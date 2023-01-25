Read full article on original website
iLife Raises $17M in Series A Funding
ILife Technologies, a Palo Alto, CA-based supplier of a entrance finish “Working System” (OS) for insurance coverage carriers and companies, raised $17M in Sequence A funding. The spherical was led by Basis Capital, Brewer Lane Ventures, and SCOR Ventures, with participation from GTMFund and OpenView Companions. Notable former...
UptimeHealth Raises $4.5M in Series A Funding
UptimeHealth, a Nashville, TN-based well being expertise firm that simplifies medical machine service by means of automation and predictive analytics, raised $4.5M in Collection A funding. The spherical was led by co-led by Caduceus Capital Companions and Wavemaker Three-Sixty Well being. Jay Goss, basic companion at Wavemaker 360, and Eric...
Floodbase Raises $12M in Series A funding
Floodbase, a New York-based local weather adaptation expertise firm that gives knowledge and evaluation on flooding and flood danger, raised $12M in Sequence A funding. The spherical was led by Lowercarbon Capital with participation from Collaborative Fund, Floating Level and Vidavo. The corporate intends to make use of the funds...
Free From Market Raises $2.1M in Seed Funding
Free From Market, a Kansas Metropolis, MO-based supplier of a patient-driven digital platform, raised $2.1M in Seed funding. The spherical was led by Bluestein Ventures, with participation from Acumen America, Beta Growth, KCRise Fund, 1st Course Capital and AssetBlue Ventures. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to...
Grey Wolf Therapeutics Closes $49M Series B Financing
Grey Wolf Therapeutics, an Oxford, UK-based biotechnology firm centered on producing totally novel anti-tumour immune responses by way of focused most cancers neoantigen creation, raised $49M in Collection B funding. The spherical was led by Pfizer Ventures and Earlybird Enterprise Capital, with participation from Oxford Science Enterprises, British Affected person...
Alleviant Medical Closes $75M Financing
Alleviant Medical, an Austin, TX-based medical system firm, raised $75M in fairness funding. The spherical was led by S3 Ventures and RiverVest Enterprise Companions with participation from Vensana Capital, Longview Ventures, TMC Enterprise Fund, Gilmartin Capital, ShangBay Capital. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to conduct its...
Supernormal Raises $10M in Seed Funding
Supernormal, a Stockholm, Sweden and NYC-based supplier of a generative AI note-taking platform for enterprise communication, raised $10M in Seed funding. The spherical was led by Balderton Capital, with participation from EQT Ventures, Acequia Capital and byFounders. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to broaden the group...
Calimero Network Raises $8.5M in Seed Funding
Calimero Network, a London, UK-based safe personal shard infrastructure firm, raised $8.5M in Seed funding. The spherical was led by Khosla Ventures, Lyrik Ventures and the Close to basis, with participation from GSR, FJ Labs and Warburg Serres. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to develop the...
StoryCo Raises $6M in Seed Funding
StoryCo, a Los Angeles, CA-based supplier of an open storytelling platform, raised $6M in Seed funding. The spherical was led by Collab + Foreign money and Patron with participation from Floodgate Ventures, Blockchange Ventures, Sfermion, Flamingo DAO and angels Lloyd Braun, Sabrina Hahn, Packy McCormick, GMoney, and executives from UTA and WME.
Kittyhawk Raises Investment from Trive Capital
Kittyhawk, Inc., a Backyard Grove, CA-based supplier of Scorching Isostatic Urgent companies for industries together with area, industrial aerospace, protection, and medical functions, obtained an funding from Trive Capital. The quantity of the deal was not disclosed. The corporate intends to se the funds to increase operations and its enterprise...
Miach Orthopaedics Raises $40M Financing
Miach Orthopeadics, a Westborough, MA-based firm devoted to growing bio-engineered surgical implants for connective tissue restoration, raised $40M in funding. The financing consists of $30m in Sequence B fairness from lead buyers Sectoral Asset Administration and Endeavour Imaginative and prescient, in addition to current buyers together with Amzak Well being, Smith+Nephew, DSM Venturing and the NFL Gamers Affiliation. As well as, the corporate has signed a $10M enterprise debt time period sheet with Silicon Valley Financial institution with the intent to shut the mortgage shortly following the Sequence B closing. Sectoral and Endeavour will every be represented on the Miach board of administrators.
AtomicJar Secures $25M in Series A Funding
AtomicJar, the New York-based firm behind the open supply library Testcontainers, raised $25M in Collection A funding. The spherical was led by Perception Companions with participation from boldstart ventures, Tribe Capital, Chalfen Ventures, Man Podjarny, Peter McKay, and Irregular Expressions. Led by CEO Sergei Egorov, AtomicJar goals to simplify integration...
Suppli Raises $3.1M in Seed Funding
Suppli, an Austin, TX-based supplier of a digital accounts receivable platform, raised $3.1M in Seed funding. The spherical was led by Equal Ventures with participation from Audacious Ventures, Sprint Fund, Chase Gilbert and Ali Javid. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to broaden its staff and product...
Accord Raises $10M in Series A Funding
Accord, a Toronto, and San Francisco, CA-based supplier of a collaboration platform targeted on enhancing business-to-business (B2B) gross sales, reportedly raised $10M in Sequence A funding. In line with TechCrunch, backers included Matrix Companions, Nat Friedman and Y Combinator. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to develop...
Smile Digital Health Closes $30M Series B Funding
Smile Digital Health, a Toronto, Canada-based FHIR well being information cloth (HDF) and trade options supplier, raised $30M in Collection B funding. The spherical was led by present traders together with UPMC Enterprises. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to develop its newly acquired scientific reasoning utility...
Rumin8 Raises US$12M Phase 2 Seed Funding
Rumin8, a Perth, Australia-based local weather know-how firm, raised $12M in Section 2 Seed funding. The spherical was led by Breakthrough Power Ventures, with participation from Harvest Street Group. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to speed up its commercialization efforts in Australia, New Zealand, Brazil and...
Atomic AI Raises $35M in Series A Financing
Atomic AI, a San Francisco, CA-based biotechnology firm combining machine studying with structural biology to unlock RNA drug discovery, raised $35M in Collection A funding. The spherical was led by Playground World, with participation from 8VC, Manufacturing unit HQ, Greylock, NotBoring, AME Cloud Ventures, Nat Friedman, Doug Mohr, Neal Khosla, and Patrick Hsu.
People Science Raises $5.3M in Second Seed Funding
People Science, a Los Angeles, CA-based direct-to-consumer scientific analysis firm offering a scaled analysis and growth (R&D) platform for different medicines, raised $5.3M in Second Seed funding. The spherical, which introduced complete seed funding to $8.5M, was led by Acre Enterprise Companions with participation from Bluestein Ventures, THIA Ventures and...
Within Health Raises $1.1M in Funding
Within Health, an Austin, TX-based psychedelic medical clinic, raised $1.1M in funding. The spherical was led by TLG Pursuits, with participation from Tareytown Ventures and angel traders. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to broaden to three new markets and to develop a content material technique, together...
Tritium Partners Secures $684M for Third Private Equity Fund
Tritium Partners, an Austin, TX-based non-public fairness agency investing in progress firms within the decrease center market, raised $684M for its third fund. Buyers included retirement techniques, non-public pension plans, college endowments, foundations, diversified monetary establishments and insurance coverage firms. Based in 2013 and led by Managing Companions Matt Bowman,...
