ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nystateofpolitics.com

Capital Region marijuana shop poised to be 1st in upstate NY

A Schenectady marijuana shop slated to start sales next month is poised to become the first legal cannabis store in upstate New York. Don Andrews, 34, always dreamed of having a marijuana dispensary. His Upstate CBD store opened on Union Street in the Electric City in 2019, and is in...
SCHENECTADY, NY
NBC New York

Free NYC Buses? MTA Is Open to It, for Real. Here's the Issue

A day after the MTA opened Grand Central Madison for Long Island Rail Road commuters, some leaders in New York City are asking the transit agency, "What about us?" They are calling on Mayor Eric Adams to push Albany to fix the much-maligned MTA, while improving subway and bus service without hiking up fares — a tall order for an agency that's seemingly perpetually strapped for cash. But it's a familiar push from transit advocates, as budget season is fast approaching.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

New Yorkers react to Tyre Nichols video release

New Yorkers were loud and emotional, but their demonstrations were peaceful. Their message was simple: strength lies in solidarity and the ultimate goal to affect change. New Yorkers were loud and emotional, but their demonstrations were peaceful. Their message was simple: strength lies in solidarity and the ultimate goal to affect change.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Protester stomps on NYPD cruiser as Tyre Nichols beating demonstrations turn violent

Protests over the police beating death of Tyre Nichols turned violent in Times Square Friday night as several arrests were made, including of a man who stomped on the windshield of an NYPD police cruiser.  At least three people were handcuffed in the Crossroads of the World after getting into some sort of confrontation with police in the street.  In another chaotic scene, one of the protesters hopped on the hood of a police car and cracked the windshield with his foot. Several police officers quickly moved in to grab the man and then they led him through the crowd into a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Robb Report

Developers Want to Put a Casino in the Middle of Manhattan, but New Yorkers Say Don’t Bet on It

New York gamblers haven’t been so lucky within their own city limits—because a full-fledged casino doesn’t actually exist in NYC. But that may be changing soon. Gambling companies and real-estate developers are competing to build a casino in the city, but they’re facing some blowback from lawmakers and locals alike, The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday. The bid process has mostly focused on Manhattan, near the city center where wealthy locals and tourists tend to congregate. “New York City, for a whole host of obvious reasons, is the single-most important, unclaimed prize in gaming,” Michael Pollock, the managing director of Spectrum...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hot 99.1

Legendary Troy Eatery Named New York’s Most ‘Classic’ Restaurant

There is just something that hits differently when you dine at an establishment that has been open for years. Whether it is the presentation of the food or just the vibe of a restaurant, you know a classic when you are dining in one. The classic cuisine aficionados at Food and Wine recently went on a quest to identify these classic institutions in every state to honor and highlight the restaurants they say help make the "unique fingerprint on this vast, remarkably diverse thing we call American food." This quest led them right to downtown Troy to find one of New York state's most classic eateries serving up a Capital Region favorite dish.
TROY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Schenectady County demolishes former restaurants for housing

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady County is in the process of demolishing two buildings, both former restaurants, on Van Vranken Ave. It’s part of a $200,000 project by the county Metroplex Development Authority to make these abandoned properties ready for new growth. The space will be turned into workforce apartments and community space. “This makes […]
SCHENECTADY COUNTY, NY
103.9 The Breeze

10 More Unique Roadside Attractions in Upstate NY

Long rides can be fun if you have something to entertain you along the way. Fortunately for us upstaters, there's more than enough going on regionally to occupy us during car rides. If you've read our previous list of roadside attractions then you know upstate NY has plenty of unique...
ALBANY, NY
pix11.com

NYPD to redesign police patrol cars

The NYPD announced a new design for its police patrol cars. The NYPD announced a new design for its police patrol cars. The rain should be over by daybreak on Thursday, but the winds will continue to be a player. While not as strong, the winds will shift to the northwest, bringing temperatures down and hovering around the lower 40s. The winds will continue to be gusty into the night allowing temperatures to dip into the lower 30s with wind chills in the 20s.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Eric Adams pleads with Gov. Kathy Hochul to help fix NYC: ‘Hope it’s not lost on you’

Help me, Kathy Hochul, you’re my only hope. That’s the “Star Wars”-like message Mayor Eric Adams appeared to convey to New York’s governor as she sat in the audience for his second “State of the City” speech — which laid out an ambitious agenda to improve the quality of life for the Big Apple’s “working people.” Albeit one that will need money and approvals from an increasingly left-leaning Albany legislature and budget process to get done. Adams gave Hochul 14 shout-outs during his Thursday address, which took place a week before she’s scheduled to unveil her 2023-24 state budget. By contrast, former Mayor...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Illinois Ban Semi-Automatic Rifles, Will New York Follow?

Illinois is restricting guns from law abiding citizens despite Chicago having one of the worst track records for crime. Gun violence remains to make headlines and nightly news. Illinois has banned certain rifles. The same lawyers who fought New York City's conceal carry ban are taking ths case to the Supreme Court as well.
CHICAGO, IL
103.9 The Breeze

103.9 The Breeze

Schenectady, NY
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Capital Regions relaxing favorites at work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1039thebreezealbany.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy