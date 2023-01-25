ATLANTA (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored 32 points, including a season-high five 3-pointers, Paul George added 23 points and the Los Angeles Clippers won their fifth straight game, a 120-113 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday night. Trae Young had 12 of his 31 points in the fourth quarter for the Hawks, who whittled a 14-point deficit down to four on De’Andre Hunter’s left corner 3 with 2:09 remaining. But they couldn’t get any closer after George buried a baseline jumper and Nicolas Batum hit a right corner 3 with 49.3 seconds to go. George knocked down two free throws at the 17.6-second mark to put the game out of reach. The Hawks dropped to 8-6 in January, including 6-3 in their last nine outings.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 22 MINUTES AGO