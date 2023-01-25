Read full article on original website
Lyle/Pacelli Athletics boys basketball team rolls to ninth win a row 83-38 over Lanesboro Friday night
The Lyle/Pacelli Athletics boys basketball team took to the road in search of win number nine in a row Friday night as they traveled to Lanesboro to take on the Burros in a Southeast Conference matchup, and senior guard Buai Duop led four Athletics in double figures in scoring with 26 points, plus he added 15 rebounds for a double-double, three assists and five blocked shots as the Athletics routed the Burros 83-38.
Blooming Prairie Awesome Blossoms girls basketball team falls to Dover/Eyota 60-53 Friday night
The Blooming Prairie Awesome Blossoms girls basketball team played host to the Dover/Eyota Eagles in the second game of a four-game homestand Friday night, and in a game that saw a quick pace the entire way, a 10-2 run for the Eagles in the opening five minutes of the second half gave them a nine-point lead, and it proved to be a lead they would not relinquish in a 60-53 win.
Austin Packers boys basketball team felled by Mankato East 88-78 Friday night
The Austin Packers boys basketball team, the No. 11 team in the state in Class AAA in the latest poll from the Minnesota Basketball News played host to the Mankato East Cougars, the No. 7 team in Class AAA the latest poll in front of a near-capacity crowd at Packer Gym Friday night, and on a night where the latest inductees into the Austin High School Athletic Hall of Fame were honored in a ceremony at halftime, the Packers mounted a spirited comeback from a deficit as large as 28 points, but the Cougars were able to fend off the rally to win 88-78.
Overby Orthodontics Prep Athlete of the Week named!
Congratulations to this week’s KAUS Overby Orthodontics Prep Athlete of the Week, Winston Walkup of the Austin Packers boys swimming and diving team!. Walkup, one of three seniors on this year’s squad had a big night Thursday versus Rochester Mayo in a Big 9 dual meet at Bud Higgins Pool on Senior Night as he swam the second leg for Austin in the 200 medley relay, which the Packers won with a time of 1:44.48, and he was first in the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:08.86. Walkup also swam the first leg for the squad’s 200 freestyle relay team, which took first with a time of 1:34.14, and Walkup registered the fastest leg in the event with a time of 23.31 seconds, and he was also first in the 100 backstroke for the Packers with a time of 58.86 seconds.
Funeral announcements for 1/27/23
A funeral service will be held for Lyle Henry Engelhardt, age 77 of Austin at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 28th at the Worlein Funeral Home Chapel in Austin, with visitation one hour prior to the service Saturday morning. A light lunch will be served immediately following the service, before interment at Greenwood Cemetery in Brownsdale.
Arkansas man injured in one-vehicle, rollover-type accident on I-90 in Mower County Wednesday evening
An Arkansas man was injured in a one-vehicle, rollover-type accident on Interstate 90 in Mower County Wednesday evening. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 2020 Dodge Ram 3500 pickup being driven by 26-year old Jamario Trevon Love of Hempstead, Arkansas was traveling eastbound on Interstate 90 at approximately 8:45 p.m. Wednesday evening when his vehicle left the snow and ice-covered roadway, entered the median and rolled near milepost 204 in Racine Township.
Austin woman pleads guilty to two felony murder charges in Mower County District Court
An Austin woman facing murder, manslaughter and drug sale charges in Mower County District Court stemming from the overdose deaths of two people in Austin in March and May of 2022 has pleaded guilty. 43-year old Yashica Shenay Thomas pleaded guilty Thursday to two separate felony 3rd degree murder charges...
