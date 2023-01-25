WASHINGTON (TND) — Credit card fraud is apparently so easy that even a pet fish can do it, according to one gaming channel on YouTube. A series of random choices from a pet fish is said to have led to it using its owner's credit card to make online shop purchases by way of Nintendo's popular video game console, the Switch. The "crime" was caught on a live stream and later shared in its own video.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO