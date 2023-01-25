Read full article on original website
Related
Green Bay Police arrest stabbing suspect on city’s southwest side
The Green Bay Police Department has arrested a 55-year-old homeless male suspected of stabbing a 40-year-old homeless male on the City’s southwest side.
wearegreenbay.com
Police identify Appleton shooting victim, investigating incident as a homicide
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Appleton Police Department identified the man who died from a shooting incident back on January 22, and say the incident ‘was not a random crime’. According to the Appleton Police Department, the shooting incident that happened on January 22 in the 1200...
wearegreenbay.com
Verbal argument leads to stabbing in Green Bay, suspect arrested
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 55-year-old homeless man who is the suspect in the stabbing of another homeless man on the city’s southwest side was arrested. According to the Green Bay Police Department, the incident caused non-life-threatening injuries to the victim and stemmed from a verbal argument. The...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records
Nicolas W. Truett, 21, Stanley, possess firearm-convicted as a repeater of a felony on 4/23/22, Guilty due to no contest plea, The defendant is sentenced to the Wisconsin State Prison System for four (4)years. Two (2) years initial confinement followed by two (2) years extended supervision. Concurrent with 21CF33. Conditions of extended supervision: 1) Assessment, treatment, counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) Maintain absolute sobriety except for prescription medication taken as prescribed; 3) Submit to random urine screens and pay for the same; 4) Maintain full-time employment, schooling, job search or combination; 5) Pay court costs; 6) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC; 7) Submit to DNA sample. The Court finds that the defendant is eligible for the Substance Abuse Program and Challenge Incarceration Program.
Fox11online.com
Man sentenced in Brown County bowling alley burglary
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – A second suspect in a bowling alley burglary was sentenced Friday to five years in prison. Jeremy Wondrachek, 45, was previously convicted of burglary. Before the sentence was issued, Wondrachek apologized for his actions, saying he was too immature then to deal with problems in life.
wearegreenbay.com
Deadly Door County crash leaves 33-year-old dead, incident under investigation
LIBERTY GROVE, Wis. (WFRV) – A one-vehicle crash on WIS 42 in Door County resulted in the death of a 33-year-old man from Ellison Bay. Deputies from the Door County Sheriff’s Office say that the incident happened around 4:45 a.m. on Saturday on Ellison Bay Hill in Liberty Grove.
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay Police: Rash of burglaries on city’s west side, neighborhoods advised to take precautions
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Police are investigating a string of burglaries that have happened to multiple neighborhoods on Green Bay’s west side. According to the Green Bay Police Department, since December 2022 the department has opened six burglary cases. The cases are in the following areas:. 1100...
WBAY Green Bay
One homeless man stabbed, another arrested in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay police say a 40-year-old homeless man was stabbed on Holmgren Way late Thursday night. Police have arrested a 55-year-old man, who is also homeless. Officers say the two men were taking shelter inside an abandoned ice machine in a parking lot. An argument...
wapl.com
Howard business burglary investigation
HOWARD, Wis–The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in solving a business burglary. A male suspect broke into a business in Howard on January 19th. Officials have not released what was stolen.
Two people dead, one injured in multi-vehicle crash in Delta County
GARDEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – Two people have died and one person was injured in a multi-vehicle crash on US-2 in Delta County on Friday. According to a release from Michigan State Police, troopers from the MSP Gladstone Post were dispatched to a traffic crash on US-2 in Garden Township near Fishdam River at approximately […]
GB Police investigate suspicious package of narcotics mailed to Police Chief
The Green Bay Police Department opened an investigation after receiving a suspicious package containing narcotics that was mailed and addressed to Police Chief Chris Davis.
WBAY Green Bay
Appleton Police are now treating Sunday's incident as a homicide investigation
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: As Friday's snow ends, a cold snap begins. Saturday 1-4" of snow is possible for southern parts of the viewing area -- less for the Fox Cities, more for Fond du Lac to Sheboygan. FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold weekend. Updated: 7 hours ago. Most folks will get...
radioplusinfo.com
1-26-23 fatal crash update-fdl county sheriff ryan waldschmidt
Fond du Lac County Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt released a statement Wednesday evening regarding a fatal crash on Golf Course Drive this month involving three teenagers from Fond du Lac County. The crash claimed the lives of the driver and front seat passenger. The rear seat passenger received non life-threatening injuries.
94.3 Jack FM
Trial Ordered for Mom Whose Child was Found Wandering Parking Ramp Alone
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A mom charged after police found her 6-year-old son wandering in a downtown parking ramp, and a 4-year-girl home alone, was ordered Thursday to stand trial. Christina Badalamenti, 25, faces two counts of neglecting a child as well as a misdemeanor obstruction count. Badalamenti...
94.3 Jack FM
Missing Sheboygan County Teen Could be in Manitowoc Area
MANITOWOC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A Sheboygan County teen missing for nearly a month may be in the Manitowoc area, authorities say. Colt Klinzing, 13, was last seen leaving his foster residence at W4375 Lake Drive in Waldo on Dec. 26, 2022, wearing a gray jacket. Klinzing is described as...
Fox11online.com
Man convicted 36 years after Green Bay murder
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – More than 36 years after Lisa Holstead’s body was found partially submerged in a swamp in an area now known as the Ken Euers Nature Area, Lou Griffin was convicted for her murder Friday. Griffin, now 67, was charged with first-degree murder in October...
WBAY Green Bay
Vigil for crash victims at Fond du Lac church
Community holds hands at vigil for crash victims in Fond du Lac. The Fox Valley Housing Coalition looks in parks, doorways and under bridges, conducting an annual survey of the homeless. Suspicious package sent to Green Bay Police Department. Updated: 5 hours ago. Suspicious package sent to Green Bay Police...
Racine man convicted in 1986 killing of 22-year-old woman
Police said Lou Archie Griffin was arrested on multiple charges related to the homicide of Lisa Holstead back in 2020.
wearegreenbay.com
Manitowoc PD: Several scams recently reported, how to avoid being deceived:
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Several reports of a new scam have been going around the Manitowoc area. According to a release from the Manitowoc Police Department, scammers are claiming to be representatives from Xfinity Comcast. Police say the scams have been attempted through emails and phone calls with the...
wearegreenbay.com
De Pere man charged with armed robberies, used dating app to meet victim
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Brown County is facing two armed robbery charges and reportedly met one of the victims through a dating app. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 28-year-old Marcus Rowan is charged with two counts of armed robbery. On January 5 around 2:45 a.m., officers were sent to a residence on Davies Avenue in Green Bay. The call was reportedly for a weapons call.
Comments / 2