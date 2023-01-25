Read full article on original website
Massive crackdown on fraudulent nursing diploma scheme with over 7,600 fake certificates sold.A. U. IGNATIUSTexas State
Uncovered Van Dyck Artwork with Bird Droppings Worth MillionsHerbie J PilatoKinderhook, NY
Longstanding Eddie Bauer Location ClosingJoel EisenbergSaratoga Springs, NY
Eddie Bauer To Close A New York Location PermanentlyTy D.Saratoga Springs, NY
NY Advocates for privacy hope to stop the escalating use of cameras and monitoring software in New YorkAbdul GhaniAlbany, NY
nystateofpolitics.com
Capital Region marijuana shop poised to be 1st in upstate NY
A Schenectady marijuana shop slated to start sales next month is poised to become the first legal cannabis store in upstate New York. Don Andrews, 34, always dreamed of having a marijuana dispensary. His Upstate CBD store opened on Union Street in the Electric City in 2019, and is in...
2 New York State Supermarkets Caught Selling Illegal Seafood
Two New York supermarkets are accused of trying to sell 500 items that should not have been available to the public. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement released its Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol report. Among the times on the most recent report...
Twin Brothers Have Big Plans to Develop Land Near Rensselaer Train Station
There may be some major development of a large piece of property across from the Albany-Rensselaer Train Station. The Twin brothers who own the property have big plans that they intend on presenting to the city soon. The Albany-Rensselaer Train Station Could Use Amenities Around it. Twin brothers Bill and...
Bombers Burrito Bar in Schenectady to close
Bombers Burrito Bar on 447 State Street in Schenectady is closing. According to an employee at that location, the restaurant's last day is Sunday.
NBC New York
Free NYC Buses? MTA Is Open to It, for Real. Here's the Issue
A day after the MTA opened Grand Central Madison for Long Island Rail Road commuters, some leaders in New York City are asking the transit agency, "What about us?" They are calling on Mayor Eric Adams to push Albany to fix the much-maligned MTA, while improving subway and bus service without hiking up fares — a tall order for an agency that's seemingly perpetually strapped for cash. But it's a familiar push from transit advocates, as budget season is fast approaching.
pix11.com
New Yorkers react to Tyre Nichols video release
New Yorkers were loud and emotional, but their demonstrations were peaceful. Their message was simple: strength lies in solidarity and the ultimate goal to affect change. New Yorkers were loud and emotional, but their demonstrations were peaceful. Their message was simple: strength lies in solidarity and the ultimate goal to affect change.
Protester stomps on NYPD cruiser as Tyre Nichols beating demonstrations turn violent
Protests over the police beating death of Tyre Nichols turned violent in Times Square Friday night as several arrests were made, including of a man who stomped on the windshield of an NYPD police cruiser. At least three people were handcuffed in the Crossroads of the World after getting into some sort of confrontation with police in the street. In another chaotic scene, one of the protesters hopped on the hood of a police car and cracked the windshield with his foot. Several police officers quickly moved in to grab the man and then they led him through the crowd into a...
Gov. Hochul, Mayor Adams deliver encouraging message on NYC subway safety
NY Gov. Kathy Hochul, NYC Mayor Eric Adams and police officials joined MTA leadership to deliver what they say is encouraging news for commuters.
Wow! Dolphins Spotted Swimming In This New York River [Video]
What comes to mind when you think of the Bronx River? Maybe the East River and Westchester County comes to mind but what about the fish? You might expect to find American eel, winter flounder, naked goby and even blacknose dace can be found in the river but certainly not dolphin, right?
Developers Want to Put a Casino in the Middle of Manhattan, but New Yorkers Say Don’t Bet on It
New York gamblers haven’t been so lucky within their own city limits—because a full-fledged casino doesn’t actually exist in NYC. But that may be changing soon. Gambling companies and real-estate developers are competing to build a casino in the city, but they’re facing some blowback from lawmakers and locals alike, The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday. The bid process has mostly focused on Manhattan, near the city center where wealthy locals and tourists tend to congregate. “New York City, for a whole host of obvious reasons, is the single-most important, unclaimed prize in gaming,” Michael Pollock, the managing director of Spectrum...
