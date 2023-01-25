ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Piedmont Augusta issues ‘test’ alert

By Joey Gill
WJBF
WJBF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZcinA_0kR6RSRQ00

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — An alert went out at Piedmont Augusta Hospital on Wednesday.

According to the communications office at Piedmont Health, the alert that went out was just a test of the alert system and did not signify any actual emergency or threat. A spokesperson for the hospital said the alert was a mistake and was corrected within two minutes.

“There was no incident involving a gun of any kind. It was a misunderstanding,” said the spokesperson for Piedmont Augusta.

Count on WJBF NewsChannel 6 for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wfxg.com

Two mine workers electrocuted in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - Two mine workers are dead after an accident at the Kamin Mine in Warren County Friday. According to the Warren County Coroner's Office, twenty-five-year-old Damian Asberry and twenty-four-year-old Charquavian Bloodsaw, both from Tennille, Georgia, were working in a large dump truck when the back of it lifted up and hit a power line. The electrical arc set the ground beside the truck on fire. Asberry and Bloodsaw reportedly jumped out of the vehicle to extinguish the fire and were electrocuted.
WARREN COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

What’s Columbia County’s relationship with its ambulance service?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After the Augusta Commission approved a month-to-month contract with its current ambulance providers, we talked to Columbia County leaders to see how their contract with the ambulance service is working for them. Columbia County and Gold Cross’s relationship goes back to the ‘90s. The county manager...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Several people injured during Midland Valley H.S. altercation

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – An altercation at Midland Valley High School in Aiken County left several people injured Friday. According to a district spokesperson, the school was placed on soft lockdown but returned to regular operations after an investigation. The district spokesperson said 12 students were removed from campus by a parent or guardian […]
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Utility lines get blame for backup on westbound Riverwatch Parkway

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Westbound Riverwatch Parkway was at a standstill for miles late Thursday afternoon between Topgolf Way and downtown. Georgia Department of Transportation traffic monitors showed that traffic wasn’t moving. The culprit appeared to be utility lines that had fallen across Riverwatch at Topgolf Way. The backup...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Augusta fire department respond to Champions Pines Apartment fire

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta fire departments are responding to a fire at the Champions Pines Apartments early Friday morning. According to dispatch, the call came in just before 11:30 a.m. Thursday night. Dispatch could not confirm how many apartments are affected or if anyone is injured. The cause of...
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

UPDATE: Richmond County approves keeping Gold Cross month-to-month

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - UPDATE: The Augusta-Richmond County Commission has voted to temporarily keep Gold Cross ambulance service in the county, pending legal approval. Mayor Garnett Johnson said during Wednesday's emergency meeting that Georgia is preparing to step in and provide temporary ambulance service and the Augusta procurement department has been directed to start compiling a list of possible providers. Additionally, he said he would like to reach out to Gold Cross and ask them to operate on a month-to-month basis.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Saturday looks good for outdoor plans with abundant sunshine and a nice warm up after a cold start in the middle 20s this morning. Clouds return Saturday night into Sunday as a cold front presses south and an area of low pressure moves east along the Gulf coast toward Georgia-Carolina. The increase in cloud cover will mean a milder night Saturday night with overnight lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

15 residents displaced following Champion Pines Apartment fire

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Augusta fire crews responded to Champion Pines Apartments for a structure fire. The complex is located at 1500 Champion Pines Lane off Wylds Road in Augusta. According to fire officials, the call came in at 11:22 Thursday night. Engine 13 arrived on the scene to find heavy fire in building 100. All […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Misunderstanding at hospital spurs alert to AU community

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta University sent out an alert to students and faculty members about an “incident” at Piedmont Augusta hospital. But Piedmont later said there was no emergency and it was all a misunderstanding. The AU message was sent out at 1:04 p.m. Wednesday through the...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

I-TEAM UPDATE: ‘Status zero’ getting worse in Aiken County

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - What was a crisis two and a half years ago is now on the brink of becoming catastrophic in Aiken County. Our I-TEAM first exposed the ambulance shortage in 2020 when people in need of emergency medical services waited hours for help. We’ve found it is...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WJBF

WJBF Salute To Service | Eric Baksin

Unlike many of WJBF's Salute To Service honorees, Eric Baksin didn't come from a military background. He grew up near Chicago dreaming of becoming a police officer. That was, until 9/11.
EVANS, GA
WRDW-TV

Fight injures students and staff members at Midland Valley High

GRANITEVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A fight at Midland Valley High School injured students and school employees, leading to a soft lockdown Friday at the campus in Aiken County. The school said the morning altercation involved “a number of students.” By early afternoon, deputies and school officials said they’d identified about 10 teenagers who were involved.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
wfxg.com

HIRING NOW: The Masters Tournament to hold job expo

(AUGUSTA, GA) - This April, you can help welcome the world to Augusta, Georgia. The Masters Tournament is holding a job expo on Tuesday, January 31st. The expo will be held at The Legends Club from 1pm to 7pm. It's located at 2701 Washington Road, in Augusta. There are a...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

WJBF

35K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy