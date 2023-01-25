ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

One of four charged in connection with the December Stearn’s Wharf shooting denied bail

By Drew Ascione
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H2yBH_0kR6RzNH00

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.– News Channel 3-12 cameras were in a Santa Barbara courtroom today as one of the four men charged in connection with the murder of a bystander on Stearn's Wharf in December appeared.

52-year-old Robert Dion Gutierrez was shot in the area of Stearns Wharf and Cabrillo Blvd. on Dec. 9 and died as a result of the gunshot wound on Dec. 20. Gutierrez was a bystander caught in the crossfire of gang violence.

James Rosborough was denied bail in his continued arraignment Wednesday and faces charges of conspiracy to commit murder, criminal street gang conspiracy, and accessory after the fact with the special allegation of committing the crime for the benefit of a criminal street gang.

Rosborough is set to appear next on Feb. 17 the same day as two other men involved in the shooting.

The post One of four charged in connection with the December Stearn’s Wharf shooting denied bail appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kvta.com

Oxnard Police Crackdown On Reckless Drivers

Oxnard police say that during the month of January, officers from their Traffic Division conducted a number of enforcement operations aimed at reckless drivers involved in street demonstrations or racing. They say three vehicles were impounded and one driver was arrested for reckless driving. Officers say they observed the drivers...
OXNARD, CA
Noozhawk

Bill Macfadyen: Santa Barbara Caught in Crime Warp

Noozhawk’s top story merits far more reporting — and commentary — than our news team and I were able to get to this past week. No matter how you look at it, the chain of events is an outrageous atrocity, the consequences of which our community must confront honestly and head on.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Former Lompoc Councilman, County Supervisor DeWayne Holmdahl Remembered

B. DeWayne Holmdahl, a former Santa Barbara County supervisor and longtime Lompoc City Council member who also served as a judge for wine competitions, died Sunday at age 84. With roots in ranching and agriculture, he served on a number of elected and appointed boards spanning several decades in Lompoc and beyond.
LOMPOC, CA
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy