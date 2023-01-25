ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewiston, ID

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KLEWTV

Boil water order lifted for remainder of Lewiston residents affected by reservoir rupture

The following is a press release issued by the City of Lewiston on Thursday, January 26, 2023:. As of 4:50 p.m., January 26, 2023, the City of Lewiston has lifted the Boil Water Alert Order for all Lewiston water customers. Necessary modifications to the water system have been made in order to provide water to all customers from a different reservoir in the water system. Additionally, the affected reservoir has been disconnected from the system and drained of all remaining water.
LEWISTON, ID
KLEWTV

KLEW Community Hero: Lewiston city crews response to reservoir rupture

During the January 18, 2023 reservoir rupture in the City of Lewiston, crews from within the public works department stepped up and worked around the clock. Eight days after the rupture, the boil water order was lifted but the work continues. City officials say many employees who are on that job are also directly affected by the emergency. That is why they are KLEW Community Heroes.
LEWISTON, ID
ehstalon.com

Tragedy in the gem state

The University of Idaho faced the tragic loss of four students on Nov. 12, 2022. Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Kaylee Goncalves were found murdered inside of their off-campus house, along with Kernodle’s boyfriend Ethan Chapin. Two other roommates were also present inside the house at the time but were left unharmed.
MOSCOW, ID
KLEWTV

Raising awareness about current in-home caregiver crisis in Idaho

On Saturday, February 4, 2023, the Disability Action Center NW will hosting a free letter writing event to help people with disabilities tell their story to state legislators. The event will be held in the Lewiston office located at 330 5th Street. This advocacy campaign will raise awareness about the...
LEWISTON, ID
cpmpawprints.org

The Murders of the four Idaho University Students

November 13, 2022 was the night of the 4 murders in the State of Idaho. The victims are Kylee Goncalves, she was 21 years old, born in Rathdrum, Idaho. Madison Mogen she was also 21 years old, born in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. Xana Kernodle, 20 years old, born in Post Falls, Idaho. Ethan Chapin is also 20 years old, born in Mount Vernon, Washington. More than 6 weeks after the four University of Idaho students were mysteriously stabbed to death in a house near the Moscow, Idaho, campus, a suspect was identified, named Bryan Kohberger and was taken into custody. Kohberger was identified as the person who committed this horrible crime, the police identified him because of his white Hyundai Elantra which was seen in a surveillance video after the murders. The Moscow police department said that Bryan Kohberger went by the victim’s house three times, before entering the area a fourth time at 4:04 a.m. Kohbergers phone showed that he was heading to Moscow before the murders, his phone was off from 2:47 a.m to 4:48 a.m, the affidavit said that ‘’is consistent with Kohberger attempting to conceal his location during the quadruple homicide.’’ Kohbergers phone records indicate that he went back to the house after 9 a.m., just five hours after the homicide murders; this is based on what the affidavit showed. The victims were stabbed multiple times, some of them had defensive wounds, and there was no sign of sexual assault, police said. Kohberger is facing four counts of first-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of three women and one man.
MOSCOW, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Is Idaho’s Very Best Grocery Store One of the Best in America?

What grocery store was recently rated as the very best grocery store in all of Idaho?. There’s an article from Lovefood that shares each state’s best grocery store, at least for the time being, because apparently their list is frequently being updated — but of course we were wondering which store was rated the very best grocery store in Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
pullmanradio.com

Winter Weather Advisory & Winter Storm Warning For Latah County

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Latah County. The forecast is calling for up to 3 inches of snow with wind gusts up to 40 MPH until noon today. A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for higher elevations of Latah County above 3,000 feet. The warning calls for up to 7 inches of snow until 4:00 this afternoon.
LATAH COUNTY, ID
PSU Collegio

‘TikTok detectives’ took the Idaho murder investigation too far

I am sure that most people know about the four murders of University of Idaho students that took place back in November. The tragic case blew up on social media quickly, with the entire country mourning the loss of students Maddy Mogan, Kaylee Goncalves, Ethan Chapin, and Xana Kernodle. For...
MOSCOW, ID
KREM2

Three Spokane restaurants named best in Washington by Seattle Met magazine

SPOKANE, Wash. — Three Spokane restaurants and one Pullman restaurant have been named among the best restaurants in Washington state by the Seattle Met magazine. Gander and Ryegrass, Inland Pacific Kitchen and Cochinito Taqueria in Spokane were listed amongst other top restaurants in Washington for their cuisine, drinks and dining experiences.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

WSU police investigating death of student

PULLMAN, Wash. - Police confirm that one student is dead on the WSU Pullman campus. The WSU Police Department responded to a call at an on-campus dorm on Sunday, Jan. 22. When officers arrived on the scene, they found one of the students who lived in the room dead. The...
PULLMAN, WA
uiargonaut.com

Our View: The media’s poor coverage is hurting Moscow

Non-local reporters have handled the homicides poorly. By this point everyone on campus has seen them. Reporters and sleuths alike coming into our community, trying to get the story. Folks like Nancy Grace setting up her show outside of the King Road house. We have seen a lot of terrible...
MOSCOW, ID
Big Country News

'Hats on for Paxtin': Jenifer Middle School Students to Raise Money for Fellow Classmate

LEWISTON - On Friday, January 27, Jenifer Middle School in Lewiston, ID will have a 'Hats on Day' in support of a student who was seriously burned last week. According to the Lewiston School District, Jenifer Middle School students came together "in true Burro form" asking if they could support him and his family with a 'Hats on for Paxtin' Day. On Friday, a donation of any amount will allow students to wear a hat in class for the day.
LEWISTON, ID
KLEWTV

Idaho, WSU MBB Teams Fall Short at Home

The Idaho Vandals fall to the Weber State Wildcats 73-65, while the Washington State Cougars fall to the Arizona Wildcats 63-58. Gianna Cefalu has the highlights from both games, as well as postgame comments from Washington State players and head coach Kyle Smith.
MOSCOW, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy