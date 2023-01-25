Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Panthers’ recent hire of Frank Reich’s daughter could become an issue in Steve Wilks’ litigation
After the Panthers hired Frank Reich to be the team’s next head coach, the lawyer representing former interim coach Steve Wilks strongly implied that the Panthers will be added to the pending litigation against the NFL and multiple teams over racial discrimination in hiring practices. For Wilks, the argument...
NBC Sports
Deion Sanders confirms Mike Zimmer is joining his staff at Colorado
Former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer will have a role on Deion Sanders’ staff at the University of Colorado. Sanders confirmed that during an interview with Thee Pregame Show posted on YouTube on Monday. He did not indicate Zimmer’s role. Zimmer served as an analyst for Sanders at...
49ers vs. Eagles Prediction: 2023 NFC Championship Odds, Spread & Best Bet
The final two teams standing in the NFC are the San Francisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles. Brock Purdy, or more commonly known as Mr. Irrelevant, has led the 49ers to seven consecutive wins as a starter to extend San Francisco’s 12-game winning streak. But they have a tough battle ahead of ...
Patriots Rumors: Additions Coming For Bill O’Brien’s Offensive Staff
The New England Patriots have already started to do the heavy lifting in revamping their coaching staff, but it doesn’t appear they’re done making additions. The Patriots officially announced the hiring of Bill O’Brien as their offensive coordinator Thursday, while Jerod Mayo’s role was expanded to include helping interview coordinator candidates — signaling a growing level of responsibility within the organization that could include more than his traditional duties on defense.
Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott Is Dating 20-Year Old LSU Swimmer Jadyn Jannasch
It looks like Dak isn’t doing too bad after his playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers NFC divisional round this past Sunday…. Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has a new lady in his life, Louisiana State University swimmer named Jadyn Jannasch (her Instagram profile picture features her wearing a Cowboys jacket as well):
Belichick Patriots Mess; Trying to Hire Bills Coach?
Maybe now that Belichick has a new Patriots offensive coordinator in Bill O'Brien, a member of the Bills staff can help fix things up there.
NBC Sports
49ers' Purdy reveals most unexpected lesson NFL has taught him
If you were wondering why 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy has maintained a poised and confident nature since taking over as a starter, it’s not on accident. The 23-year-old is on the verge of rewriting NFL history and is one win away from taking the 49ers’ storybook 2022 season to Glendale, Ariz., for Super Bowl LVII.
NBC Sports
The scouting report on Purdy from Eagles who have played him
During this magical seven-game stretch as a starter, 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has thrown just two interceptions and he hasn’t thrown a single one in the last three games. It’s part of what has been really impressive about him. But one Eagles defensive back knows exactly what it...
NBC Sports
Panthers hiring Frank Reich as new head coach
Frank Reich is returning to a familiar sideline. The Carolina Panthers have hired Reich as their next head coach, the team announced on Thursday. Reich was fired by the Indianapolis Colts in early November after his team fell to 3-5-1 on the season. He had been in Indy since 2018 and led the organization to a 40-33-1 record during his tenure.
Bill Belichick leaning toward surprising decision with coaching staff?
The New England Patriots made one significant change to their coaching staff when they hired Bill O’Brien, but the offensive coordinator’s arrival is not necessarily going to lead to any noteworthy firings. Matt Patricia and Joe Judge saw their reputations take a beating this past season. Patricia, who was a defensive assistant for almost all... The post Bill Belichick leaning toward surprising decision with coaching staff? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Breaking: Carolina Panthers Reportedly Make Head Coaching Hire
The first spot on the NFL coaching carousel has been filled. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Carolina Panthers are set to hire former Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich for the team's head coaching vacancy. Reich replaces Matt Rhule, who the team fired after five games in 2022. ...
Rob Gronkowski Picks Bucs as Landing Spot for Tom Brady Over Raiders
Former Buccaneer, Rob Gronkowski, believes Tom Brady would head back to Tampa Bay over the Los Vegas Raiders.
NBC Sports
Mike McCarthy doesn’t guarantee Kellen Moore will return
Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore was a candidate for the Panthers’ head coaching job. He didn’t get that job, with the Panthers announcing Frank Reich as their new head coach Thursday. The question now is: Will Moore have a job with the Cowboys after this week?. The Cowboys...
NBC Sports
Bill Belichick issues brief statement addressing Bill O'Brien's hire
The New England Patriots have hired Bill O'Brien as their offensive coordinator. This isn't breaking news, obviously. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported (and our Phil Perry confirmed) Tuesday morning that O'Brien was joining the Patriots' staff. On Wednesday, the Shrine Bowl's social media account announced that O'Brien will represent the Patriots at the annual college football showcase.
NBC Sports
Patrick Mahomes says he’s gone to Tom Brady for advice this week
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes revealed that he has been talking to Tom Brady this week for advice about getting ready for the AFC Championship Game. “I talked to Tom a little bit, I have a good relationship with him now and he gives me a lot of advice,” Mahomes said. “Why would you not want to learn from the GOAT? Any time anybody like that wants to give me advice I’ll take it in. It’s cool to see the guys you’ve watched growing up, your whole life, be able to talk to you.”
Buffalo Bills Reportedly Making Significant Staff Change
This weekend, and for the second season in a row, the Buffalo Bills will be watching the AFC title game from the couch. Buffalo was defeated 27-10 by Cincinnati in the divisional round on Sunday, officially setting the stage for a Bengals-Chiefs AFC Championship rematch from a year ago. Now, ...
NBC Sports
Edelman reveals his Chiefs-Bengals AFC Championship Game prediction
The AFC Championship Game is a repeat of last season's matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. Even though the Chiefs are 1.5-point betting favorites, a lot of experts and fans are picking the Bengals to repeat as AFC champs and advance to the Super Bowl for the second consecutive season.
NBC Sports
Report: Beyond DeMeco Ryans, the Broncos have many “top candidates”
Now that it appears that the Broncos may lose “top candidate” DeMeco Ryans to the Texans, it’s time to pivot to Plan B. But it’s not a pivot, supposedly. Mike Klis of 9News.com contends that the Broncos have other “top candidates.” Seven in all, per Klis.
NBC Sports
Why Kelce wasn’t so happy with Graham’s trash talk
Brandon Graham was mic’d up during the Eagles’ 38-7 win over the Giants last Saturday and we’re all lucky. Because it gave us this gem of a video. Graham, 34, didn’t wait for the game to start to begin his playful trash talk aimed at Giants players Saquon Barkley, Daniel Jones and Dexter Lawrence. He did it at the coin toss.
NBC Sports
Warner hilariously crashes Bosa's 49ers media availability
Just like he is on the football field, Fred Warner is everywhere around the 49ers’ practice facility. While players spoke to the media Wednesday ahead of the NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Warner crashed the party and sat in while his teammate Nick Bosa answered questions. And...
