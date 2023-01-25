Congratulations to this week’s KAUS Overby Orthodontics Prep Athlete of the Week, Winston Walkup of the Austin Packers boys swimming and diving team!. Walkup, one of three seniors on this year’s squad had a big night Thursday versus Rochester Mayo in a Big 9 dual meet at Bud Higgins Pool on Senior Night as he swam the second leg for Austin in the 200 medley relay, which the Packers won with a time of 1:44.48, and he was first in the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:08.86. Walkup also swam the first leg for the squad’s 200 freestyle relay team, which took first with a time of 1:34.14, and Walkup registered the fastest leg in the event with a time of 23.31 seconds, and he was also first in the 100 backstroke for the Packers with a time of 58.86 seconds.

AUSTIN, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO