Evanston, IL

Downtown Evanston hosts fifth annual Hygge Fest featuring creative workshops, cozy items and festive events

Downtown Evanston is hosting the fifth annual Hygge Fest throughout the month of February. Pronounced “hyoo-gah,” this Danish expression is an attitude towards life that emphasizes finding joy in everyday moments and celebrates coziness, warmth, family and mindfulness especially during the winter months. Throughout February, local businesses and...
The story behind Evanston’s ‘Stitch’

One of the most prominent pieces of Evanston public art is Stitch, at the intersection of Green Bay Road, Emerson Street and Ridge Avenue. The intersection is a complicated one, revamped in 2016-2017 by the City of Evanston to smooth out the complex and confusing traffic pattern. “The project cost...
Letter to the editor: NU, do not ignore stadium’s human environmental impact

The Central Street Master Plan and its implementing ordinance were designed to keep the neighborhood welcoming, walkable, and liveable. The American Planning Association honored this in naming Central Street one of the “Great Places in America,” that combines “an edgy urban vibe with a small-town pace and sensibility.” Such an asset generates value for all of Evanston.
Picturing Evanston

The yellow roof of Key Club Cleaners, 433 Asbury Ave., is easy to spot from a distance, but where did the “Club” go? (Photo by Joerg Metzner) Joerg Metzner is a photographer and graphic designer from Germany who has been calling Evanston home since 1993. More by Joerg Metzner.
Understanding Evanston’s achievement gap: Study finds money-mind connection

Editor’s note: This occasional series will explore various aspects of childhood achievement, readiness and markers for success and how they relate to Evanston. In considering Evanston’s achievement gap, one of the largest in the country, there are many things known: that the gap between racial and ethnic groups occurs between birth and third grade, that academic growth happens at similar rates between grades three and eight regardless of race or income, and that the reasons for the gap are socioeconomically driven. For the poor, opportunity is too expensive, and those disparities have lifelong, adverse effects on their children.
Rats, safety dominate Eighth Ward community meeting

Rats, trash and safety dominated discussion at the Eighth Ward’s community meeting Thursday, Jan. 26, in which residents packed the virtual forum to quiz city officials. Evanston’s Health and Human Services Director Ike Ogbo answered questions after giving a presentation about the services the departments provide in the city.
Born into Evanston basketball, Zuri Ransom is now a star of it

Back when Zuri Ransom was a third grader, at the end of her school day she would make her way to Evanston Township High School. In those days she’d yet to become known as “Zuri” at Beardsley Gym – instead, the 9-year-old was just “Little Ransom.”
ETHS boys basketball: Wildkits upset Glenbrook North 64-58

Malachi Barrett and Addison Blough haven’t had many opportunities to shoot free throws for Evanston Township High School’s basketball team this season, and muscle memory is a big part of the game for successful shooters. But the two seniors made the most of their chances down the stretch...
Clark Street closed between Orrington and Sherman avenues Jan. 30–Feb. 2

Crane lift activities will be underway on Clark Street between Orrington Avenue and Sherman Avenue from Jan. 30 through Feb. 2. Construction will take place between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. each day. A full street closure will be in effect in order to erect the tower crane used in the construction of the new building at 710 Clark St.
Committee recommends upgrading lifeguard’s communication system

Lifeguards heading to work at Evanston’s beaches and aquatic camps this summer should be able to use a radio system with better coverage up and down the lakefront, if City Council approves a contract of just under $40,000 to upgrade the existing system. The city’s 911-Emergency Telephone System Board...
West Evanston house fire sends 1 to hospital

On Friday, Jan. 27, at approximately 6 p.m., Evanston firefighters responded to reports of a house fire in a single-family residence at 814 Grey Avenue. First-arriving companies arrived within minutes, encountering billowing black smoke and heavy fire conditions from the rear of the structure. The response was immediately upgraded due to advanced fire conditions, bringing in additional resources to assist with fire investigation and city coverage.
Tyre Nichols case: EPD chief sees ‘crisis of confidence’ in police, stresses commitment to protecting rights

Statement from Evanston Police Chief Schenita Stewart:. Highly publicized police-citizen encounters over the past few years have garnered the attention of the nation. The recent arrest of five Memphis Police officers for the beating and murder of Tyre Nichols and the subsequent release of video of this incident will again spotlight police misconduct on a national level. Individuals who have seen the video describe it as reckless, appalling and inhumane.
