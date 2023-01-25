Piedmont Augusta issues ‘test’ alert

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — An alert went out at Piedmont Augusta Hospital on Wednesday.

According to the communications office at Piedmont Health, the alert that went out was just a test of the alert system and did not signify any actual emergency or threat. A spokesperson for the hospital said the alert was a mistake and was corrected within two minutes.

“There was no incident involving a gun of any kind. It was a misunderstanding,” said the spokesperson for Piedmont Augusta.

Count on WJBF NewsChannel 6 for updates on this developing story.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.