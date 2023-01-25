ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deerfield Beach, FL

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSVN-TV

Driver crashes into pet grooming business in North Miami, flees

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A North Miami business sustained damage after a car slammed into the entrance. Police responded to the scene of the crash at Le Pet Salon and Boutique near Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast 151st Street, Friday morning. The impact from the vehicle cracked the glass in...
NORTH MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

2 hospitalized after 3-vehicle crash sends car into Miramar banquet hall

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took two people to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in Miramar sent a car into a building. Miramar Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the three-vehicle collision in the area of State Road 7 and 25th Street, Thursday afternoon. Investigators said...
MIRAMAR, FL
cw34.com

Young couple arrested in South Florida shooting, robbery

NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS12) — A couple has been arrested in the shooting and robbery that occurred in North Lauderdale. The Broward County Sheriff's Office (BSO) said at around 3:10 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, dispatch received a call about a shooting near U.S. 441 and Bailey Road. Deputies...
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

Search underway for woman who went missing in Tamarac

TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a woman who has been missing in Tamarac for two weeks. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, 52-year-old Annette Mohammed was last seen near the 8800 block of West McNab Road at around 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 13.
TAMARAC, FL
WSVN-TV

Missing 67-year-old diver presumed dead after police find body in Hollywood Beach

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A diver was presumably found dead after an exhaustive search off the Coast of Hollywood Beach. A beachgoer found what appeared to be the diver’s body near Johnson Street and alerted police, Friday morning. While the body has not been identified by police, the description...
WSVN-TV

Police arrest suspect connected to multiple jewelry thefts

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man is speaking out after he says he had his chain ripped right off his neck, but thanks to social media, police were able to track down the suspected thief. Friday morning he faced a judge. “Good morning, sir. You’re charged with a robbery...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

North Broward Crash Leaves One Person Dead, Circumstances Investigated

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A crash in North Broward County five days ago just became a fatality. A woman involved in the January 19th crash was just pronounced dead. The Broward Sheriff’s Office issued this statement Thursday afternoon: “At approximately 12:36 p.m., Thursday, […]
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

2 killed, 1 injured in crash on Glades Road in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Two people are dead, another with serious injuries after deputies said one driver crossed into oncoming traffic on Tuesday afternoon. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) said just after 2 p.m., the driver of the Nissan Rouge, 36-year-old Daniel Polo and the passenger 66-year-old Elizabeth Polo were headed eastbound on Glades Road approaching the Turnpike entrance. That's when the driver of the Ram 1500, Alexander Spandau, 29, of Boynton Beach was headed westbound approaching the Turnpike entrance.
BOCA RATON, FL
WSVN-TV

Woman hospitalized after driving car underneath 18-wheeler trailer

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters worked gingerly to remove a woman from her car after she drove underneath an 18-wheeler trailer carrying spools of wire. On Thursday morning, Hollywood Fire Rescue crews responded to 29th Avenue, just north of Sheridan Street. Before rescue crews arrived, witnesses attempted to help after...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
WSVN-TV

Arson investigation causes road closures in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami Fire Rescue responded to reports of a duplex fire near Northwest 11th Court and Northwest 12th Avenue, Thursday morning. Video from the scene showed flames shooting through the roof. Authorities are treating the incident as arson. The fire was under control within five...
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy