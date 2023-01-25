Read full article on original website
WWMT
Marshall man arrested after allegedly assaulting, strangulating woman
CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — On Friday around 11:05 p.m. deputies went to the area near Division Drive for a domestic situation that led to the arrest of a Marshall man, according to the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said they found a woman at a neighbor’s house upon arriving...
wtvbam.com
Woman charged with four felonies in connection with Thursday afternoon shooting of her daughter
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – A 64-year-old Coldwater woman was arraigned in Branch County District Court Friday afternoon on four felony counts after she allegedly shot her 33-year-old daughter during a domestic dispute. Kathleen Rowe was arrested after the shooting in the 500 block of Pamela Drive just north of...
Can you Help Identify This Person? Suspect Robbed Grand Rapids Area Smoke Shop at Gunpoint
The Kent County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying an armed robbery suspect. The robbery occurred December 22nd, 2022, just before 9p.m. at Rise Smoke Shop on Alpine Ave. NW, just north of 4 Mile. According to police, the individual pictured held a pistol in his right hand and...
WWMT
Barry County prosecutors authorize charges for suspect of three county police chase
BARRY COUNTY, Mich. — The Barry County Prosecutor's Office issued charges Wednesday against the suspect in a destructive three county chase. Michael Bilbrey of Marshall was chased by police Tuesday after he reportedly stole a Ford F-450 truck from someone in Calhoun County, according to the Barry County Sheriff's Office.
Coldwater woman charged after daughter found with gunshot wound
She was charged on Friday, the day after she was arrested in connection to an incident that left her daughter suffering from a gunshot wound.
WWMT
K-9 Bruno helps in arrest of Covert Township man found hiding in brush
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — Van Buren County deputies were called to help Covert Township Police with a vehicle chase on Thursday around 11 p.m., according to the Van Buren County Sheriff's Department. The car driven by 36-year-old Brian Smith, drove out of Covert Township, went into a field,...
WWMT
Kalamazoo County law enforcement leaders release statement on the death of Tyre Nichols
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office released a "Statement to our Community on the Death of Tyre Nichols," on Friday around 5 p.m. Video of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols’ violent arrest that happened in Memphis, Tenn. was released Friday at 7 p.m. 'Horrific': video of Tyre...
YAHOO!
Sturgis man gets 30 years in prison for holding, abusing girlfriend for 12 days
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY — A 39-year-old Sturgis man will serve 30-60 years in prison for holding his then-girlfriend hostage and abusing her for nearly two weeks. Circuit Judge Paul Stutesman sentenced Rocky Gardner after Gardner pleaded guilty to first degrees criminal sexual conduct. Gardner also received a 10- 22-year sentence for false imprisonment as a second habitual offender.
95.3 MNC
Three suspects in Benton Harbor man’s shooting death now in police custody
A 74-year-old man whose death was labeled “suspicious” by police was shot to death. That, from investigators with the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety. The body of Leon Johnson was found inside his home in the 700 block of LaSalle Street in Benton Harbor on Sunday, Jan. 22.
Woman charged in alleged robbery leading to man’s death in Kalamazoo Township
KALAMAZOO, MI – A woman is charged with murder after a Kalamazoo Township man was found dead in a burning home. Shawna Fay Kroeger, 32, was arraigned Thursday, Jan. 26, on one count of felony murder, second-degree arson, armed robbery and tampering with evidence in a criminal case in Kalamazoo County District Court.
GRPD: Two cannabis businesses broken into overnight; investigation underway
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating two break-ins that happened overnight at two smokeshop businesses. The impacted businesses are near the 1200 block of Plainfield Avenue and the 800 block of Michigan Street. Police say the break-ins happened between 2 a.m. and 3:30 a.m.
WWMT
Update: Suspects identified, arrests made in Benton Harbor homicide
Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety reports that the three suspects involved in Leon Johnson's death have been identified and warrants have been authorized. The suspects have been identified as Immanuel Williams Jr., Charles Douglas-Howard Little Jr., and Denarion Evans. Williams was arrested by an MSP tactical team at an...
WWMT
"If I could kill more I would," Portage hunter heads to trial on deer poaching charges
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Scott Meisterheim admits he's not the most ethical hunter. "I don't care, I am addicted to the venison," Meisterheim, 55, told a Michigan Department of Natural Resources officer investigating several tips about deer hunting violations in Kalamazoo County. Student discipline controversy: Paw Paw Public Schools apologizes...
WWMT
Prosecutor: Don't dismiss murder charge against ex-cop
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A prosecutor has asked a judge not to dismiss a second-degree murder charge against a former Grand Rapids police officer accused of shooting a Black motorist in the back of the head. Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker filed court papers this week opposing a...
2 plead guilty in shootout at East Kentwood High School
Two of the people involved in a shootout after a graduation ceremony at East Kentwood High School last year have pleaded guilty.
WWMT
Kent County detectives tries to identify suspect in Smoke Shop armed robbery
Detectives reached out to the public for help in identifying a suspect who allegedly robbed the Smoke Shop with a pistol in December, according to the sheriff's office Thursday. Ottawa County: Two injured in crash with a Grand Haven school bus. The robbery happened at the Smoke Shop along Alpine...
WWMT
Fire breaks out in Kalamazoo Central High School bathroom
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Around 1 p.m. Thursday, the Kalamazoo Township Police and Fire Department responded to a 911 call of a fire at Kalamazoo Central High School, according to Kalamazoo Township Police. A fire started in the bathroom and was extinguished by the school resource officer, police said. Fire...
WWMT
Head-on crash kills Jenison man in Barry County
RUTLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Three vehicles were involved in a deadly crash which killed a Jenison man Friday, according to the Barry County Sheriff's Office. A pickup truck driving east on M-37 crossed the center line and hit a van head-on near Whitmore Road just after 1 p.m., investigators said.
WWMT
Kalamazoo resident arrested in Benton Harbor homicide investigation
BENTON HAROR, Mich. — As of 7:30 p.m., Benton Harbor police have in custody the last suspect who allegedly was involved in the killing of 74-year-old, Leon "Red" Johnson. Johnson died Sunday at 865 Lasalle Street, according to the Berrien County Sheriff's Department. Update: Suspects identified, arrests made in...
News report on East Grand Rapids death led teen’s mom to call police
Authorities have released the name of a teen found dead in an East Grand Rapids street.
