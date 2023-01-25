ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IDEA Permian Basin premieres ‘The Travis Transformation’ documentary

 3 days ago
MIDLAND IDEA Permian Basin has announced the documentary story behind the success of IDEA Travis, “The Travis Transformation,” which will air at 6:30 p.m. Monday on CBS7.

The 30-minute documentary tells the story of how the partnership between Midland Independent School District and IDEA Public Schools began and its journey to building a successful school based on IDEA’s college preparatory model. The film follows IDEA Permian Basin Executive Director Bethany Solis, IDEA Travis Executive Principal Hailey McCarthy, IDEA Travis staff members, and community partners as they navigate through the pandemic to help turn Travis Elementary from an F rated school to a B rated school.

“An excellent school begins with an excellent principal. Teachers deserve to work for a visionary and caring leader with high expectations coupled with equally high supports. Travis Executive Principal, Hailey McCarthy, is exactly that,” Solis said in a news release. “With a strong leader, we were able to build a strong team, and they have worked hard every step of the way. We are very grateful to our entire staff at IDEA Travis, and our partners at Midland ISD who have helped make IDEA Travis what it is today.”

With MISD’s partnership, IDEA Travis will add 9th grade to continue to serve students in high schools. They’ll continue to add a grade level each year through 12th grade. You can apply to attend IDEA Travis at www.midlandisd.net/apply.

IDEA’s mission is to make sure every child goes to and through college. Since 2000, IDEA Public Schools has grown from a small school in the Rio Grande Valley to a network of tuition-free public charter schools serving more than 80,000 students.

For more information on IDEA Public Schools please visit www.ideapublicschools.org.

