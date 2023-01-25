Read full article on original website
MoonBikes land at Boyne Mountain, first electric snowbike fleet to roll at a Midwest resort
BOYNE FALLS, MI - Looking for a new thrill this winter? Hop astride one of the new MoonBikes at Boyne Mountain Resort and zip out into the snow on a guided forest tour. A fleet of MoonBikes are now available at Boyne, making it the first ski resort in the Midwest to offer rides on these fully electric snowbikes that run silently while hitting top speeds of about 26 mph.
9&10 News
Traverse City in the Running for Two More “Best of” Titles
It’s no question that Northern Michigan is home to award winning communities. Now you can help a popular spot win bragging rights in two more ways.. Traverse City is being ranked in USA Today’s list for the Top 10 Best Midwest Small Towns, and Best Small Town Food Scene. As of Friday morning it was ranked number 2 for Best Town and at number 4 for Best Food.
UpNorthLive.com
Winter weather advisory in place for northern Michigan counties
(WPBN/WGTU) -- WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Leelanau, Benzie, Manistee, Mason, Lake, Oceana, Newaygo, western Chippewa, western Mackinac, and Luce Counties this afternoon and evening. Traveling will be slower than normal because of the blowing snow and build up of snow on the roads. Today the wind and snow are the...
UpNorthLive.com
Business catches fire in Grand Traverse County
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPNB/WGTU) -- Multiple fire departments battled a fire in Grand Traverse County on Wednesday afternoon. The business is located off of M-72 near Tilton Road. The fire was reported in the walls of the building. Everyone reportedly exited the building safely. Crews from Long Lake, Grand...
9&10 News
The Deer You Hunted Could Be Killing Michigan Bald Eagles
Less than 20 years after being moved off the endangered species list, U.S. bald eagles are again facing a crisis. Now the threat comes in the form of chronic lead poisoning. The cause? Lead ammunition. Lead is an especially toxic heavy metal when ingested by bald eagles, golden eagles and...
Bail bondsman’s gun discharges outside Northern Michigan library during fugitive arrest
CHEBOYGAN, MI – A pair of bail bondmen were arresting a fugitive outside a library in Northern Michigan when one of their guns discharged, WPBN/WGTU reports. Staff at the Cheboygan Public Library heard the gunshot around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26, and called 911, the report said. No...
Northern Michigan nurse allegedly falsified patient records to conceal missing medication doses
Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office has accused a Gaylord-based nurse of intentionally altering medication administration records in order to hide that certain doses of medication were not accounted for, according to a press release from Nessel’s office. Jennifer Porter, 49, of Vanderbilt, was arraigned Wednesday in 87th District...
wnmufm.org
Snowmobiler airlifted from Mackinac Island after crash
MACKINAC ISLAND, MI— A Coast Guard helicopter from Air Station Traverse City had to airlift a 20-year-old woman from Mackinac Island, following a snowmobile crash over the weekend. It happened Friday night on M-185, the perimeter road that circles the island. The woman was a passenger on a sled...
UpNorthLive.com
Gaylord nurse charged with falsifying patient records
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A licensed practical nurse working at Medilodge of Gaylord has been charged with five counts of intentionally placing false information in a medical record, a five-year felony. Jennifer Porter, 49, of Vanderbilt, was arraigned in the 87A District Court in Otsego County on Wednesday following an...
Heartbreaking Story Behind This $1,000 Tip to a Michigan Server
The backstory to this viral video makes this moment even more emotional. This Michigan family has found a way to honor the death of their baby by changing the lives of strangers. "Nashing" is the term they use when they bless unexpected people on the 9th of each month with a gift or money and it all started with the tragic and sudden loss of a baby named Nash Schupbach according to Today.com,
YAHOO!
Nurse at Gaylord facility accused of falsifying records
GAYLORD — Attorney General Dana Nessel said a nurse working at Medilodge of Gaylord has been charged with five counts of Intentionally Placing False Information in a Medical Record, a five-year felony. Jennifer Porter, 49, of Vanderbilt, was arraigned in 87-A District Court in Otsego County after an investigation...
interlochenpublicradio.org
DNR says Camp Grayling proposal may shrink, but opposition still grows
For months, there has been a dispute over a proposed expansion to Camp Grayling that would more than double the size of the largest National Guard training facility in the country. The Michigan National Guard announced its proposal to lease 162,000 acres of state land in north-central Michigan last year....
9&10 News
Traverse City Central Tops Alpena in Girls Basketball
TRAVERSE CITY – The Traverse City Central Trojans girls basketball team notched their sixth win in seven outings, toppling Alpena 54-39. The Trojans started strong, jumping out to a 15-2 lead in the first quarter while not allowing the Wildcats to make a field goal. Traverse City Central (11-2,...
9&10 News
Grand Traverse Metro Station 11 Hosts Inaugural Chili Cook-Off
Grand Traverse Metro Station 11 Hosts Inaugural Chili Cook-Off Paul Davis Restoration and Grand Traverse Fire are teaming up to cook up some fun this weekend. Grand Traverse Metro Station 11 is hosing the inaugural Grand Traverse County Firefighter Chili Cook-Off Saturday, and the public is welcome. You can stop...
UpNorthLive.com
Report of investigation into former Charlevoix Police chief released
CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The initial investigation into allegations against former Charlevoix Police Chief Gerard Doan has been released to the public. Doan retired as the Charlevoix Police chief in Nov. 2022, after a sexual harassment investigation was launched by the City of Charlevoix. Doan Investigation Report Summary by...
9&10 News
Boyne City Boys Basketball Rolls Elk Rapids to Maintain Perfect Conference Record
BOYNE CITY– Boyne City boys’ basketball advanced to 12-1 on the season and 7-0 in the Lake Michigan Conference Friday night following their 70-43 win over Elk Rapids. The Elks record fell to 8-4 overall and 4-3 in the conference. The Ramblers will be back in action Tuesday...
Michigan AG wants to seal evidence defendant in Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot threatened to expose
ANTRIM COUNTY, MI – The Michigan Attorney General’s Office wants to block public access to evidence in the case of five men accused of plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020. Attorney General Dana Nessel on Jan. 25 submitted a motion requesting a protective order from Antrim...
MLive.com
They’re back! Thousands of Redhead ducks return to flock near Mackinac Bridge
MACKINAW CITY, MI – The Redhead ducks are back in the Straits of Mackinac near the Mackinac Bridge. The huge flock of more than 25,000 Redheads that had gathered on the northeast side of the Mackinac Bridge in late December dispersed about a week into January, according to the Straits Area Audubon Society. Earlier this week, a new flock began to gather.
9&10 News
Glen Lake Storms Past Benzie Central to Remain Unbeaten in Northwest Play
MAPLE CITY – The Glen Lake Lakers opened up a two-game lead in the Northwest Conference standings by knocking off Benzie Central 70-34 on Friday night. The Lakers jumped out to a 38-17 halftime lead on the way to their tenth consecutive win of the season. Glen Lake (10-1,...
Missing woman, 36, found dead in Grand Traverse County
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI – A Michigan woman who went missing on Tuesday was found dead in Grand Traverse County. Tristan Dostal, 36, of Traverse City, was found in the woods in the Brown Bridge Quiet Area on Thursday. It’s the same area she went missing in earlier in the week.