Beloved Schenectady Burrito Joint Will Close For Good This Weekend
A popular Schenectady spot for burritos, wings, and more will close on Sunday. And if you ever have spent any time in the downtown area of the Electric City, I am pretty sure you have enjoyed the burritos, wings, and margaritas at Bombers Burrito Bar. After a 107.7 GNA Secret...
Legendary Troy Eatery Named New York’s Most ‘Classic’ Restaurant
There is just something that hits differently when you dine at an establishment that has been open for years. Whether it is the presentation of the food or just the vibe of a restaurant, you know a classic when you are dining in one. The classic cuisine aficionados at Food and Wine recently went on a quest to identify these classic institutions in every state to honor and highlight the restaurants they say help make the "unique fingerprint on this vast, remarkably diverse thing we call American food." This quest led them right to downtown Troy to find one of New York state's most classic eateries serving up a Capital Region favorite dish.
2 Dead After Plane Disappears In New York State
Two men who came to New York State for a funeral lost their lives after their plane disappeared in the Lower Hudson Valley. Authorities confirmed two men from Ohio were killed in a plane crash in the Lower Hudson Valley. Plane From JFK Crashes In Westchester County, New York. The...
Schenectady County demolishes former restaurants for housing
SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady County is in the process of demolishing two buildings, both former restaurants, on Van Vranken Ave. It’s part of a $200,000 project by the county Metroplex Development Authority to make these abandoned properties ready for new growth. The space will be turned into workforce apartments and community space. “This makes […]
New York Cheerleading Captain ‘Murdered’ In Lower Hudson Valley, Sentencing
A 16-year-old cheerleading captain was killed during what was supposed to be a celebration for her school. Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that a 15-year-old was sentenced for the fatal stabbing of 16-year-old Kayla Green in Mount Vernon. Teen Fatally Stabbed In Westchester County, New York. The...
10 More Unique Roadside Attractions in Upstate NY
Long rides can be fun if you have something to entertain you along the way. Fortunately for us upstaters, there's more than enough going on regionally to occupy us during car rides. If you've read our previous list of roadside attractions then you know upstate NY has plenty of unique...
pix11.com
NYPD to redesign police patrol cars
The NYPD announced a new design for its police patrol cars. The NYPD announced a new design for its police patrol cars. The rain should be over by daybreak on Thursday, but the winds will continue to be a player. While not as strong, the winds will shift to the northwest, bringing temperatures down and hovering around the lower 40s. The winds will continue to be gusty into the night allowing temperatures to dip into the lower 30s with wind chills in the 20s.
Eric Adams pleads with Gov. Kathy Hochul to help fix NYC: ‘Hope it’s not lost on you’
Help me, Kathy Hochul, you’re my only hope. That’s the “Star Wars”-like message Mayor Eric Adams appeared to convey to New York’s governor as she sat in the audience for his second “State of the City” speech — which laid out an ambitious agenda to improve the quality of life for the Big Apple’s “working people.” Albeit one that will need money and approvals from an increasingly left-leaning Albany legislature and budget process to get done. Adams gave Hochul 14 shout-outs during his Thursday address, which took place a week before she’s scheduled to unveil her 2023-24 state budget. By contrast, former Mayor...
Painting Buried in Old Upstate NY Barn said to be Worth Millions
Wow, talk about a hidden treasure in a small Upstate NY town - and for many years, it was buried in bird poop!. You won't believe how much this old painting it's expected to fetch at an auction this week. A man in Upstate NY says he paid $600 dollars...
Illinois Ban Semi-Automatic Rifles, Will New York Follow?
Illinois is restricting guns from law abiding citizens despite Chicago having one of the worst track records for crime. Gun violence remains to make headlines and nightly news. Illinois has banned certain rifles. The same lawyers who fought New York City's conceal carry ban are taking ths case to the Supreme Court as well.
