ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Comments / 0

Related
Magic 1470AM

Police In North Carolina Warn Public Of Potential Hate Crime [VIDEO]

We live in a crazy world where random crimes occur around the country with no explanation and no particular target. This is why police in North Carolina are sounding the alarm to make sure people of aware of the latest hate crime. The North Carolina Department of Agriculture recently did a routine inspection on gas pumps Tuesday, January 24, in Forest City, North Carolina, when they made a shocking discovery.
FOREST CITY, NC
wfxb.com

North Carolina Man Sentenced For Death Of A Child

A North Carolina man has been sentenced to over 12 years in prison after pleading guilty in the death case of a 6-week-old child. 40-year-old, Geames Ratliff pleaded guilty in Horry County Circuit Court to a charge of inflicting extreme bodily injuries upon a child and was sentenced to 12 and a half years in prison.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WSPA 7News

Lawsuits in NC plane crash that killed 8 settled for $15M

(AP) – The families of five passengers killed in a 2022 plane crash off the North Carolina coast have settled wrongful death lawsuits against the companies that owned the plane and employed the pilot and the pilot’s estate for $15 million, family representatives announced Friday. All eight people aboard the Pilatus PC-12/47 died when it […]
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Myrtle Beach man accused of killing missing Wilmington woman

WILMINGTON, N.C. — A man wanted in North Carolina for the first-degree murder of a woman he met on social media was arrested in Myrtle Beach. WMBF reports records show William Hicks was released from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Horry County on Tuesday. He was scheduled to appear in court in a New Hanover County courtroom in Wilmington, N.C., the same day.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Teens arrested in Socastee charged in N.C. homicide, deputies say

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Two teenagers arrested in the Socastee area this week now face charges in connection to a homicide in North Carolina. The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office said 19-year-old Jalen Amari Campbell and a 17-year-old juvenile were each arrested this week. The juvenile was taken into custody Tuesday, but no further details about their arrest were made available due to their age.
SOCASTEE, SC
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Five North Carolina Family Members Vanished On Trip To Visit Relatives In Alabama. What Really Happened?

4-year-old Brentanny Nicole Hughes was one of four siblings. She had a twin brother, Brent Hughes, and sister and brother, 11-year-old Sarena Glenn and Brandon Floyd. The children lived on Winter Park Drive with their mother, Robby Ann Floyd, and stepfather, Jason Allen "Shane" Floyd, in Fayetteville, North Carolina. Jason was Brandon's father.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
NBC News

NBC News

578K+
Followers
66K+
Post
382M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy