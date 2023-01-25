Brian Cousins, the new president of the Genesee County Chamber of Commerce, mingles with local business owners and community leaders on Thursday at Eli Fish Brewing Co. at a meet-and-greet set up so community members who might not yet have met Cousins could get a chance to shake his hand and say hello. He's been on the job for about a month so we asked him the best part of the job so far, and the worst part.

GENESEE COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO