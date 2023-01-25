ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rhode Island State

ABC6.com

Rhode Island responds to video footage in the death of Tyre Nichols

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Police in Tennessee released video footage Friday night of the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols by five former Memphis police officers. The brutal video sparked reaction nationwide, including in Rhode Island. Black Lives Matter Rhode Island Political Action Committee’s President, Harrison Tuttle said the group...
MEMPHIS, TN
ctexaminer.com

Progressive Democrats Take an Inch and a Mile

I have come to respect the operation Democrat leaders in Hartford have built that allows them to achieve their political goals year after year. It is remarkably effective. They roll out grass roots campaigns, form pluralistic coalitions, sign up multiple lawmakers to co-sponsor legislation, and engage professional lobbyists for their causes. They have funding; they have t-shirts and printed posters; and their allies in various media outlets amplify their activities.
CONNECTICUT STATE
ctnewsjunkie.com

Bottle Bill Implementation Complicates DEEP Commissioner Nomination

The governor’s nomination of Katie Dykes to serve another term as Connecticut’s commissioner of energy and environmental protection has met some resistance in the legislature in part due to her agency’s handling of recent updates to the state’s bottle bill. When lawmakers met for session on...
CONNECTICUT STATE
ABC6.com

Lawmakers introduce bill that includes casinos in smoking ban

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — State Rep. Teresa Tanzi brought a bill to legislation that would include casinos in the statewide workplace smoking ban. According to Tanzi, casinos are the only exempted workplace from the 2004 Public Health and Workplace Safety Act. When casinos reopened following the pandemic, they banned...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
ABC6.com

Rhode Island State Police announce the death of beloved K-9

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police announced the death of their beloved K-9, Chuck on Friday. Chuck was a patrol and narcotics K-9 at the police department. In a tweet announcing the K-9’s passing, the department said Chuck worked with two handlers throughout his long career.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ecori.org

Petition Calls for Gas-Powered Leaf Blowers to be Blown Out of Rhode Island

The use of gas-powered leaf blowers first became popular in the 1970s. (istock) Of all the nature-spoiling, public-health-degrading tools of the lawn-care industry, gasoline-powered leaf blowers easily generate the most disdain. They are noisy, stinky, and obnoxious. They’re not tolerated like lawn mowers, weed whackers, pesticides, herbicides, and fertilizers.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC6.com

Proposal to have Medicaid fund housing in Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — To help with the homelessness crisis in Rhode Island, a bill is being proposed that would have Medicaid fund housing. The bill, proposed by Sen. Josh Miller and Rep. David Bennett, would have the Executive Office of Health and Human Services to “commission Medicaid waiver funds for a pilot program covering supportive housing services to people suffering from chronic homelessness.”
RHODE ISLAND STATE
WCVB

Mass. posts firearm sale data online, and gun rights group threatens suit

BOSTON — A gun rights group is threatening to sue over the publication of firearm sale data, saying it threatens gun owners' safety. The data, published online recently by the state Firearms Records Bureau doesn't have buyers' names. But the Gun Owners Action League, or GOAL, says that it had enough information that could be used to identify some gun owners, which by state law is confidential.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
GoLocalProv

A Proposed RI Bill Would Restrict Number of Self-Checkouts at Grocery Stores

Rhode Island State Representative Megan Cotter has introduced legislation that would establish limits on self-checkout lanes at grocery stores in Rhode Island. The bill is meant to "start a conversation about corporations’ ever-increasing use of self-checkout lanes to reduce the employment of cashiers," according to Cotter (D-Dist. 39, Exeter, Hopkinton, Richmond).
RHODE ISLAND STATE
onthewater.com

Rhode Island Fishing Report- January 26, 2023

The Frances Fleet in Point Judith has been running trips for cod whenever the weather cooperates. They got out a handful of times this week, and while the fishing remains challenging, they are finding some nice keeper cod on most trip. Both jigs and bait have been producing some nice cod catches, and weights have varied as they’ve been both drifting and anchoring at times. To check on the schedule for upcoming trips and to make reservations check out their website or call the office.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
smartmeetings.com

Rhode Island: Small, but Oh My!

Sometimes also called “Little Rhody” because of its size (it’s the smallest state in the U.S.), Rhode Island is big on ideas and in the conference, convention and meeting space in its capital, Providence, and short on drive times to venues. Historic Newport with its scenic oceanside Cliff Walk offers the option of elegant events in the historic, landmark mansions of the Gilded Age.
RHODE ISLAND STATE

