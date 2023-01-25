Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A girl who lived through the Parkland shooting kills herself. The mother says she had PTSD and "survivor's guilt."San HeraldParkland, FL
Flavor Pockets Perfected at Dumpling KingJ.M. LesinskiPembroke Pines, FL
Floridian wins $1M on lottery scratch-off game 500X the Cash because someone cut the line in front of him, he saysAmarie M.Delray Beach, FL
IT’SUGAR opens its highly anticipated Dania Pointe location in Dania Beach, FloridaJudith MastersDania Beach, FL
Fishing in West Palm Beach, FloridaOscarWest Palm Beach, FL
Related
WSVN-TV
Driver crashes into pet grooming business in North Miami, flees
NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A North Miami business sustained damage after a car slammed into the entrance. Police responded to the scene of the crash at Le Pet Salon and Boutique near Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast 151st Street, Friday morning. The impact from the vehicle cracked the glass in...
WSVN-TV
Woman, 2 dogs injured after dogfight in South Beach leads to shooting
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman and two dogs have been taken to the hospital after what started as a dogfight on a busy South Beach street turned into a shooting, police said. According to Miami Beach Police, they received a call from a man saying he discharged a...
WSVN-TV
2 hospitalized after 3-vehicle crash sends car into Miramar banquet hall
MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took two people to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in Miramar sent a car into a building. Miramar Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the three-vehicle collision in the area of State Road 7 and 25th Street, Thursday afternoon. Investigators said...
cw34.com
Young couple arrested in South Florida shooting, robbery
NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS12) — A couple has been arrested in the shooting and robbery that occurred in North Lauderdale. The Broward County Sheriff's Office (BSO) said at around 3:10 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, dispatch received a call about a shooting near U.S. 441 and Bailey Road. Deputies...
WSVN-TV
Search underway for woman who went missing in Tamarac
TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a woman who has been missing in Tamarac for two weeks. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, 52-year-old Annette Mohammed was last seen near the 8800 block of West McNab Road at around 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 13.
WSVN-TV
Henry E. Kinney Tunnel in Fort Lauderdale reopens after construction work
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Henry E. Kinney Tunnel in Fort Lauderdale has reopened following a week of work. Crews on Monday shut down Federal Highway between Southeast Second and Seventh streets so they could pour concrete. The roadway reopened to traffic on Friday. The construction work is part...
1 dead in Northlake Boulevard crash, Palm Beach Gardens police say
Palm Beach Gardens police confirmed Friday one person died in a crash the day before on Northlake Boulevard, which caused a mess for drivers during the morning commute.
cw34.com
Man acquitted in murder of young father during drug deal in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The two men arrested for the murder of a young father in West Palm Beach nearly six years ago are free. On Thursday, a jury acquitted 31-year-old Lawrence Padgett for the murder of 26-year-old Jevaughn Suckoo in 2017. One day earlier, court records...
WSVN-TV
Missing 67-year-old diver presumed dead after police find body in Hollywood Beach
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A diver was presumably found dead after an exhaustive search off the Coast of Hollywood Beach. A beachgoer found what appeared to be the diver’s body near Johnson Street and alerted police, Friday morning. While the body has not been identified by police, the description...
Body found inside Miami construction site concrete cylinder, report says
Police in Miami, Florida are investigating the death of a man whose body was found inside a concrete cylinder block on Friday.
WSVN-TV
Search underway for woman, 69, reported missing in North Lauderdale
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a woman who went missing in North Lauderdale. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, 69-year-old Gerone Beaubrun was last seen in the area of West McNab Road and Avon Lane, at around 5:55 a.m., Thursday.
WSVN-TV
Police arrest suspect connected to multiple jewelry thefts
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man is speaking out after he says he had his chain ripped right off his neck, but thanks to social media, police were able to track down the suspected thief. Friday morning he faced a judge. “Good morning, sir. You’re charged with a robbery...
cw34.com
Rollover crash causing traffic slowdowns on Northlake Boulevard
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — A rollover crash is causing delays in Palm Beach Gardens. The crash occurred Thursday morning around 6:30 a.m. at the intersection of Bay Hill Drive and Northlake Boulevard. One person had to be extricated from their vehicle and flown via trauma hawk to...
WSVN-TV
Two Plantation High School students killed after car plunges into Sunrise canal
SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two teens, identified as Frandeline Joseph, 17, and 16-year-old Sherwenly Luxilien, died Wednesday, after the car they were in went into a canal in Sunrise, launching an hours-long rescue and recovery efforts. Both were juniors at Plantation High School. Surveillance video captured what appeared to be...
WSVN-TV
Hollywood Fire Rescue remove woman from car after driving under 18-wheeler
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters worked gingerly to remove a woman from her car after she drove underneath an 18-wheeler trailer. On Thursday morning, Hollywood Fire Rescue crews responded to 28th Avenue, just north of Sheridan Street. They attempted to remove a woman from the vehicle and give her medical...
North Broward Crash Leaves One Person Dead, Circumstances Investigated
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A crash in North Broward County five days ago just became a fatality. A woman involved in the January 19th crash was just pronounced dead. The Broward Sheriff’s Office issued this statement Thursday afternoon: “At approximately 12:36 p.m., Thursday, […]
cw34.com
2 killed, 1 injured in crash on Glades Road in Boca Raton
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Two people are dead, another with serious injuries after deputies said one driver crossed into oncoming traffic on Tuesday afternoon. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) said just after 2 p.m., the driver of the Nissan Rouge, 36-year-old Daniel Polo and the passenger 66-year-old Elizabeth Polo were headed eastbound on Glades Road approaching the Turnpike entrance. That's when the driver of the Ram 1500, Alexander Spandau, 29, of Boynton Beach was headed westbound approaching the Turnpike entrance.
WSVN-TV
Woman hospitalized after driving car underneath 18-wheeler trailer
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters worked gingerly to remove a woman from her car after she drove underneath an 18-wheeler trailer carrying spools of wire. On Thursday morning, Hollywood Fire Rescue crews responded to 29th Avenue, just north of Sheridan Street. Before rescue crews arrived, witnesses attempted to help after...
New I-95 interchange to open Monday morning in Boca Raton
After close to two years of construction, the new diverging diamond interchange is scheduled to open Monday morning at Glades Road and Interstate 95 in Boca Raton.
WSVN-TV
Arson investigation causes road closures in Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami Fire Rescue responded to reports of a duplex fire near Northwest 11th Court and Northwest 12th Avenue, Thursday morning. Video from the scene showed flames shooting through the roof. Authorities are treating the incident as arson. The fire was under control within five...
Comments / 3