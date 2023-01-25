Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Orleans Saints Lose CoachOnlyHomersNew Orleans, LA
Stone Mountain man robbed by cash app.The News&StuffStone Mountain, GA
Plant-Based Latin Kitchen La Semilla Now Open in AtlantaVegOut MagazineAtlanta, GA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Razor blades on gas pumps in North Carolina and napkins on door handles in Georgia: A Reminder to Stay SafeKendra M.Atlanta, GA
theatlanta100.com
Local restaurant inspired this item in ‘The Menu’
Buzzy film “The Menu” debuted in 2022 and has been the talk of the town. But did you know the movie has Atlanta ties?. The film follows a young couple who travel to an island to experience an exclusive restaurant with a lavish menu. Course by course, the film follows the prep work, execution, serving, and eating of the evening’s menu, which includes a mouthwateringly good-looking burger.
AccessAtlanta
20 free things to do in metro Atlanta in February
If you’re looking for interesting things to see and do around Atlanta this February that won’t cost a thing, we’ve got you covered! There’s a great variety of free events and activities to explore all month long, from art shows and wellness classes to honor Black History Month and much more. Check out our list below of free Atlanta-area events that won’t break the bank.
3 must-do weekend trips within 5 hours of Atlanta
Whether you're looking for a coastal getaway or mountain retreat, here are three destinations to consider for your next weekend trip. 1. Charleston Photo: Jen Ashley/AxiosIf you're ready to trade in oak trees for palms for a weekend, consider visiting Charleston, about 5 hours from Atlanta. Stay: In a brand new tiny home in North Charleston that sleeps four. Book here.Do: Prepare your taste buds for the Charleston Wine + Food festival. This year's event is March 1–5. Details. ...
Flick ATL, a New ‘Selfie Experience’ and Bar Opening Spring 2023
A liquor license for the business was filed earlier this month, and calls for a full bar with live entertainment and dancing.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Protest planned in Atlanta on Saturday afternoon
Metro Atlanta residents react to deadly shooting near synagogue in Israel. The Jewish community in Metro Atlanta said this is hard to stomach Friday, as many of their friends and family are there right now. Local law enforcement condemn actions of Memphis cops ahead of video release. Updated: 20 hours...
QSR magazine
Big Dave's Opens Fourth Location in Lawrenceville, Georgia
Derrick Hayes, CEO and founder of Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks, is continuing to expand his award-winning cheesesteak empire, this time to Lawrenceville, Georgia, with a location set to open this summer. Located within Lawrenceville Marketplace, the 1,500-square-foot outpost will serve as the brand’s fourth Atlanta-area location in addition to stores in downtown Atlanta, Doraville, Georgia, and a forthcoming Jonesboro Road location set to open this spring.
AccessAtlanta
Save the date! Mayor Andre Dickens to officiate mass wedding ceremony on Valentine’s Day
Looking to get married or renew your vows? You can honor your love and matrimony this Valentine’s Day by having a group wedding, officiated by Mayor Dickens. If you’re looking to spice things up this Valentine’s Day, this is definitely a way to do it! Planning a wedding can be a lot of work, so why not let someone else put it all together for you? Marry We is a mass wedding, welcoming couples who are getting married for the first time, as well as those looking to renew their vows. The ceremony will take place in Piedmont Park, with all couples getting married at once and Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens at the head of it all. As an elected official, Mayor Dickens has the legal authority to marry all the couples and as an added bonus, the Mayor will sign your marriage certificate! The ceremony will be followed by a reception.
5 Fun Things to Do with Kids in Atlanta
ATLANTA, GA - There are plenty of things to keep your kids entertained in Atlanta, Georgia. These include The World of Coca-Cola, The Georgia Aquarium, The Piedmont Park, and The Center For Puppetry Arts. Each of these attractions offers a unique experience for your family.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Protest underway in Atlanta after release of Tyre Nichols footage
Metro Atlanta residents react to deadly shooting near synagogue in Israel. The Jewish community in Metro Atlanta said this is hard to stomach Friday, as many of their friends and family are there right now. Updated: 5 hours ago. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said Atlanta would learn from what happened...
Stockbridge seeking to create ‘Chick-fil-A’-like service at amphitheater
Stockbridge is making changes at its amphitheater in hopes of continuing to compete in metro Atlanta’s crowd of music ve...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Rapper sends new message to Atlanta youth about gun violence
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Thursday the community banded together to find a solution to the ongoing youth violence plaguing metro Atlanta. A town hall was held by the mayor of South Fulton and Rapper Young Dro at the South Fulton Arts Center and it drew hundreds of teens and parents to the auditorium.
atlantafi.com
New Documentary ‘Bo Legs’ Chronicles The Life Of Marvin Arrington Sr. In Atlanta
Longtime Atlanta civics leader Marvin Arrington Sr. is being commemorated with a new documentary that chronicles his life alongside that of the city he loves so much: Atlanta, Georgia. The former City Council president and Fulton County Superior Court judge was known for centering the plight of black youth and...
Centennial Olympic Park to host international track and field event, adidas Atlanta City Games
Centennial Olympic Park will be the home of the first-ever adidas Atlanta City Games on May 6. The inaugural track and field event — announced by meet organizers Atlanta Track Club and Global Athletics and Marketing, Inc — will feature numerous professional athletes as they face off in various competitions. Among the athletes planning on […] The post Centennial Olympic Park to host international track and field event, adidas Atlanta City Games appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
Modern, Move-in-Ready Mansion in Sandy Springs is Now on the Market
Designed by Tim Adams and built by King Developers in 2018, this 5 bedroom, 5 bath, traditional home has been thoughtfully upgraded throughout.
WXIA 11 Alive
Photos: Protests in downtown Atlanta over beating death of Tyre Nichols
Demonstrators gather during a protest over the death of Tyre Nichols, Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Alex Slitz)
tourcounsel.com
Camp Creek Marketplace | Shopping mall in East Point, Georgia
Camp Creek Marketplace offers you the stores you need to get out of trouble. Since, you can locate the largest department stores in the country, varied food outlets, spaces to chat and much more. Featured Shopping Stores: Ross Dress for Less, Target, TJ Maxx, Lane Bryant, Marshall, Old Navy, Rue...
The Lost Community and Hidden Graveyard In The Heart Of Buckhead Atlanta

justshortofcrazy.com
Escape the City: 3 Romantic Getaways Near Atlanta for Couples to Reconnect
We’re sharing 3 romantic getaways near Atlanta that are far away from the crowds and the hustle and bustle of city life. Pack a bag and head off to one of these nearby destinations for a chance to reconnect with the one you love. 3 ROMANTIC GETAWAYS NEAR ATLANTA.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Metro Atlanta residents react to deadly shooting near synagogue in Israel
Local law enforcement condemn actions of Memphis cops ahead of video release. Law enforcement agencies across metro Atlanta condemned the actions of five Memphis police officers charged in the death of Tyre Nichols. Several metro Atlanta businesses close early for safety. Updated: 11 hours ago. There is a level of...
European real estate company redeveloping large section of south downtown Atlanta
ATLANTA — A European real estate company has purchased more than 50 buildings in a long-troubled section of downtown Atlanta. They bought five properties just this month alone. The company told Channel 2 Consumer investigator Justin Gray that it plans to make a dramatic change to a neighborhood known...
