with two handlers throughout his long career.
wamc.org
Bill filed in Massachusetts legislature to increase bottle deposits to 10 cents, expand to more beverage containers
Among the thousands of bills filed in the Massachusetts Legislature by last Friday’s deadline to be acted upon in this session is an update to the container deposit law, better known as the “bottle bill.”. This new legislation would increase the deposit from five to 10 cents and...
ecori.org
Petition Calls for Gas-Powered Leaf Blowers to be Blown Out of Rhode Island
The use of gas-powered leaf blowers first became popular in the 1970s. (istock) Of all the nature-spoiling, public-health-degrading tools of the lawn-care industry, gasoline-powered leaf blowers easily generate the most disdain. They are noisy, stinky, and obnoxious. They’re not tolerated like lawn mowers, weed whackers, pesticides, herbicides, and fertilizers.
ABC6.com
Proposal to have Medicaid fund housing in Rhode Island
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — To help with the homelessness crisis in Rhode Island, a bill is being proposed that would have Medicaid fund housing. The bill, proposed by Sen. Josh Miller and Rep. David Bennett, would have the Executive Office of Health and Human Services to “commission Medicaid waiver funds for a pilot program covering supportive housing services to people suffering from chronic homelessness.”
ABC6.com
Providence welcomes Coadjutor Bishop Richard Henning, bishop in waiting
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island welcomed Coadjutor Bishop of Providence Richard Henning to the diocese during a reception mass at the Cathedral of Saints Peter and Paul. Henning will take over for Bishop Thomas Tobin after he retires this spring. Tobin has served the diocese for 17 years...
GoLocalProv
Time to Change #TheRhodeIslandWay to #TheRightWay - Raymond Two Hawks Watson
“New year, new me.” I’ve always found the phrase peculiar. Not because I’m averse to choosing a particular time of year to turn over a new leaf. Rather because so often, such passionate proclamations result in nothing more than temporary showmanship that eventually reverts to the same bad habits.
WCVB
Mass. posts firearm sale data online, and gun rights group threatens suit
BOSTON — A gun rights group is threatening to sue over the publication of firearm sale data, saying it threatens gun owners' safety. The data, published online recently by the state Firearms Records Bureau doesn't have buyers' names. But the Gun Owners Action League, or GOAL, says that it had enough information that could be used to identify some gun owners, which by state law is confidential.
News 12
Proposed Connecticut bill could eliminate 30-minute mandatory lunch for teachers
A bill has been proposed to eliminate mandated 30-minute lunch periods for teachers. The legislator behind it argues those mandated lunch periods take away from classroom time for students. The mandate for 30-minute uninterrupted responsibility-free lunch periods was added as an amendment last year to the bill implementing the state...
GoLocalProv
A Proposed RI Bill Would Restrict Number of Self-Checkouts at Grocery Stores
Rhode Island State Representative Megan Cotter has introduced legislation that would establish limits on self-checkout lanes at grocery stores in Rhode Island. The bill is meant to "start a conversation about corporations’ ever-increasing use of self-checkout lanes to reduce the employment of cashiers," according to Cotter (D-Dist. 39, Exeter, Hopkinton, Richmond).
onthewater.com
Rhode Island Fishing Report- January 26, 2023
The Frances Fleet in Point Judith has been running trips for cod whenever the weather cooperates. They got out a handful of times this week, and while the fishing remains challenging, they are finding some nice keeper cod on most trip. Both jigs and bait have been producing some nice cod catches, and weights have varied as they’ve been both drifting and anchoring at times. To check on the schedule for upcoming trips and to make reservations check out their website or call the office.
Woman accused of conning RI widower out of $80K
Brittany Rakia Shawnai Lasley has been charged with five counts of wire fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft.
smartmeetings.com
Rhode Island: Small, but Oh My!
Sometimes also called “Little Rhody” because of its size (it’s the smallest state in the U.S.), Rhode Island is big on ideas and in the conference, convention and meeting space in its capital, Providence, and short on drive times to venues. Historic Newport with its scenic oceanside Cliff Walk offers the option of elegant events in the historic, landmark mansions of the Gilded Age.
