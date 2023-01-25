ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brown County, WI

wearegreenbay.com

Verbal argument leads to stabbing in Green Bay, suspect arrested

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 55-year-old homeless man who is the suspect in the stabbing of another homeless man on the city’s southwest side was arrested. According to the Green Bay Police Department, the incident caused non-life-threatening injuries to the victim and stemmed from a verbal argument. The...
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records

Nicolas W. Truett, 21, Stanley, possess firearm-convicted as a repeater of a felony on 4/23/22, Guilty due to no contest plea, The defendant is sentenced to the Wisconsin State Prison System for four (4)years. Two (2) years initial confinement followed by two (2) years extended supervision. Concurrent with 21CF33. Conditions of extended supervision: 1) Assessment, treatment, counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) Maintain absolute sobriety except for prescription medication taken as prescribed; 3) Submit to random urine screens and pay for the same; 4) Maintain full-time employment, schooling, job search or combination; 5) Pay court costs; 6) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC; 7) Submit to DNA sample. The Court finds that the defendant is eligible for the Substance Abuse Program and Challenge Incarceration Program.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Man sentenced in Brown County bowling alley burglary

GREEN BAY (WLUK) – A second suspect in a bowling alley burglary was sentenced Friday to five years in prison. Jeremy Wondrachek, 45, was previously convicted of burglary. Before the sentence was issued, Wondrachek apologized for his actions, saying he was too immature then to deal with problems in life.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

One homeless man stabbed, another arrested in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay police say a 40-year-old homeless man was stabbed on Holmgren Way late Thursday night. Police have arrested a 55-year-old man, who is also homeless. Officers say the two men were taking shelter inside an abandoned ice machine in a parking lot. An argument...
GREEN BAY, WI
wapl.com

Howard business burglary investigation

HOWARD, Wis–The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in solving a business burglary. A male suspect broke into a business in Howard on January 19th. Officials have not released what was stolen.
HOWARD, WI
WLNS

Two people dead, one injured in multi-vehicle crash in Delta County

GARDEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – Two people have died and one person was injured in a multi-vehicle crash on US-2 in Delta County on Friday. According to a release from Michigan State Police, troopers from the MSP Gladstone Post were dispatched to a traffic crash on US-2 in Garden Township near Fishdam River at approximately […]
DELTA COUNTY, MI
radioplusinfo.com

1-26-23 fatal crash update-fdl county sheriff ryan waldschmidt

Fond du Lac County Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt released a statement Wednesday evening regarding a fatal crash on Golf Course Drive this month involving three teenagers from Fond du Lac County. The crash claimed the lives of the driver and front seat passenger. The rear seat passenger received non life-threatening injuries.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Trial Ordered for Mom Whose Child was Found Wandering Parking Ramp Alone

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A mom charged after police found her 6-year-old son wandering in a downtown parking ramp, and a 4-year-girl home alone, was ordered Thursday to stand trial. Christina Badalamenti, 25, faces two counts of neglecting a child as well as a misdemeanor obstruction count. Badalamenti...
GREEN BAY, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Missing Sheboygan County Teen Could be in Manitowoc Area

MANITOWOC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A Sheboygan County teen missing for nearly a month may be in the Manitowoc area, authorities say. Colt Klinzing, 13, was last seen leaving his foster residence at W4375 Lake Drive in Waldo on Dec. 26, 2022, wearing a gray jacket. Klinzing is described as...
MANITOWOC, WI
Fox11online.com

Man convicted 36 years after Green Bay murder

GREEN BAY (WLUK) – More than 36 years after Lisa Holstead’s body was found partially submerged in a swamp in an area now known as the Ken Euers Nature Area, Lou Griffin was convicted for her murder Friday. Griffin, now 67, was charged with first-degree murder in October...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Vigil for crash victims at Fond du Lac church

Community holds hands at vigil for crash victims in Fond du Lac. The Fox Valley Housing Coalition looks in parks, doorways and under bridges, conducting an annual survey of the homeless. Suspicious package sent to Green Bay Police Department. Updated: 5 hours ago. Suspicious package sent to Green Bay Police...
FOND DU LAC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Manitowoc PD: Several scams recently reported, how to avoid being deceived:

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Several reports of a new scam have been going around the Manitowoc area. According to a release from the Manitowoc Police Department, scammers are claiming to be representatives from Xfinity Comcast. Police say the scams have been attempted through emails and phone calls with the...
MANITOWOC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

De Pere man charged with armed robberies, used dating app to meet victim

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Brown County is facing two armed robbery charges and reportedly met one of the victims through a dating app. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 28-year-old Marcus Rowan is charged with two counts of armed robbery. On January 5 around 2:45 a.m., officers were sent to a residence on Davies Avenue in Green Bay. The call was reportedly for a weapons call.
GREEN BAY, WI

