Iowa State

Whitmer calls for 'immediate' relief in State of the State address

(The Center Square) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer called for “immediate” relief to some Michiganders from rising prices in her State of the State address Wednesday evening. Whitmer, the Democrat who won a second term in November, said three proposals will make a “real difference” to many residents who are “facing the pinch right now” at the grocery store and with medical bills and prescription costs.
Kari Lake raking in millions following Arizona election loss

Arizona's Kari Lake, the self-described "Donald Trump with softer edges," may have been defeated in November, but she has been working hard ever since, leveraging her loss into a multimillion-dollar windfall. Between Nov. 9 and Dec. 31, 2022, Lake raised $2.5 million in her quest to overturn the election results....
Stimulus update: Refund worth up to $1,050 to begin being sent to recipients in only three days

The final wave of direct payments to select California residents worth up to $1,050 will start being paid out to recipients in only three days. The Middle Class Tax Refund has been issuing payments to recipients since October, and all the people receiving these payments are taxpayers who filed their 2020 taxes by Oct. 15, 2021. This final wave of payments will be made in the form of a debit card and will be for recipients who have changed their address since filing their 2020 tax return, according to California's Franchise Tax Board.
