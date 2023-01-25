ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

WWMT

Marshall man arrested after allegedly assaulting, strangulating woman

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — On Friday around 11:05 p.m. deputies went to the area near Division Drive for a domestic situation that led to the arrest of a Marshall man, according to the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said they found a woman at a neighbor’s house upon arriving...
MARSHALL, MI
YAHOO!

Sturgis man gets 30 years in prison for holding, abusing girlfriend for 12 days

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY — A 39-year-old Sturgis man will serve 30-60 years in prison for holding his then-girlfriend hostage and abusing her for nearly two weeks. Circuit Judge Paul Stutesman sentenced Rocky Gardner after Gardner pleaded guilty to first degrees criminal sexual conduct. Gardner also received a 10- 22-year sentence for false imprisonment as a second habitual offender.
STURGIS, MI
WWMT

Update: Suspects identified, arrests made in Benton Harbor homicide

Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety reports that the three suspects involved in Leon Johnson's death have been identified and warrants have been authorized. The suspects have been identified as Immanuel Williams Jr., Charles Douglas-Howard Little Jr., and Denarion Evans. Williams was arrested by an MSP tactical team at an...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
WWMT

Prosecutor: Don't dismiss murder charge against ex-cop

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A prosecutor has asked a judge not to dismiss a second-degree murder charge against a former Grand Rapids police officer accused of shooting a Black motorist in the back of the head. Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker filed court papers this week opposing a...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMT

Fire breaks out in Kalamazoo Central High School bathroom

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Around 1 p.m. Thursday, the Kalamazoo Township Police and Fire Department responded to a 911 call of a fire at Kalamazoo Central High School, according to Kalamazoo Township Police. A fire started in the bathroom and was extinguished by the school resource officer, police said. Fire...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Head-on crash kills Jenison man in Barry County

RUTLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Three vehicles were involved in a deadly crash which killed a Jenison man Friday, according to the Barry County Sheriff's Office. A pickup truck driving east on M-37 crossed the center line and hit a van head-on near Whitmore Road just after 1 p.m., investigators said.
BARRY COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Kalamazoo resident arrested in Benton Harbor homicide investigation

BENTON HAROR, Mich. — As of 7:30 p.m., Benton Harbor police have in custody the last suspect who allegedly was involved in the killing of 74-year-old, Leon "Red" Johnson. Johnson died Sunday at 865 Lasalle Street, according to the Berrien County Sheriff's Department. Update: Suspects identified, arrests made in...
BENTON HARBOR, MI

