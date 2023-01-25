ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petoskey, MI

The Grand Rapids Press

MoonBikes land at Boyne Mountain, first electric snowbike fleet to roll at a Midwest resort

BOYNE FALLS, MI - Looking for a new thrill this winter? Hop astride one of the new MoonBikes at Boyne Mountain Resort and zip out into the snow on a guided forest tour. A fleet of MoonBikes are now available at Boyne, making it the first ski resort in the Midwest to offer rides on these fully electric snowbikes that run silently while hitting top speeds of about 26 mph.
BOYNE FALLS, MI
9&10 News

Traverse City in the Running for Two More “Best of” Titles

It’s no question that Northern Michigan is home to award winning communities. Now you can help a popular spot win bragging rights in two more ways.. Traverse City is being ranked in USA Today’s list for the Top 10 Best Midwest Small Towns, and Best Small Town Food Scene. As of Friday morning it was ranked number 2 for Best Town and at number 4 for Best Food.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Winter weather advisory in place for northern Michigan counties

(WPBN/WGTU) -- WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Leelanau, Benzie, Manistee, Mason, Lake, Oceana, Newaygo, western Chippewa, western Mackinac, and Luce Counties this afternoon and evening. Traveling will be slower than normal because of the blowing snow and build up of snow on the roads. Today the wind and snow are the...
LUCE COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Business catches fire in Grand Traverse County

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPNB/WGTU) -- Multiple fire departments battled a fire in Grand Traverse County on Wednesday afternoon. The business is located off of M-72 near Tilton Road. The fire was reported in the walls of the building. Everyone reportedly exited the building safely. Crews from Long Lake, Grand...
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

The Deer You Hunted Could Be Killing Michigan Bald Eagles

Less than 20 years after being moved off the endangered species list, U.S. bald eagles are again facing a crisis. Now the threat comes in the form of chronic lead poisoning. The cause? Lead ammunition. Lead is an especially toxic heavy metal when ingested by bald eagles, golden eagles and...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
wnmufm.org

Snowmobiler airlifted from Mackinac Island after crash

MACKINAC ISLAND, MI— A Coast Guard helicopter from Air Station Traverse City had to airlift a 20-year-old woman from Mackinac Island, following a snowmobile crash over the weekend. It happened Friday night on M-185, the perimeter road that circles the island. The woman was a passenger on a sled...
MACKINAC ISLAND, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Gaylord nurse charged with falsifying patient records

LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A licensed practical nurse working at Medilodge of Gaylord has been charged with five counts of intentionally placing false information in a medical record, a five-year felony. Jennifer Porter, 49, of Vanderbilt, was arraigned in the 87A District Court in Otsego County on Wednesday following an...
GAYLORD, MI
1077 WRKR

Heartbreaking Story Behind This $1,000 Tip to a Michigan Server

The backstory to this viral video makes this moment even more emotional. This Michigan family has found a way to honor the death of their baby by changing the lives of strangers. "Nashing" is the term they use when they bless unexpected people on the 9th of each month with a gift or money and it all started with the tragic and sudden loss of a baby named Nash Schupbach according to Today.com,
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
YAHOO!

Nurse at Gaylord facility accused of falsifying records

GAYLORD — Attorney General Dana Nessel said a nurse working at Medilodge of Gaylord has been charged with five counts of Intentionally Placing False Information in a Medical Record, a five-year felony. Jennifer Porter, 49, of Vanderbilt, was arraigned in 87-A District Court in Otsego County after an investigation...
GAYLORD, MI
interlochenpublicradio.org

DNR says Camp Grayling proposal may shrink, but opposition still grows

For months, there has been a dispute over a proposed expansion to Camp Grayling that would more than double the size of the largest National Guard training facility in the country. The Michigan National Guard announced its proposal to lease 162,000 acres of state land in north-central Michigan last year....
GRAYLING, MI
9&10 News

Traverse City Central Tops Alpena in Girls Basketball

TRAVERSE CITY – The Traverse City Central Trojans girls basketball team notched their sixth win in seven outings, toppling Alpena 54-39. The Trojans started strong, jumping out to a 15-2 lead in the first quarter while not allowing the Wildcats to make a field goal. Traverse City Central (11-2,...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
9&10 News

Grand Traverse Metro Station 11 Hosts Inaugural Chili Cook-Off

Grand Traverse Metro Station 11 Hosts Inaugural Chili Cook-Off Paul Davis Restoration and Grand Traverse Fire are teaming up to cook up some fun this weekend. Grand Traverse Metro Station 11 is hosing the inaugural Grand Traverse County Firefighter Chili Cook-Off Saturday, and the public is welcome. You can stop...
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Report of investigation into former Charlevoix Police chief released

CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The initial investigation into allegations against former Charlevoix Police Chief Gerard Doan has been released to the public. Doan retired as the Charlevoix Police chief in Nov. 2022, after a sexual harassment investigation was launched by the City of Charlevoix. Doan Investigation Report Summary by...
MLive.com

They’re back! Thousands of Redhead ducks return to flock near Mackinac Bridge

MACKINAW CITY, MI – The Redhead ducks are back in the Straits of Mackinac near the Mackinac Bridge. The huge flock of more than 25,000 Redheads that had gathered on the northeast side of the Mackinac Bridge in late December dispersed about a week into January, according to the Straits Area Audubon Society. Earlier this week, a new flock began to gather.
MACKINAW CITY, MI

