Lauren Sánchez Talks Life with Boyfriend Jeff Bezos in First Solo Interview

Amazon bigwig Jeff Bezos and former “Extra” correspondent Lauren Sánchez have been dating for several years, and now she’s ready to discuss their relationship in her first solo interview!

In an interview with WSJ. magazine contributor Derek Blasberg, Sánchez opened up about their life together as a couple. She said, “On a typical Saturday, we hang out, we have dinner with the kids, which is always fun because you never know where the conversation is going to go with this many kids.”

She described the family dynamic, saying, “We are the Brady Bunch!”

Lauren and Jeff have been able to blend their families. She shared, “My greatest example is the relationship I have with my eldest son’s father, Tony [Gonzalez]. I learned how to co-parent with him, so I have more experience than Jeff might have… That took about five years, but we always communicated. I’m not saying that being best friends with your ex is the end-all be-all. But you do need to be able to communicate. I’m so proud of it. My son looks at me, and he’s like, “I’m the luckiest boy in the world because I can have Thanksgiving with both my parents and they don’t have to be married.”

The couple are also working together on philanthropic initiatives. She noted, “It’s the greatest experience I’ve ever had. I’ve always had a career very separate from my partner. I think now that I can work with my partner and be with him all the time… We love to be together and we love to work together. He’s helping me with the book. He’s getting his pilot’s license. We fly together. We work out together. We’re together all the time.”

Of her beau’s decision to give away much of his wealth to charity, Lauren pointed out, “Jeff has always told me, since I’ve known him, that he’s going to give the majority of his money to philanthropy. Not surprising to me at all. He just never felt the need to have to say it."

Lauren said she is learning from Jeff every day, explaining, “Living with Jeff is like having a master class every day. What he’s really taught me a lot about is management. Biggest pieces of advice? I hold a lot of meetings and I would talk first in a meeting and he goes, ‘No, no, no. You’re the boss. You talk last. You let everyone else talk so that they don’t get swayed by your opinion.’ Keep meetings under an hour if you can. I don’t know how he does it; he can read documents for hours. Another thing he taught me is: If you’re going to have a meeting, have the person running the meeting write a document about what you’re going to discuss and why. And it can’t be more than six pages."

While Lauren calls herself a “very open person,” she’s had to learn how to maintain her privacy while being in a high-profile relationship with Jeff. Admitting it’s “hard,” she said, “I talk a lot. I like to tell all my secrets. I have had to learn that I can’t do that.”

“I learned how to not give the location of where I’m at,” Sánchez elaborated. “I can’t Instagram things that I normally would before. I have to be more private, a little more controlled, and that’s fine.”

Lauren has big goals for the future, including leading an all-female team to outer space on Blue Origin next year. She dished, “It’s going to be women who are making a difference in the world and who are impactful and have a message to send… I’m super excited about it. And a little nervous. I’ve wanted to be in the rocket from the jump, so [Bezos] is excited to make this happen with all of these women. It’s funny what he said the other day: ‘Fly fast; take chances.’ That’s his motto. He’s very encouraging and excited, and he’s thrilled we’re putting this group together.”

Sanchez is the owner of Black Ops Aviation, one of the first-female-owned aerial film production companies. She stressed, “Less than nine percent of pilots are women. That’s it! Of that percentage, even less are helicopter pilots. How many women pilots do you see in every movie? What do you see? You see male pilots. And so [women] don’t realize that they can do it.”