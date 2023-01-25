Read full article on original website
Driver reportedly flees scene of accident on Lewiston Road
A driver has reportedly fled the scene after his car struck a pole in the area of 8113 Lewiston Road, Batavia. The pole is down and wires are down. Town of Batavia Fire dispatched. UPDATE 10:26 a.m.: Oakfield Fire requested for traffic control at Galloway Road.
Heroes of Genesee County honored for bravery during blizzard Elliott
From plowing roads and driveways, digging out stranded motorists, transporting people to safer locations, getting food and medical care to those in need and extending a warm and friendly hand of hope to people who had quite literally felt their lives were in danger, Genesee County officials and emergency responders took some moments this week to celebrate bravery, extraordinary efforts and well-deserved kudos for their ongoing work during Blizzard Elliott in late December.
Man injured in motorcycle crash claims road marking misdirected him, sues Town of Batavia
A Monroe County man injured in a motorcycle accident at 1:30 a.m. on Aug. 9, 2021, is suing the Town of Batavia, alleging that a sign on Batavia Stafford Townline Road was pointing in the wrong direction causing him to misread a curve in the roadway. Daniel W. Felix, Sr., is claiming he sustained significant injuries as a result of the crash. Attorneys for the Town of Batavia have filed a response denying many of the allegations in the lawsuit.
Sheriff's Office awards recognize life-saving efforts during Winter Storm Elliott
Today's annual awards at the Sheriff's Office recognized a wide range of contributions and good police work throughout the department, but the vast majority of awards were generated by one event: Winter Storm Elliott. The extra effort to save lives went well beyond just a few individuals.
Photo: New chamber president meets members at Eli Fish
Brian Cousins, the new president of the Genesee County Chamber of Commerce, mingles with local business owners and community leaders on Thursday at Eli Fish Brewing Co. at a meet-and-greet set up so community members who might not yet have met Cousins could get a chance to shake his hand and say hello. He's been on the job for about a month so we asked him the best part of the job so far, and the worst part.
Two people injured Thursday morning in accident on Alexander Road, Alexander
d Alexander Fire, along with Mercy EMS and Attica's ambulance, responded to a two-car accident at about 8 a.m. in the area of 10799 Alexander Road. Two people were transported to UMMC for evaluation and treatment. No information has been released about the accident. Reader submitted information and photo.
Frances C. Marcello
Frances C. Marcello, 90 of Batavia, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, January 26, 2023 at United Memorial Medical Center in Batavia. She was born July 7, 1932 in Batavia, to the late Nicholas and Mary (Trinchera) Colantonio. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 70 years Joseph S. Marcello, son Nicholas Marcello.
Rodney J. Herdegen
- Rodney J. Herdegen, 74 of Batavia, passed away on Tuesday, (January 24, 2023) at his home in Batavia. Mr. Herdegen was born January 20, 1949 in Batavia, a son of the late Kenneth and Marjorie (Pashong) Herdegen. Rod is the husband of Pamela J. (Beswick) Herdegen of Batavia. They...
St. Paul celebrates 'School Week'
St. Paul Lutheran School has been celebrating "School Week" this week. Events started Sunday, when students sang at the 10 a.m service. On Monday, they participated in a Read-A-Thon. Children dressed as book characters. Tuesday was Planetarium Day at the Williamsville North High School, for K-6. The children were invited to wear "silly socks." They enjoyed an African Drum Circle at the school.
Thomas J. Clark
Thomas J. Clark, 82, of Bradenton, FL passed away at his home Sunday morning January 22, after a long illness. Tom, born on March 7, 1940, was from Stafford, NY where he grew up on the Clark family farm with his parents Edward and Grace, and his sisters Julia, Martha, and Mary.
Deputy Kenneth Quackenbush named Officer of the Year by Sheriff
In an awards ceremony -- the first one at the Sheriff's Office in a couple of years because of the pandemic -- Deputy Kenneth A. Quackenbush, III, was named Officer of the Year by Sheriff William Sheron. The entire command staff provides advice and input in selecting each year's honorees, which also includes meritorious service and commendation awards.
Lyndia L. Mobley
Lyndia L. Mobley, 67, of Batavia passed away on January 3, 2023 at the Ashtabula Medical Center in Ohio. She was born on October 12, 1955 in Detroit, Michigan to the late Wade and Philomena (Iannaccone) Mobley. She is also predeceased by her brother; Paul Minardi. Lyndia is survived by...
Sharon A. Fickel
Sharon A. Fickel, 71, of Batavia, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at United Memorial Medical Center. Sharon was born on January 11, 1952, in Batavia, a daughter of the late Robert and Gert Snell. She was the sister of the late Diane Snell and Robert Snell, Jr., and aunt of the late Justin Snell.
UR Medicine plans to reopen Jan. 30
UR Medicine at 7995 Call Parkway plans to reopen for all services beginning Jan. 30, staff member Kim Hally-Hettrick says. Hally-Hettrick had the unfortunate duty to inform patients in late December that the Batavia-based facility would be closing due to frozen pipes and resulting flooding. The site is now ready for business, she said.
GCASA Foundation to award four scholarships; application deadline is March 10
Press release: Officials at Genesee/Orleans Council on Alcoholism and Substance Abuse have expanded the qualification criteria of the nonprofit agency’s annual Foundation scholarships. GCASA Chief Executive Officer John Bennett has announced that four $1,000 scholarships will be awarded in May to students enrolled in schools or colleges located in Genesee and Orleans counties.
Steven J. Mancuso Haitz
Steven J. Mancuso Haitz, 38 of Rochester, passed away on Thursday (January 19, 2023). He was born April 8, 1984, a son of Mary Haitz Konarski. Steven graduated from SUNY Canton and then graduated from SUNY Geneseo. He loved to cook and enjoyed hunting, fishing and nature. His favorite times were spending it with family who loved him dearly.
No doubt about it, Almost, Maine promises a 'beautiful' show this weekend
Think of a tiny hamlet up north, not quite reaching Canada, filled with regular town folk but with no governing rules because nobody ever got around to officially organizing. It’s filled with geese, and moose, snow-sprinkled deer, and scenery so photogenic you’d swear it’s Maine. But as you will soon learn, it’s Almost, Maine, Batavia Players’ next show to debut this weekend.
Richard R. (Dick) Ferraro
Richard R. (Dick) Ferraro, July, 7 1937 – January 22, 2023. Son of the late Joseph and Donna (Verbanoff) Ferraro, brother to the late Joseph G. Ferraro, loving husband to the late Judith (Jackson) Ferraro passed away Sunday, January 22, 2023 at the age of 85 at United Memorial Medical Center in Batavia, NY.
Barbara E. Fenstermaker
LeRoy ~ Barbara E. Fenstermaker, age 77, of Selden Road, passed away Tuesday afternoon (January 24, 2023) at United Memorial Medical Center in Batavia, surrounded by her loving family. She was born November 28, 1945 in Brookville, PA, a daughter of the late Everett and Katherine Dickey Thrush. Barb will...
Pamela J. (Granzow) Boyer
Pamela J. (Granzow) Boyer, 63, of Medina passed away on January 24, 2023. She was born in Newfane, NY on August 10, 1959 to the late Richard W. and Bertha M. (Brown) Granzow. In addition to her parents, Pam is predeceased by a brother; Ronald Granzow. She is survived by...
