Piedmont Augusta issues ‘test’ alert
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — An alert went out at Piedmont Augusta Hospital on Wednesday.
According to the communications office at Piedmont Health, the alert that went out was just a test of the alert system and did not signify any actual emergency or threat. A spokesperson for the hospital said the alert was a mistake and was corrected within two minutes.
“There was no incident involving a gun of any kind. It was a misunderstanding,” said the spokesperson for Piedmont Augusta.
Count on WJBF NewsChannel 6 for updates on this developing story.
