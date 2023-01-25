ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tri-City Herald

O.G. Anunoby Exits Raptors Game Early With Apparent Injury

Toronto Raptors forward O.G. Anunoby exited Friday night's game early with a left wrist injury he suffered in the second quarter against the Golden State Warriors. View the original article to see embedded media. Anunoby was fouled by JaMychal Green and landed awkwardly on his left arm. He stayed in...
Tri-City Herald

Nets G Ben Simmons (knee) out vs. Knicks

Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the visiting New York Knicks due to left knee soreness. Simmons exited Brooklyn's 130-122 loss to the Detroit Pistons on Thursday in the third quarter and did not return. Forward TJ Warren, who is nursing a left...
BROOKLYN, NY
Tri-City Herald

Orlando takes on Chicago, looks for 4th straight home win

Chicago Bulls (22-26, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (19-30, 13th in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Magic -2.5; over/under is 231. BOTTOM LINE: Orlando hosts Chicago looking to extend its three-game home winning streak. The Magic are 9-20 in conference play. Orlando averages 14.7 turnovers...
ORLANDO, FL
Tri-City Herald

Could Mavs Pursue Trade For Jazz Guard Collin Sexton?

The Utah Jazz should be one of the key sellers that NBA teams are monitoring ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline. One team that could benefit from making an upgrade is the Dallas Mavericks. Is there room for both teams to benefit from making a deal together? If so, one name worth considering is Collin Sexton.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Tri-City Herald

Last Minute Injury Report Update for Warriors vs Grizzlies

The Golden State Warriors were hoping to face off against the Memphis Grizzlies with their entire starting unit intact, but it seems like that status may be questionable now. Just a few hours before tipoff, Wiggins suddenly popped up on the Warriors' injury report. He's now been listed as questionable with a non-COVID illness.
MEMPHIS, TN
Tri-City Herald

Memphis takes on Indiana, looks for 8th straight home win

Indiana Pacers (24-27, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (31-18, second in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Memphis will try to keep its seven-game home win streak intact when the Grizzlies play Indiana. The Grizzlies are 20-3 on their home court. Memphis is 3-5 in one-possession games. The...
MEMPHIS, TN

