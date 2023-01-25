Read full article on original website
"They don't value me" - Kenny Smith reveals how he cried after witnessing the abysmal culture of the Sacramento Kings
Kenny Smith details just how miserable the culture of the Sacramento Kings was, having spent 3 years with them
hotnewhiphop.com
LeBron James Under Fire For Response To Tyre Nichols’ Death
LeBron James’s tweet regarding the death of Tyre Nichols is facing backlash. LeBron James is coming under fire on social media for his response to the death of Tyre Nichols. The 29-year-old died three days following a traffic stop by Memphis Police Department officers. Video from the incident shows the offices brutally beating Nichols, who was hospitalized in critical condition afterward.
Trae Young Makes Atlanta Hawks History On Saturday Night
Trae Young made Atlanta Hawks history during Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers.
Eric Gordon, Rockets hang on in final seconds to edge Pistons
Eric Gordon scored 24 points to lead the Houston Rockets to a 117-114 road win over the Detroit Pistons on
Leonard scores 32, Clippers beat Hawks for 5th straight win
ATLANTA (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored 32 points, including a season-high five 3-pointers, Paul George added 23 points and the Los Angeles Clippers won their fifth straight game, a 120-113 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday night. Trae Young had 12 of his 31 points in the fourth quarter for the Hawks, who whittled a 14-point deficit down to four on De’Andre Hunter’s left corner 3 with 2:09 remaining. But they couldn’t get any closer after George buried a baseline jumper and Nicolas Batum hit a right corner 3 with 49.3 seconds to go. George knocked down two free throws at the 17.6-second mark to put the game out of reach. The Hawks dropped to 8-6 in January, including 6-3 in their last nine outings.
