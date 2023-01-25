One of four charged in connection with the December Stearn’s Wharf shooting denied bail

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.– News Channel 3-12 cameras were in a Santa Barbara courtroom today as one of the four men charged in connection with the murder of a bystander on Stearn's Wharf in December appeared.

52-year-old Robert Dion Gutierrez was shot in the area of Stearns Wharf and Cabrillo Blvd. on Dec. 9 and died as a result of the gunshot wound on Dec. 20. Gutierrez was a bystander caught in the crossfire of gang violence.

James Rosborough was denied bail in his continued arraignment Wednesday and faces charges of conspiracy to commit murder, criminal street gang conspiracy, and accessory after the fact with the special allegation of committing the crime for the benefit of a criminal street gang.

Rosborough is set to appear next on Feb. 17 the same day as two other men involved in the shooting.

